Taqueria El Charro #3

10860 Beechnut St

Houston, TX 77072

Nachos

Nachos Reg

$4.99

Bean and cheese nachos.

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Bean and cheese nachos with the choice of your meat, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Crispy Tacos

Bean Crispy Taco

$2.15

Crispy Taco served with cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Crispy Taco

$2.99

Crispy Taco served with cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Chica Meat

$3.75

Served with lettuce & tomato.

Quesadilla Chica Queso

$2.99

Served with lettuce & tomato.

Quesadilla Grande Carne

$6.25

Served with lettuce & tomato.

Quesadilla Grande Queso

$5.49

Served with lettuce & tomato.

Tacos

Taco Maiz

$2.50

Taco Harina

$2.50

Mini Taco

$1.99

Served with grilled onions & cilantro.

Hamburguesa

Hamburger

$4.49

Cheese Burger

$4.99

Hamburger Meal

$6.99

Hamburger with fries.

Cheese Burger Meal

$7.49

Cheeseburger with fries.

Tortas

Torta Meat

$5.50

French loaf sandwich with lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream.

Tostadas

Tostada Meat

$2.99

Served with beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Tostada Beans

$2.99

Served with beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Gorditas

Gordita Regular

$3.75

Stuffed homemade corn tortilla with beans & cheese.

Gordita Meat

$4.25

Stuffed homemade corn tortilla with beans & cheese.

Burritos

Burrito Meat

$5.99

Large flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Jalisco Burrito

Jalisco Burrito

$6.99

Sincronizadas

Sincronizada Meat

$4.00

Two flour tortillas with cheese & choice of meat.

Coctel De Camaron

Coctel Chico

$11.99

Served with pico de gallo, avocado & cilantro.

Coctel Grande

$12.99

Served with pico de gallo, avocado & cilantro.

Coctel 32 oz.

$21.99

Served with pico de gallo, avocado & cilantro.

Barbacoa

1 lb. Barbacoa

$10.99

Served with 12 corn tortillas or 6 flour tortillas.

1/2 lb. Barbacoa

$6.99

Served with 5 corn tortillas or 3 flour tortillas.

Entree Plates

#1 Fajita Plate

$12.50

1/2 lb. Chicken or Beef Fajita or Mixed served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.

#2 Fajita Familiar

$24.25

1 lb. Chicken or Beef Fajita or Mixed served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.

#3 Pechuga De Pollo

$12.25

Chicken breast topped with grilled onions, bell pepper & melted cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.

#4 Prime Fajita Steak

$11.50

Fajita Steak topped with grilled onions, bell pepper & our special sauce served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.

#5 Laredo Plate

$10.99

Beef Stew served with guacamole, rice, beans & salad.

#6 Mariachi Plate

$10.25

3 ground beef or chicken enchiladas served with guacamole, rice & beans.

#7 Tex Mex Plate

$11.25

2 ground beef or chicken enchiladas served with beef stew, guacamole, rice & beans.

#8 Flautas

$9.99

3 chicken flautas served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans & salad.

#9 Pastor Plate

$10.99

1/2 lb. Pork & Beef served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.

#10 Cheese Enchiladas

$9.99

3 cheese enchiladas served with rice & beans.

#11 Caldo De Res

$11.50

Beef & vegetable Soup served with rice.

#12 Menudo

$11.99

#13 Tampiquena

$14.99

Grilled Steak served with one cheese enchilada, guacamole, rice & beans.

#14 Camarones A La Plancha

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp served with rice, salad & french fries.

#15 Parillada El Charro

$13.99

Grilled shrimp, beef fajita & chicken served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.

#16 Combination Plate

$12.75

Chicken, beef fajita & smoked sausage served with rice, beans & salad.

#17 Fajita Ranchera

$11.99

Beef Fajitas sautéed with our special sauce served with rice, beans & salad.

#18 Mojarra Frita

$12.99

Fried Tilapia served with rice, salad & french fries.

#19 Mexican Plate

$9.99

2 ground beef or chicken enchiladas served with a taco, rice & beans.

#20 Camarones Rancheros

$12.99

Shrimp sautéed with our special sauce served with rice, salad & french fries.

#21 Quesadilla Plate

$10.99

3 Quesadillas served with rice, beans & salad.

#22 California Burrito

$10.99

Burrito stuffed with your choice of meat & sour cream covered with chile gravy & cheese served with rice, beans & salad.

#23 Milanesa Plate

$12.99

Breaded Fajita served with rice, beans, salad & french fries.

#24 Caldo de Camaron

$12.99

Shrimp & Vegetable Soup served with rice.

#25 Taquitos Plate

$11.99

5 Mini Tacos served with charro beans & a grilled jalapeño.

#26 Pechuga Empanisada

$11.99

Breaded Chicken Breast served with rice, beans, salad & french fries.

#27 Camarones A La Diabla

$12.99

Shrimp sautéed with our special spicy sauce served with rice, salad & french fries.

#28 Guadalajara Plate

$10.99

2 Pork Chops served with rice, beans & salad.

#29 Tortilla Chicken Soup

$11.75

#30 Caldo De Pollo

$11.75

Chicken & Vegetable Soup served with rice. Only served weekends.

#31 Pozole Soup

$11.75

#32 Camarones Empanisados

$12.99

Fried Shrimp served with rice, salad & french fries.

#33 Arroz Con Camarones

$12.99

Rice with Shrimp served with salad & french fries.

Ensalada Romana

$9.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Breakfast Burritos (pm)

Egg & Chorizo Burrito

$6.49

Egg & Jam Burrito

$6.49

Egg & Bacon Burrito

$6.49

Egg & Sausage Burrito

$6.49

Egg & Potato Burrito

$6.49

Egg & Bean Burrito

$6.49

Huevo a la Mexicana Burrito

$6.49

Egg & Machacado Burrito