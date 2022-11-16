  • Home
  • /
  • Park City
  • /
  • GLYN Thai Restaurant and Bar - 1764 Uinta way unit 4
A map showing the location of GLYN Thai Restaurant and Bar 1764 Uinta way unit 4View gallery

GLYN Thai Restaurant and Bar 1764 Uinta way unit 4

review star

No reviews yet

1764 Uinta way unit 4

Park City, UT 84098

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

F2.Satay Chicken Spring Rolls
K1.Kid Skewers
P3.Drunken Noodles

Appetizers

S1.Glyn Rice ball

S1.Glyn Rice ball

$12.00

Rice ball filled with slow cooked massaman beef and Mozzarella cheese.

S2.Thai Egg Rolls

S2.Thai Egg Rolls

$10.00

Vegetarian deep-fried spring rolls mixed with cabbage, carrot, glass noodle served with sweet chili sauce

S3.Curry Puff

S3.Curry Puff

$10.00

Fried puff pastry filled with yellow curry, potatoes, carrot and corn served with sweet chili sauce.

S4.Chicken Satay

S4.Chicken Satay

$12.00

Grilled chicken skewer served with peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***

S5.Crispy Tofu

S5.Crispy Tofu

$10.00

Vegetarian deep-fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce, topped with ground peanuts.

S6.Salt & Pepper Calamari

S6.Salt & Pepper Calamari

$12.00

Fried calamari served with Mayo Chili sauce

S7.Thai Dumplings

S7.Thai Dumplings

$10.00

Deep Fried Dumpling Veggies and pork served with black sauce.

S8.Curry Dumplings

S8.Curry Dumplings

$10.00

Steamed pork dumpling and pea served in green curry sauce.

S9.Crab Cheese Wonton

S9.Crab Cheese Wonton

$10.00

Fried wonton wrapped with cream cheese, imitation crab, served with sweet chili sauce.

S10.Coconut Shrimps

S10.Coconut Shrimps

$10.00

Fried coconut batter shrimp served with sweet chili sauce.

S11.Glyn Wings

S11.Glyn Wings

$10.00

Deep-fried chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce.

S12.Glyn Fish Cake

S12.Glyn Fish Cake

$10.00

Deep-fried Minced fish, red curry paste served with sweet chili sauce, topped with ground peanuts.

S13.Tofu Satay

$10.00

Fresh Spring Rolls

F1.Veggies Spring Rolls

F1.Veggies Spring Rolls

$10.00

Freshly rolled with mixed salad and tofu, served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***

F2.Satay Chicken Spring Rolls

F2.Satay Chicken Spring Rolls

$10.00

Satay chicken with mix salad served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***

F3.Shrimp Spring Rolls

F3.Shrimp Spring Rolls

$10.00

Shrimps with mix salad served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***

F4.Soft Shell Crab Spring Rolls

F4.Soft Shell Crab Spring Rolls

$14.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, onion, cheese served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce.

F6.Duck Spring Rolls

$14.00

F5.Vegan Spring Roll&avocado

$10.00

Salad

G1.Beef salad

G1.Beef salad

$18.00

Fillet steak, tomatoes, cucumber, mint, green onion, mixed salad, cashew nuts and Thai herbs, with lime and chili vinaigrette.

G2.Thai papaya salad

G2.Thai papaya salad

$17.00

Shredded green papaya, lime juice, tomatoes, peanuts, and garlic. Served with Sticky Rice and Fresh Lettuce.

G3.Lettuce wraps

G3.Lettuce wraps

$17.00

Ground chicken seasoned with special sauce, onions, carrots, fresh ginger and raisins. Served with lettuce and sweet chili sauce.

G4.Larb

G4.Larb

$17.00

Ground chicken seasoned with special sauce, Thai chili, toasted rice powder, lime and mint. Served with Sticky Rice and Fresh Lettuce.

G5.Snow pea salad with tofu

G5.Snow pea salad with tofu

$17.00

Our signature salad of fried tofu, crushed peanut and shredded snow pea.

G.6 Beef waterfall

$18.00

Soup

T1.Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

T1.Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

$10.00+

Coconut milk soup with mushrooms, tomato, galangal, kaffir lime leaf and lemongrass.  *** Gluten Free ***

T2.Tom Yum

T2.Tom Yum

$10.00+

Hot and sour soup flavored with lemongrass, fresh chilies, mushroom, lime leaves, lime juice and coconut milk.   

T3.Wonton Soup BBQ Pork

T3.Wonton Soup BBQ Pork

$13.00

Steamed pork and vegetable dumplings, bok choy and BBQ pork with clear broth.   

Curry

C1.Red Curry

C1.Red Curry

$19.00

Traditional Thai red curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***

C2.Green Curry

C2.Green Curry

$19.00

Traditional Thai Green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***

C3.Yellow Curry

C3.Yellow Curry

$19.00

Traditional Thai yellow curry paste cooked in coconut milk, turmeric powder, potatoes, carrot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea and topped with roasted peanuts. *** Gluten Free ***

C4.Massaman Curry

C4.Massaman Curry

$19.00

Flavored with Massaman curry paste with coconut milk, slowed cooked potatoes, carrot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea and topped with roasted peanuts. *** Gluten Free ***

C5.Panang Curry

C5.Panang Curry

$19.00

Thai favorite curry with panang chili paste, coconut milk, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***

Special Curry

C6.Pineapple Curry

C6.Pineapple Curry

$20.00

Traditional Thai red curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf, thai basil and pineapple. *** Gluten Free ***

C7.Avocado Curry

C7.Avocado Curry

$20.00

Thai favorite curry with panang chili paste, coconut milk, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea, thai basil and avocado. *** Gluten Free ***

C8.Mango Curry

C8.Mango Curry

$20.00

Sweet Mango in Traditional Thai green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***

C9.Pumpkin Curry

C9.Pumpkin Curry

$20.00

Pumpkin in Traditional Thai green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***

Fried Rice

R1.Thai Fried Rice

R1.Thai Fried Rice

$18.00
R2.Pineapple Fried Rice

R2.Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Exotic fried rice with yellow curry powder, egg, yellow and green onions, carrots, tomatoes, pineapple, raisin and cashews nuts.

Noodles

P1.Pad Thai

P1.Pad Thai

$18.00

Stir-fried thin rice noodles with pad thai sauce, bean sprouts, green onion and egg. Topped with ground peanuts and slice of lime. *** Gluten Free ***

P2.Pad see ew

P2.Pad see ew

$18.00

Flat rice noodles, egg, carrot, and broccoli, in sweet soy sauce.

P3.Drunken Noodles

P3.Drunken Noodles

$18.00

Flat wide rice noodle stir-fried with garlic, chili, broccoli, red bell peppers, baby corn ,carrot, Thai basil, tomato and young peppercorn

Popular Dishes

P4.Crispy Chicken Basil

P4.Crispy Chicken Basil

$18.00

Crispy chicken topped with crispy basil with special house sauce. Served with white or brown rice.

P5.Orange Chicken

P5.Orange Chicken

$18.00

Deep Fried chicken batter topped with orange sauce. Served with white or brown rice.

P6.Crispy Pork Belly Krapow

P6.Crispy Pork Belly Krapow

$18.00

Authentic Krapow Crispy Pork Belly with garlic, chili and holy basil. Served with white or brown rice.

Chef Special

E1.Glyn Massaman

E1.Glyn Massaman

$26.00

Premium lean gravy beef, slow cooked with broccoli, potato and cashews. Served with white or brown rice.

E2.Roti Green Salmon

E2.Roti Green Salmon

$26.00

Thai green curry coconut stir-fry with eggplant, bamboo shoots, red bell pepper, zucchini, peas, lime leaf and basil.

E3.Glyn Trio Salmon

E3.Glyn Trio Salmon

$26.00

Stir fried deep fried salmon with green onion, carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, tomato, shallot and pineapple, with sweet chili sauce. Served with white or brown rice.

E4.Roasted Duck Curry

E4.Roasted Duck Curry

$26.00

Rich, aromatic curry of roasted duck with red curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. Served with white or brown rice.

E5.Khao Soi

E5.Khao Soi

$22.00

Traditional Northern Thai curry noodle soup served with chicken, fried onions, lime, and dried chili topped with crispy noodles and fresh shallots.

E6.bamee Moo

$19.00

E7.Garlic Noodle with Prawns

$26.00

Stir Fried

S1.Basil and Chili

S1.Basil and Chili

$18.00

Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, bamboo, garlic, chili and Thai Basil. 

S2.Ginger and Shallot

S2.Ginger and Shallot

$18.00

Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, ginger, tomato and shallot.

S3.Glyn Mild Thai

S3.Glyn Mild Thai

$18.00

Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, bamboo, garlic, chili and coconut milk. 

S4.Satay peanut Sauce

S4.Satay peanut Sauce

$18.00

Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, satay sauce. Topped with ground peanuts. 

S5.Mixed vegies stir fried

S5.Mixed vegies stir fried

$18.00

Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, mushroom, and baby corn.

S6.Sweet and sour

S6.Sweet and sour

$18.00

Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, ginger, tomato shallot and pineapple.

S7.Cashews nuts and chili jam

S7.Cashews nuts and chili jam

$18.00

S7. Cashews nuts and chili jam $18 Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, ginger, shallot, chili jam, and cashews nuts. 

S8.Garlic and black pepper

S8.Garlic and black pepper

$18.00

Carrot, zucchini, red bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, ginger, shallot, and black pepper.

S9.Spicy Eggplant

S9.Spicy Eggplant

$18.00

Red bell peppers, yellow onion, garlic, chili, eggplant and Thai basil. 

S10.teriyaki sauce

$18.00

S11.broccoli stir

$18.00

Sides

Steam Veggie

Steam Veggie

$3.00
White Rice

White Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.00
Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$7.00
Steam thin rice noodles

Steam thin rice noodles

$3.00
Steam flat rice noodles

Steam flat rice noodles

$3.00
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Kids

K1.Kid Skewers

K1.Kid Skewers

$7.00
K2.Kid Fried Rice

K2.Kid Fried Rice

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

La croix

$3.50

Bubly

$3.50

Tea and Coffee

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.50

Hot Oolong Tea

$3.50

Sweet Green Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95

Juice

Apple juice

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Peach juice

$4.00

Mango juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Pomegranate juice

$4.00

Aqua

Arrowhead

$2.50

Fiji

$3.50

Evian

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Energy Drink

Red Bull

$4.00

Dessert

D1.Sweet Mango Sticky Rice

D1.Sweet Mango Sticky Rice

$11.00
D2.Rotee with Condensed Milk

D2.Rotee with Condensed Milk

$11.00

Appetizers

S1.Glyn Rice ball

S1.Glyn Rice ball

$13.80

Rice ball filled with slow cooked massaman beef and Mozzarella cheese.

S2.Thai Egg Rolls

S2.Thai Egg Rolls

$11.50

Vegetarian deep-fried spring rolls mixed with cabbage, carrot, glass noodle served with sweet chili sauce

S3.Curry Puff

S3.Curry Puff

$11.50

Fried puff pastry filled with yellow curry, potatoes, carrot and corn served with sweet chili sauce.

S4.Chicken Satay

S4.Chicken Satay

$13.80

Grilled chicken skewer served with peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***

S5.Crispy Tofu

S5.Crispy Tofu

$11.50

Vegetarian deep-fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce, topped with ground peanuts.

S6.Salt & Pepper Calamari

S6.Salt & Pepper Calamari

$13.80

Fried calamari served with Mayo Chili sauce

S7.Thai Dumplings

S7.Thai Dumplings

$11.50

Deep Fried Dumpling Veggies and pork served with black sauce.

S8.Curry Dumplings

S8.Curry Dumplings

$11.50

Steamed pork dumpling and pea served in green curry sauce.

S9.Crab Cheese Wonton

S9.Crab Cheese Wonton

$11.50

Fried wonton wrapped with cream cheese, imitation crab, served with sweet chili sauce.

S10.Coconut Shrimps

S10.Coconut Shrimps

$11.50

Fried coconut batter shrimp served with sweet chili sauce.

S11.Glyn Wings

S11.Glyn Wings

$11.50

Deep-fried chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce.

S12.Glyn Fish Cake

S12.Glyn Fish Cake

$11.50

Deep-fried Minced fish, red curry paste served with sweet chili sauce, topped with ground peanuts.

Fresh Spring Rolls

F1.Veggies Spring Rolls

F1.Veggies Spring Rolls

$11.50

Freshly rolled with mixed salad and tofu, served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***

F2.Satay Chicken Spring Rolls

F2.Satay Chicken Spring Rolls

$11.50

Satay chicken with mix salad served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***

F3.Shrimp Spring Rolls

F3.Shrimp Spring Rolls

$11.50

Shrimps with mix salad served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce. *** Gluten Free ***

F4.Soft Shell Crab Spring Rolls

F4.Soft Shell Crab Spring Rolls

$16.10

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, onion, cheese served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce.

Salad

G1.Beef salad

G1.Beef salad

$20.70

Fillet steak, tomatoes, cucumber, mint, green onion, mixed salad, cashew nuts and Thai herbs, with lime and chili vinaigrette.

G2.Thai papaya salad

G2.Thai papaya salad

$19.55

Shredded green papaya, lime juice, tomatoes, peanuts, and garlic. Served with Sticky Rice and Fresh Lettuce.

G3.Lettuce wraps

G3.Lettuce wraps

$19.55

Ground chicken seasoned with special sauce, onions, carrots, fresh ginger and raisins. Served with lettuce and sweet chili sauce.

G4.Larb

G4.Larb

$19.55

Ground chicken seasoned with special sauce, Thai chili, toasted rice powder, lime and mint. Served with Sticky Rice and Fresh Lettuce.

G5.Snow pea salad with tofu

G5.Snow pea salad with tofu

$19.55

Our signature salad of fried tofu, crushed peanut and shredded snow pea.

Soup

T1.Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

T1.Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

$10.00+

Coconut milk soup with mushrooms, tomato, galangal, kaffir lime leaf and lemongrass.  *** Gluten Free ***

T2.Tom Yum

T2.Tom Yum

$10.00+

Hot and sour soup flavored with lemongrass, fresh chilies, mushroom, lime leaves, lime juice and coconut milk.   

T3.Wonton Soup BBQ Pork

T3.Wonton Soup BBQ Pork

$13.00

Steamed pork and vegetable dumplings, bok choy and BBQ pork with clear broth.   

Curry

C1.Red Curry

C1.Red Curry

$21.85

Traditional Thai red curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***

C2.Green Curry

C2.Green Curry

$21.85

Traditional Thai Green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***

C3.Yellow Curry

C3.Yellow Curry

$21.85

Traditional Thai yellow curry paste cooked in coconut milk, turmeric powder, potatoes, carrot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea and topped with roasted peanuts. *** Gluten Free ***

C4.Massaman Curry

C4.Massaman Curry

$21.85

Flavored with Massaman curry paste with coconut milk, slowed cooked potatoes, carrot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea and topped with roasted peanuts. *** Gluten Free ***

C5.Panang Curry

C5.Panang Curry

$21.85

Thai favorite curry with panang chili paste, coconut milk, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***

Special Curry

C6.Pineapple Curry

C6.Pineapple Curry

$23.00

Traditional Thai red curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf, thai basil and pineapple. *** Gluten Free ***

C7.Avocado Curry

C7.Avocado Curry

$23.00

Thai favorite curry with panang chili paste, coconut milk, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea, thai basil and avocado. *** Gluten Free ***

C8.Mango Curry

C8.Mango Curry

$23.00

Sweet Mango in Traditional Thai green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***

C9.Pumpkin Curry

C9.Pumpkin Curry

$23.00

Pumpkin in Traditional Thai green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell peppers, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. *** Gluten Free ***

Fried Rice

R1.Thai Fried Rice

R1.Thai Fried Rice

$20.70
R2.Pineapple Fried Rice

R2.Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.70

Exotic fried rice with yellow curry powder, egg, yellow and green onions, carrots, tomatoes, pineapple, raisin and cashews nuts.

Noodles

P1.Pad Thai

P1.Pad Thai

$20.70

Stir-fried thin rice noodles with pad thai sauce, bean sprouts, green onion and egg. Topped with ground peanuts and slice of lime. *** Gluten Free ***

P2.Pad see ew

P2.Pad see ew

$20.70

Flat rice noodles, egg, carrot, and broccoli, in sweet soy sauce.

P3.Drunken Noodles

P3.Drunken Noodles

$20.70

Flat wide rice noodle stir-fried with garlic, chili, broccoli, red bell peppers, baby corn ,carrot, Thai basil, tomato and young peppercorn

Popular Dishes

P4.Crispy Chicken Basil

P4.Crispy Chicken Basil

$20.70

Crispy chicken topped with crispy basil with special house sauce. Served with white or brown rice.

P5.Orange Chicken

P5.Orange Chicken

$20.70

Deep Fried chicken batter topped with orange sauce. Served with white or brown rice.