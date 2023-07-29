Omakase

Nigiri (5pcs)

$47.00

Chef’s choice of seasonal fish

Nigiri (8pcs)

$67.00

Chef’s choice of seasonal fish

Sashimi (5pcs)

$47.00

Chef’s choice of seasonal fish

Sashimi (8pcs)

$67.00

Chef’s choice of seasonal fish

Soup

Miso Soup

$8.00

Scallions, tofu, wakame

Cold Appetizers

Yellowtail Tiradito

$18.00

Agave yuzu dressing, micro cilantro, dry miso

Salmon with Pear

$19.00

Truffle oil, yuzu lemon, dry miso

Scallop Black Truffle

$25.00

Spiced tenkatsu, truffle vinaigrette, truffle aioli

Tuna Tataki

$19.00

Ponzu, daikon, scallion

Hot Appetizers

Steamed Edamame

$9.00

Spicy Edamame

$10.00

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Yuzu miso sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Truffle vinaigrette, heirloom tomato, cashews (vegan)

Char Siu Pork Ribs

$26.00

Chili bean bbq glaze, pickled fresno

Bao

Pork Bao

$17.00

Shrimp Bao

$22.00Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab Bao

$25.00

Salads

Tanuki Salad

$17.00

Seasonal greens, ginger dressing

Crusted Tuna Salad

$25.00

Tuna tataki, mixed greens, orange miso dressing

Seaweed Salad

$14.00

Wakame, cucumber, cashew-gomadare dressing

Maki

Negi Toro Hosomaki

$19.00

Bluefin toro, scallion, takuan

Baked Crab Roll

$20.00

Snow crab, spicy mayo, soy paper

Black Dragon

$21.00

shrimp, avocado, eel, tobiko, scallion, sesame seeds

California

$21.00

Snow crab, aioli, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Salmon Avocado

$20.00

Salmon, avocado, sesame seeds

Soft Shell

$25.00

Soft shell crab, daikon, gochujang

Truffled Yellowtail

$21.00

Amberjack yellowtail, chili daikon, avocado, spiced tenkasu

River Landing Veggie

$18.00

Asparagus, takuan, yamagobo

Nigiri/Sashimi

Unagi-Nigiri

$19.00

Freshwater eel

Unagi-Sashimi

$19.00

Freshwater eel

Ikura-Nigiri

$18.00

Salmon roe

Ikura-Sashimi

$18.00

Salmon roe

Madai-Nigiri

$14.00Out of stock

Japanese sea bream

Madai-Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Japanese sea bream

Sake-Nigiri

$14.00

Faroe Island Salmon

Sake-Sashimi

$14.00

Salmon

Hotate-Nigiri

$21.00

Hokkaido scallop

Hotate-Sashimi

$21.00

Hokkaido scallop

Kani-Nigiri

$20.00

Snow crab

Kani-Sashimi

$20.00

Snow crab

Akami-Nigiri

$16.00

Bluefin tuna belly

Akami-Sashimi

$16.00

Bluefin tuna belly

Hamachi-Nigiri

$17.00

Japanese Yellowtail

Hamachi-Sashimi

$17.00

Amberjack

Wok & Grill

Fried Rice

$17.00
Mango Chicken

$25.00

Mixed vegetables, cashew, chili

Mongolian Beef

$32.00

Wild mushrooms, scallions

Vegetable Udon Noddles

$20.00

Mixed seasonal vegetables

Pad See Ew

$27.00

Short rib, rice flake noodles, broccolini

Singapore Noodles

$23.00

Shrimp, curry, vegetables, egg

Maitake

$27.00

Black garlic butter, chives

Mango Salmon

$37.00

Mango mirin glaze, micro salad

Shoyu Octopus

$22.00

Yuzu aioli, micro greens salad