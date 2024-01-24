Taqueria Lucha
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hay Tacos Chidos. Pase Usted!
Location
1004 Southeast 5th Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Gallery
