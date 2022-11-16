GLYN Thai Restaurant and Bar 1764 Uinta way unit 4
No reviews yet
1764 Uinta way unit 4
Park City, UT 84098
Appetizers
S1.Glyn Rice ball
Rice ball filled with slow cooked massaman beef and Mozzarella cheese.
S2.Thai Egg Rolls
Vegetarian deep-fried spring rolls mixed with cabbage, carrot, glass noodle served with sweet chili sauce
S3.Curry Puff
Fried puff pastry filled with yellow curry, potatoes, carrot and corn served with sweet chili sauce.
S4.Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken skewer served with peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***
S5.Crispy Tofu
Vegetarian deep-fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce, topped with ground peanuts.
S6.Salt & Pepper Calamari
Fried calamari served with Mayo Chili sauce
S7.Thai Dumplings
Deep Fried Dumpling Veggies and pork served with black sauce.
S8.Curry Dumplings
Steamed pork dumpling and pea served in green curry sauce.
S9.Crab Cheese Wonton
Fried wonton wrapped with cream cheese, imitation crab, served with sweet chili sauce.
S10.Coconut Shrimps
Fried coconut batter shrimp served with sweet chili sauce.
S11.Glyn Wings
Deep-fried chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce.
S12.Glyn Fish Cake
Deep-fried Minced fish, red curry paste served with sweet chili sauce, topped with ground peanuts.
S13.Tofu Satay
Fresh Spring Rolls
F1.Veggies Spring Rolls
Freshly rolled with mixed salad and tofu, served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***
F2.Satay Chicken Spring Rolls
Satay chicken with mix salad served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***
F3.Shrimp Spring Rolls
Shrimps with mix salad served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***
F4.Soft Shell Crab Spring Rolls
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, onion, cheese served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce.
F6.Duck Spring Rolls
F5.Vegan Spring Roll&avocado
Salad
G1.Beef salad
Fillet steak, tomatoes, cucumber, mint, green onion, mixed salad, cashew nuts and Thai herbs, with lime and chili vinaigrette.
G2.Thai papaya salad
Shredded green papaya, lime juice, tomatoes, peanuts, and garlic. Served with Sticky Rice and Fresh Lettuce.
G3.Lettuce wraps
Ground chicken seasoned with special sauce, onions, carrots, fresh ginger and raisins. Served with lettuce and sweet chili sauce.
G4.Larb
Ground chicken seasoned with special sauce, Thai chili, toasted rice powder, lime and mint. Served with Sticky Rice and Fresh Lettuce.
G5.Snow pea salad with tofu
Our signature salad of fried tofu, crushed peanut and shredded snow pea.
G.6 Beef waterfall
Soup
T1.Tom Kha (Coconut soup)
Coconut milk soup with mushrooms, tomato, galangal, kaffir lime leaf and lemongrass. *** Gluten Free ***
T2.Tom Yum
Hot and sour soup flavored with lemongrass, fresh chilies, mushroom, lime leaves, lime juice and coconut milk.
T3.Wonton Soup BBQ Pork
Steamed pork and vegetable dumplings, bok choy and BBQ pork with clear broth.
Curry
C1.Red Curry
Traditional Thai red curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***
C2.Green Curry
Traditional Thai Green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***
C3.Yellow Curry
Traditional Thai yellow curry paste cooked in coconut milk, turmeric powder, potatoes, carrot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea and topped with roasted peanuts. *** Gluten Free ***
C4.Massaman Curry
Flavored with Massaman curry paste with coconut milk, slowed cooked potatoes, carrot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea and topped with roasted peanuts. *** Gluten Free ***
C5.Panang Curry
Thai favorite curry with panang chili paste, coconut milk, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***
Special Curry
C6.Pineapple Curry
Traditional Thai red curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf, thai basil and pineapple. *** Gluten Free ***
C7.Avocado Curry
Thai favorite curry with panang chili paste, coconut milk, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea, thai basil and avocado. *** Gluten Free ***
C8.Mango Curry
Sweet Mango in Traditional Thai green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***
C9.Pumpkin Curry
Pumpkin in Traditional Thai green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***
Fried Rice
Noodles
P1.Pad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with pad thai sauce, bean sprouts, green onion and egg. Topped with ground peanuts and slice of lime. *** Gluten Free ***
P2.Pad see ew
Flat rice noodles, egg, carrot, and broccoli, in sweet soy sauce.
P3.Drunken Noodles
Flat wide rice noodle stir-fried with garlic, chili, broccoli, red bell peppers, baby corn ,carrot, Thai basil, tomato and young peppercorn
Popular Dishes
P4.Crispy Chicken Basil
Crispy chicken topped with crispy basil with special house sauce. Served with white or brown rice.
P5.Orange Chicken
Deep Fried chicken batter topped with orange sauce. Served with white or brown rice.
P6.Crispy Pork Belly Krapow
Authentic Krapow Crispy Pork Belly with garlic, chili and holy basil. Served with white or brown rice.
Chef Special
E1.Glyn Massaman
Premium lean gravy beef, slow cooked with broccoli, potato and cashews. Served with white or brown rice.
E2.Roti Green Salmon
Thai green curry coconut stir-fry with eggplant, bamboo shoots, red bell pepper, zucchini, peas, lime leaf and basil.
E3.Glyn Trio Salmon
Stir fried deep fried salmon with green onion, carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, tomato, shallot and pineapple, with sweet chili sauce. Served with white or brown rice.
E4.Roasted Duck Curry
Rich, aromatic curry of roasted duck with red curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. Served with white or brown rice.
E5.Khao Soi
Traditional Northern Thai curry noodle soup served with chicken, fried onions, lime, and dried chili topped with crispy noodles and fresh shallots.
E6.bamee Moo
E7.Garlic Noodle with Prawns
Stir Fried
S1.Basil and Chili
Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, bamboo, garlic, chili and Thai Basil.
S2.Ginger and Shallot
Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, ginger, tomato and shallot.
S3.Glyn Mild Thai
Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, bamboo, garlic, chili and coconut milk.
S4.Satay peanut Sauce
Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, satay sauce. Topped with ground peanuts.
S5.Mixed vegies stir fried
Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, mushroom, and baby corn.
S6.Sweet and sour
Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, ginger, tomato shallot and pineapple.
S7.Cashews nuts and chili jam
S7. Cashews nuts and chili jam $18 Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, ginger, shallot, chili jam, and cashews nuts.
S8.Garlic and black pepper
Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, ginger, shallot, and black pepper.
S9.Spicy Eggplant
Red bell peppers, yellow onion, garlic, chili, eggplant and Thai basil.
S10.teriyaki sauce
S11.broccoli stir
Sides
Soft Drinks
Tea and Coffee
Juice
Energy Drink
