The Americano
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Within the restaurant lies the Bar, a complete decadent space. The menu offers European & New American classics with a twist, highlighting in-season produce, sustainable seafood, and humanely raised meats. Dishes are dramatic. The Music and the view of the park complete the picture. The cuisine, much like the design, is intended to set a new course for the Stamford Foodie.
Location
261 Main Street, Stamford, CT 06901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stamford Cask Republic - Stamford Cask Republic
No Reviews
191 Summer Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Stamford
More near Stamford