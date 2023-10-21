BITES

AMUSE
PITA
$2.50
TZATZIKI
$11.00

sheep milk yogurt / cucumber / dill / pita

KOLOKITHOKEFTEDES
$18.00

crispy zucchini cakes / Epirus feta / mint yogurt / fennel & herbs

POTATO CHIPS
$4.00
GRANDMA'S POTATOES
$7.00
FRIES
$7.00
VILLAGE BREAD
$5.00
GAVROS MARINATOS
$8.00
SASHIMI
$28.00
HALLOUMI
$18.00
YOGURT & GRANOLA
$14.00
SPICY PEPPERS
$5.00
SPANAKOPITAKIA
$12.00Out of stock
DOLMATHAKIA
$10.00
KASSERI
$5.00
FETA & OLIVES
$7.00
FAVA
$11.00
CAVIAR
$99.00

50g Royal Kaluga caviar / chive blinis / crispy chips / Greek yogurt creme fraiche

TIROKAFTERI
$11.00

crushed spicy Epirus feta spread / hot peppers / cucumbers

MELITZANOSALTA
$11.00

roasted eggplant spread / garlic / herbs

TARAMOSALATA
$11.00

cod roe spread / pickled red onion / crispy potato chips

BLINIS & CAVIAR
$32.00Out of stock
LITTLE FRIED FISH
$14.00Out of stock
SIDE FETA
$6.00
SIDE CUCUMBER
$3.00
TUNA TARTARE
$22.00Out of stock
SIDE FARM EGG
$5.00

SMALL PLATES

AVGOLEMONO
$12.00
HORIATIKI SALATA
$22.00

Greek village salad / local tomatoes / cucumbers / Epirus feta / olives

PANTZARIA
$14.00
BOUYOURDI
$18.00
KALAMARAKIA
$22.00
OKTAPODAKI
$24.00

grilled Spanish octopus / Santorini fava / Aegean capers / kapnistes piperies

SAGANAKI
$19.00
GARIDES SKARAS
$28.00

grilled wild Gulf prawns / blistered shishito peppers / skordolado

MAKARONAKIA
$18.00
PLEVRAKIA
$19.00
HORTA
$8.00
MASHED POTATOES
$5.00
TSOUREKI
$16.00
AVOCADO TOAST
$18.00
CHICKEN (2x) SOUVLAKIA
$12.00
ORZO PASTA
$6.00
MANITARIA
$28.00
MYTHIA
$28.00
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
$18.00

ENTREES

PSARAKI
$49.00

deboned steamed whole fish / capers / saffron / ladolemono

SOLOMOS
$39.00

Ora King salmon fillet / saffron toasted Israeli couscous / brassicas sauce vierge

SOUVLAKI SALAD
$28.00

grilled Sonoma chicken salad / butter lettuce / brussels sprouts / dakos / myzithra

STEAK SALAD
$42.00
KOTOPOULAKI
$32.00
PLAKI
$30.00

baked gigante beans / tomato & onion sofrito / herbed feta / preserved citrus / dakos

CHICKEN GYRO
$24.00
PORK GYRO
$24.00
MOUSSAKA
$39.00

braised beef & lamb ragout / eggplant / potatoes

LAMB CHOP 1x
$22.00
LAMB CHOP 2x
$44.00
LAMB CHOP 3x
$65.00
OMELETA
$22.00
STRAPATSADA
$18.00
THE GREEK AMERICAN
$19.00
YIOUVETSI
$48.00Out of stock
NY STEAK
$75.00
PORK CHOP
$44.00
DUCK CONFIT
$44.00Out of stock
SHORT RIB
$44.00Out of stock
BANQUET 0 ($65)
$65.00
BANQUET 1 ($85)
$85.00
BANQUET (2) $99
$99.00
BANQUET 3 ($125)
$125.00

DESSERT

YOGURT & HONEY
$12.00

Greek yogurt / local berries / Athenian wildflower honey / hemp granola

BOUGATSA
$14.00
BAKLAVA
$12.00
SOKOLATINA
$14.00