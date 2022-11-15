A map showing the location of Taqueria 2 Potrillos - MontclairView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Montclair



No reviews yet

5299 Holt Boulevard

Montclair, CA 91763

Order Again

Popular Items

Corn Meat Mulita
Lg Agua Fresca
Taco Tray

Build Your Own Taco Box

10 People

$129.90

20 People

$259.80

30 People

$389.70

40 People

$519.60

50 People

$649.50

Burrito Bowls

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Asada Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Birria Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Buche Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Cabeza Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Chicharron Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Chorizo Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Fish Burrito Bowl

$9.49

Lengua Burrito Bowl

$9.49

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$9.49

Tripa Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Marinated Pork

Asada Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Carne Asada (Beef)

Asada, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.89

Carne Asada, Egg & Cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.29

Refried Bean & Cheese

Birria Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Beef Birria

Buche Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Buche

Cabeza Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Cabeza

Carnitas Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Pork

Chicharron Burrito

$9.89

Chicken Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Chicken

Chorizo Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Chorizo (Pork)

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.89

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese

Fish Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Cabbage, Breaded Fish, Chipotle Dressing, Cilantro Dressing

Ham, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.89

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Lengua Burrito

$10.49

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Lengua (Beef Tongue)

Ranchero Burrito

$9.89

Ham, Egg, Pico de Gallo & Cheese

Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$7.29

Rice, Cheese & Refried Beans

Shrimp Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Cabbage, Breaded Shrimp, Chipotle Dressing, Cilantro Dressing

Tripa Burrito

$9.89

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tripa (Tripe)

Veggie Burrito

$7.29

Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cactus, Onion, Cilantro

Combinations

3 Taco Combination

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, & 3 Tacos (Chicken, Chorizo, Carnitas, Birria, or Chicharron)

Asada Plate

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Carne Asada and 3 Corn Tortillas

Birria Plate

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Beef Birria and 3 Corn Tortillas

Carnitas Plate

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Carnitas and 3 Corn Tortillas

Lengua Plate

$10.59

Rice, Refried Beans, Lengua and 3 Corn Tortillas

Dessert

Bunuelos

$2.29

Cake Slice

$3.99

Fresas Con Crema

$4.99

Fruit Salad

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$1.99

Flan Slice

$3.99

Empanadas

Veggie Empanada

$3.99

Fried corn empanada W/Cheese inside, lettuce, tomato sauce, sour cream & cottage cheese

Asada Empanada

$4.79

Fried corn empanada W/Cheese inside, lettuce, tomato sauce, sour cream & cottage cheese W/ Choice of any meat

Al Pastor Empanada

$4.79

Birria Empanada

$4.79

Carnitas Empanada

$4.79

Chorizo Empanada

$4.79

Chicharron Empanada

$4.79

Lengua Empanada

$4.99

Cabeza Empanada

$4.79

Tripa Empanada

$4.79

Buche Empanada

$4.79

Chicken Empanada

$4.76

Mulitas

Corn Cactus Mulita

$3.89

2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and grilled cactus in the middle

Corn Cheese Mulita

$2.99

2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle in the middle

Corn Meat Mulita

$3.99

2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle

Flour Cactus Mulita

$4.39

2 Flour tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and grilled cactus in the middle

Flour Cheese Mulita

$3.99

2 Flour tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle in the middle

Flour Meat Mulita

$4.39

2 Flour tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle

Quesadillas

Corn Cheese Quesadilla

$1.89

Handmade Corn tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle

Corn Meat Quesadilla

$3.29

Handmade Corn Tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat

SM Flour Quesadilla

$1.99

Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle

Flour Meat Quesadilla

$3.89

Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat

XL Quesadilla

$6.49

XL Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle

XL Meat Quesadilla

$8.99

XL Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat

Salad

Asada Salad

$8.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Carne Asada

Chicken Salad

$8.49

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Chicken

Green Salad

$6.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado

Sides

1/2 Lb Meat

$13.49

3 Grilled Chiles

$1.09

3 Grilled Onions

$1.09

6 Corn Tortillas

$1.99

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.19

6 SM Flour Tortillas

$2.69

Add Avocado

$0.99

Add Beans

$0.89

Add Guacamole

$2.09

Chips

$2.29

Chips & Guac

$4.09

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Extra Meat

$1.99

Flour Tortilla

$0.69

Grilled Cactus

$1.89

Guacamole Cup

$2.39

LG Side Beans

$8.59

Lb Meat

$24.99

LG Side Rice

$6.49

Side of Beans

$2.19

Side of Rice

$2.19

Sour Cream

$0.25

Telera

$1.29

Sopes

Asada Sope

$3.49

Al Pastor Sope

$3.49

Birria Sope

$3.49

Chicharron Sope

$3.49

Carnitas Sope

$3.49

Chorizo Sope

$3.49

Buche Sope

$3.49

Cabeza Sope

$3.49

Veggie Sope

$3.49

Tripa Sope

$3.49

Lengua Sope

$3.49

Chicken Sope

$3.49

Soups

Frijoles Charros Bowl

$6.99

Bowl of beans with bacon, ham, and chorizo

Birria

$10.69

Consome

$2.09

Birria Stew

Frijoles Charros Especiales

$8.99

Bowl of beans with bacon, ham, and chorizo with choice of meat and side of handmade corn tortillas

Menudo

$10.69

SM Birria

$7.99

SM Menudo

$7.99

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$2.29

Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Asada Tacos

$2.29

Cane Asada in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Birria Tacos

$2.29

Birria in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Buche Tacos

$2.29

Buche in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Cabeza Tacos

$2.29

Cabeza in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Carnitas Taco

$2.29

Carnitas in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Chicharron Taco

$2.29

Chicharron in green salsa in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Chicken Tacos

$2.29

Chicken in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Chorizo Tacos

$2.29

Pork Chorizo in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Family Taco Platter

$37.99

15 Tacos (Any Choice of Meat) Side of Refried Beans and Side of Rice

Fish Tacos

$2.29

Breaded Fish, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing

Heart Shaped Taco Tray

$37.99

15 Tacos (any choice of meat) in heart shaped tray

Lengua Tacos

$2.49

Lengua in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$2.29

Breaded Shrimp, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing

Taco Tray

$43.99

20 Tacos (any choice of meat)

Tripa Tacos

$2.29

Tripa in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Veggie Tacos

$2.29

Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$2.39

Potato Taquitos

$2.39

Tortas

Al Pastor Torta

$8.99

Marinated Pork (Al Pastor), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Asada Torta

$8.99

Carne Asada (Beef), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato chipotle/mayo dressing

Birria Torta

$8.99

Beef Birria, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Cabeza Torta

$8.99

Cabeza, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Carnitas Torta

$8.99

Carnitas (Pork), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Chicken Torta

$8.99

Chicken, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Chorizo Torta

$8.99

Pork Chorizo, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Ham Torta

$8.99

Ham, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Lengua Torta

$9.59

Lengua, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Milanesa Torta

$8.99

Breaded Beef, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Birria Torta

$8.99

Beef Birria, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Carnitas Torta

$8.99

Carnitas, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Veggie Torta

$8.99

Grilled Cactus, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, avocado, chipotle/mayo dressing

Chorizo & Egg Torta

$8.99

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca Jar

$64.99

Refreshing fruit drink

Lg Agua Fresca

$4.39

Refreshing fruit drink

SM Agua Fresca

$3.39

Refreshing fruit drink

Agua Fresca Gallon

$35.99

Bottled Drinks

20oz Plastic Bottled Soda

$2.99

20oz Aquafina

$2.99

8.5oz Glass Drink

$2.49

Coffee

Coffee

$2.19

Juices

Lg Orange Juice

$5.99

SM Orange Juice

$4.99

Cups

Cold Drink Cup

Coffee Mug

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5299 Holt Boulevard, Montclair, CA 91763

Directions

