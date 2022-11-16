Taqueria El Charro #3
No reviews yet
10860 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Nachos
Crispy Tacos
Quesadillas
Hamburguesa
Tostadas
Gorditas
Jalisco Burrito
Coctel De Camaron
Barbacoa
Entree Plates
#1 Fajita Plate
1/2 lb. Chicken or Beef Fajita or Mixed served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.
#2 Fajita Familiar
1 lb. Chicken or Beef Fajita or Mixed served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.
#3 Pechuga De Pollo
Chicken breast topped with grilled onions, bell pepper & melted cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.
#4 Prime Fajita Steak
Fajita Steak topped with grilled onions, bell pepper & our special sauce served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.
#5 Laredo Plate
Beef Stew served with guacamole, rice, beans & salad.
#6 Mariachi Plate
3 ground beef or chicken enchiladas served with guacamole, rice & beans.
#7 Tex Mex Plate
2 ground beef or chicken enchiladas served with beef stew, guacamole, rice & beans.
#8 Flautas
3 chicken flautas served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans & salad.
#9 Pastor Plate
1/2 lb. Pork & Beef served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.
#10 Cheese Enchiladas
3 cheese enchiladas served with rice & beans.
#11 Caldo De Res
Beef & vegetable Soup served with rice.
#12 Menudo
#13 Tampiquena
Grilled Steak served with one cheese enchilada, guacamole, rice & beans.
#14 Camarones A La Plancha
Grilled Shrimp served with rice, salad & french fries.
#15 Parillada El Charro
Grilled shrimp, beef fajita & chicken served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice & beans.
#16 Combination Plate
Chicken, beef fajita & smoked sausage served with rice, beans & salad.
#17 Fajita Ranchera
Beef Fajitas sautéed with our special sauce served with rice, beans & salad.
#18 Mojarra Frita
Fried Tilapia served with rice, salad & french fries.
#19 Mexican Plate
2 ground beef or chicken enchiladas served with a taco, rice & beans.
#20 Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp sautéed with our special sauce served with rice, salad & french fries.
#21 Quesadilla Plate
3 Quesadillas served with rice, beans & salad.
#22 California Burrito
Burrito stuffed with your choice of meat & sour cream covered with chile gravy & cheese served with rice, beans & salad.
#23 Milanesa Plate
Breaded Fajita served with rice, beans, salad & french fries.
#24 Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp & Vegetable Soup served with rice.
#25 Taquitos Plate
5 Mini Tacos served with charro beans & a grilled jalapeño.
#26 Pechuga Empanisada
Breaded Chicken Breast served with rice, beans, salad & french fries.
#27 Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp sautéed with our special spicy sauce served with rice, salad & french fries.
#28 Guadalajara Plate
2 Pork Chops served with rice, beans & salad.
#29 Tortilla Chicken Soup
#30 Caldo De Pollo
Chicken & Vegetable Soup served with rice. Only served weekends.
#31 Pozole Soup
#32 Camarones Empanisados
Fried Shrimp served with rice, salad & french fries.
#33 Arroz Con Camarones
Rice with Shrimp served with salad & french fries.