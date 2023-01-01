Tacos 1986 Studio City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Best Tacos in LA
Location
11288 Ventura Boulevard. Unit E, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
No Reviews
15030 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - Sugar Taco - Sherman Oaks
4.7 • 329
15025 Ventura blvd sherman oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sherman Oaks
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant