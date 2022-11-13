Restaurant header imageView gallery

Take Ur Seat Too

review star

No reviews yet

4275 Concours Street

Suite 130

Ontario, CA 91764

Order Again

Popular Items

Belly 2 Belly Rice
Spam Musubi
Creme Brulee French Toast

- Breakfast -

That Oat Lyfe

That Oat Lyfe

$5.00Out of stock

Overnight Oats / Almond Milk / Chia Seeds / Brown Sugar / Strawberries / Blueberries / Bananas / Honey / Toasted Almonds

Avocloudo Toast

Avocloudo Toast

$12.00

Cloud Egg / Avocado / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Multigrain Toast / TUS Vinaigrette

Berry Good Cloud

Berry Good Cloud

$15.00

Cloud Pancakes / Fresh Berries / Homemade Whipped Cream / Berry Compote

TUS Breakfast Sandwich

TUS Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon / Grilled Onions / Scrambled Eggs / Provolone / Arugula / TUS Spicy Mayo / Brioche Bun / Fries

The G.O.A.T.

The G.O.A.T.

$12.00

Cremini Mushroom / Spinach / Tomato / Eggs / Avocado / Goat Cheese

Big Five

Big Five

$16.00

Eggs / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Longanisa Sausage / Roasted Tomato / Home Fries

Tip Me Over PLATE

Tip Me Over PLATE

$20.00

Charbroiled Tri Tip / Chimichurri Sauce / Eggs / Roasted Tomato / Home Fries / Side Fruit

Creme Brulee French Toast

Creme Brulee French Toast

$14.00

Creme Brûlée / Bananas / Strawberries / Homemade Whipped Cream

Sweetella French Toast

Sweetella French Toast

$13.00

Nutella / Bananas / Strawberries / Chocolate Chips / Whipped Nutella Cream Cheese

U Too Cheesy

U Too Cheesy

$6.00

Provolone / Monterey Jack / Brioche Bun / Fries

Maple Bacon Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)

Maple Bacon Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)

$16.00

3 Maple Pancakes / Maple Cheese Cream / Candied Bacon / Cinnamon Sugar

[Single] Maple Bacon Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)

[Single] Maple Bacon Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)

$7.00

1 Maple Pancake / Maple Cheese Cream / Candied Bacon / Cinnamon Sugar

Ube Waffles

Ube Waffles

$14.00

Ube Waffle / Whipped Cream / Mango Bits / Ube Powder

- Bowls -

Belly 2 Belly Rice

Belly 2 Belly Rice

$12.00

Roasted Pork Belly / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Crispy Onions / Scallions

Sweet Chick Rice

Sweet Chick Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Pan Fried Chicken / Steamed Rice / TUS Sauce / Poached Egg / Spinach / Crispy Onions / Scallions

Hot Chick Rice

Hot Chick Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Pan Fried Chicken / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / Spicy TUS Sauce / Crispy Onions / Scallions

Tip Me Over Rice

Tip Me Over Rice

$14.00

Charbroiled Tri-Tip / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Pickled Ginger / Crispy Onions / Scallions

RENDAAAANG CURRY RICE BOWL

RENDAAAANG CURRY RICE BOWL

$15.00

Beef Curry / Steamed Rice / Fried Egg / Green Chilli / Crispy Onions / Scallions

Spam Rice Bowl

Spam Rice Bowl

$10.00

Spam / Steamed Rice / Fried Eggs / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Crispy Onions / Scallions

Longanisa Rice Bowl

Longanisa Rice Bowl

$14.00

Longanisa Sausage / Steamed Rice / Fried Egg / Spinach / Scallions / Fried Garlic

Kimchee Fried Rice Omelette

Kimchee Fried Rice Omelette

$12.00

Kimchee / Pork Belly / Spam / Steamed Rice / Eggs / Seaweed / Sesame Seeds / Tofu (Vegetarian option)

Lil' Big Cajun Shrimp

Lil' Big Cajun Shrimp

$15.00

Cajun Shrimp / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / Scallions / Crispy Onions

Swai Fish Bowl

Swai Fish Bowl

$15.00

Pan Fried Swai Fish/ Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Scallions / Fried Garlic

Tofu Mushroom Bowl

Tofu Mushroom Bowl

$12.00

Tofu / Cremini Mushrooms / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Crispy Onions / Scallions

- Salads -

Healthy Chick Salad

Healthy Chick Salad

$12.00

Grilled Pesto Chicken / Fresh Romaine Lettuce / Mixed Greens / Mandarin Orange / Roasted Red Peppers / Toasted Almonds / TUS Vinaigrette

Tip Me Over Salad

Tip Me Over Salad

$14.00

Charbroiled Tri Tip / Chimichurri Sauce / Fresh Romaine Lettuce / Mixed Greens / Mandarin Orange / Roasted Red Peppers / Toasted Almonds / TUS Vinaigrette

Take Ur Seat Salad

Take Ur Seat Salad

$8.00

Fresh Mixed Greens / Fresh Romaine Lettuce / Roasted Red Peppers / Mandarin Oranges / Toasted Almonds / TUS Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce / Mixed Greens / Mandarin Orange / Roasted Red Peppers / Toasted Almonds / TUS Vinaigrette

- Quick Bites -

Fries

$5.00
Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$4.00

Homefries

$6.00
TUS Style Fries

TUS Style Fries

$8.00

French Fries / Homemade Spicy Mayo / Grilled Onions / Furikake

Creme Brulee (Dessert)

Creme Brulee (Dessert)
$5.00

$5.00

Side Order Berries n Cream
$3.00

$3.00

- + Bake -

Ube Basque Burnt Cheesecake

Ube Basque Burnt Cheesecake
$8.00

$8.00
Basque Burnt Cheesecake

Basque Burnt Cheesecake
$8.00

$8.00

- Side Meat -

Side Bacon (3)

$6.00

Side Sweet Chick

$6.00

Side Hot Chick

$6.00

Side Longanisa (4)

$7.00

Side Pork Belly

$6.00

Side Spam (2)

$5.00

Side Swai Fish

$8.00

Side Tofu Mushroom

$5.00

Side Tri Tip

$8.00

- Side Order -

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Berries n' Cream

$5.00

Side Eggs (2)

$3.00

Side Cup of Fruit (12oz)

$5.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Garlic Rice

$4.00

Side Kimchee

$4.00

Side Mushroom

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Multigrain Toast (1pc)

$1.50

Side Tofu Mushroom

$5.00

Side White Rice

$1.50

Side Roasted Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Arugula

$4.00

- Side Sauce -

Side Berry Compote (2oz)

$1.00

Side TUS Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Side Green Chili (2oz)

$2.00

Side Hot Chick Sauce (4oz)

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo (2oz)

Side Nutella Whipped Cream (4oz)

$1.00

Side Whipped Cream (4oz)

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce Belibis (2oz)

TUS Vinaigrette Dressing (4oz)

$1.00

Side Chimichurri (2oz)

$1.00

Side Special Cream/Sauce For FOTM (4oz)

$1.00

Side Nutella (2oz)

$1.00

Side Ginger (2oz)

$1.00

Side Spam sauce (2oz)

$1.00

- Local Coffee -

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Good cup of coffee (HOT - 12oz)

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Double Shots of Espresso + Hot / Iced Water (8oz)

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double Shots

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Double Shots of Espresso + Steamed Milk (HOT - 4.5oz)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Shots of Espresso + Steamed Milk (HOT - 8oz)

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Double Shots of Espresso + Milk (ICED 16oz / HOT 12oz)

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

16 hours steeped smooth coffee served cold (16oz)

Sweet Latte

Sweet Latte

$5.50

Double Shots of Espresso + Milk + Brown Sugar Simple Syrup (ICED 16oz / HOT 12oz)

Pandan Latte

Pandan Latte

$6.00

Double Shots of Espresso + Milk + Unique nutty vanilla flavor from Pandan leaves, sweetened with Palm Sugar (ICED 16oz / HOT 12oz)

Cookie Butter Latte

Cookie Butter Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Double Shots of Espresso + Milk + Biscoff Speculoos Cookie Butter Syrup (ICED 16oz / HOT 8Oz)

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$6.00

Double Shots of Espresso + Milk + Honey + Cinnamon (ICED 16oz / HOT 12oz)

Mexican Sidecar

Mexican Sidecar

$6.00

Double Shots of Espresso + Cooked Whiskey Syrup (No alcohol) + Heavy cream + Horchata + Cinnamon (ICED 16 oz / HOT 12oz)

Chagaccino

Chagaccino

$7.00

Double Shots of Espresso + Milk + Renude Chaga Powder (Wild Chaga mushroom, cacao, cinnamon, Monk fruit sweetener) (ICED 16oz / HOT 12oz)

Babyccino

Babyccino

$3.50

Steamed Milk - Kids Drink (8oz)

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$5.00Out of stock

Cocoa Powder + Milk + Simple Syrup (HOT - 12oz)

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Whisked High Grade Green Tea Powder + Milk + Simple Syrup (ICED 16oz / HOT 12oz)

Houjicha Latte

$5.00

Whisked Charcoal Roasted Green Tea + Milk + Simple Syrup (ICED 16oz / HOT 12oz)

Milo Dinosaur

Milo Dinosaur

$6.00

Iced Milo Chocolate Malt + Condensed Milk (ICED 16oz)

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Health-ade Kombucha (16oz)

- Drinks -

Organic Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Harmless Coconut Water Organic

$5.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Hot Tea by Espresso Republic

$3.00

Iced Pandan SweeTea

$3.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.50

Organic Horizon White Milk

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.50

- Family Meals -

TUS Brunch Pack

$45.00

Garlic Rice / Longanisa / Spam / Fried Egg / Roasted Tomatoes / Side of Vinegar / Feeds 2-4

TUS Fam pack

$45.00

Belly 2 Belly / Sweet Chick / Garlic Onion Spinach / Steamed Rice / 4 Pandan Sweetea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Introducing our 2nd location, Take Ur Seat Too (Ontario). All of the same great tastes from our original site in Chino Hills, TUS Too is a brunch, coffee, and dessert restaurant fusing Asian influences with classic western dishes

Location

4275 Concours Street, Suite 130, Ontario, CA 91764

Directions

