Takbron 3720 E 14th ST Des Moines, IA
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
"Indulge in a flavorful journey at our taco truck! We serve a tantalizing array of handcrafted tacos, bursting with fresh ingredients and bold spices. From classic carne asada to innovative veggie creations, our menu offers something for every palate. Join us for a mobile fiesta that's sure to satisfy your cravings!"
Location
3720 East 14th Street, Des Moines, IA 50313
