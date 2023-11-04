The Yolk Grill Nashua
6 Elm Street
Nashua, NH 03060
Beverages
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Bottomless Coffee$2.95
- Bottomless Soda$3.95
- Flavoured Coffee$3.95
- Frappes$5.99
Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and OREO
- Freakshake$16.95
- Hot Chocolate$3.95
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Iced Coffee$3.25
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Large Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Large Juice$3.50
- Large Milk$3.95
- Milkshake Flight$19.95
- Root Beer Floats$5.99
- Small Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Small Juice$2.50
- Small Milk$2.95
- Smoothies$5.99
Choice of 2. Strawberry, banana, kale, spinach, blueberry, and pineapple
- Tap Water
- Specialty Freakshake$19.95
- Cappuchino$4.95
- Virgin iced coffee flight$12.95
Specialty Drinks
- Cider Vodka Drink$12.00
- Apple Pie Martini$14.00
- Pumpkin Mudslide$14.00
- Drunk Pumpkin$14.00
- Vanilla Apple Mimosa$12.00
- Pumpkin Martini$14.00
- Mimosa Tower$65.00
- Sangria Pitcher$45.00
- Refresher Flight$19.95
- Sangria Flight$17.95
- Coffee Flight$16.95
- Adult Coffee Flight$19.95
- Monster mimosa$12.00
- Poison martini$14.00
- Black magic Martini$14.00
- Hocus pocus$14.00
- Witches Brew$14.00
- Pomegranate martini$14.00
- Pumpkin latte$14.00
- Fall sangria$10.00
- Harvest punch$14.00
- Pumpkin spice martini$14.00
- Apple cinn hot choc$10.00
- Pumpkin spice Russian$12.00
Breakfast
Good Eggs
Big Breakfast Specialties
- Chicken and Biscuits$14.95
Two eggs any style, breaded chicken deep-fried and layered between buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy
- Country Breakfast$14.95
Three eggs any style, biscuit, and sausage patties topped with homemade sausage gravy
- Dublin Breakfast$14.95
Sliced corn beef served with two eggs
- Italian Breakfast$14.95
Italian sausage served with two eggs
- Mexican Breakfast$14.95
Chorizo sausage served with two eggs
- Polish Breakfast$14.95
Kielbasa served with two eggs
- Portuguese Breakfast$14.95
Linguica served with two eggs
- The Broken Yolk Breakfast$16.95
Three eggs any style, three bacon, three sausages, a piece of ham, home fries, baked beans, and a biscuit all served in a skillet
Omelettes
- Bomblette OML$12.95
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, shaved steak, and American cheese
- Buffalo OML$12.95
Buffalo grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach topped with bleu cheese crumble
- Build Your Own Omelette$6.95
Start with a cheese omelette
- Cali OML$12.95
Bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and Cheddar cheese
- Country OML$12.95
Ham, sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and American cheese topped with homemade sausage gravy
- Dutch OML$9.95
Kielbasa, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese
- El Fuego OML$12.95
Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and salsa topped with sriracha
- Farm OML$12.95
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, asparagus, and American cheese
- Fiesta OML$12.95
Green peppers, onions, jalapeños, chicken, salsa, and Cheddar cheese
- Greek OML$10.95
Spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese
- Ireland OML$12.95
Homemade hash, onions, and Swiss cheese
- Meat Lovers OML$12.95
Ham, sausage, bacon, with American cheese
- Rancher OML$12.95
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, sausage, home fries, and Cheddar cheese
- Western OML$10.95
Green peppers, onions, ham, and American cheese
Benedicts
- Cali Benedict$14.95
Tomatoes, avocado, and bacon
- Country Benedict$14.95
Sausage patty topped with sausage gravy over a biscuit
- Crab Cake Oscar Benedict$14.95
Asparagus and crab cake
- Florentine Benedict$10.95
Sautéed spinach, grilled tomato
- Irish Benedict$14.95
Homemade hash
- Mexican Bendict$14.95
Guacamole, chorizo sausage topped with jalapeño hollandaise sauce
- Steak & Cheese Benedict$14.95
Shaved steak and American cheese
- Traditional Benedict$10.95
Ham
- Veggie Benedict$11.95
Asparagus, spinach, and tomato
- Waffle Benedict$14.95
A waffle, chicken fingers
Healthy Corner
- Power Food Omelette$14.95
Egg whites, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, kale, broccoli, asparagus, avocado, and goat cheese, served with a fruit cup and multigrain toast
- Loaded Oatmeal$10.95
A bowl of oatmeal topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, walnuts, and raisins
- Wellness Wrap$10.95
Egg whites, tomatoes, spinach, kale, and goat cheese, on a wheat wrap served with a fruit cup
- Banana Split Parfait$9.95
Vanilla yogurt in between a banana topped with fresh granola and fresh fruit
- Breakfast Toast$10.95
Served with a fruit cup and choice of peanut butter and banana, or avocado and two hard boiled eggs*, or original hummus tomato avocado sunny eggs*
- Plain Oatmeal$5.95
Breakfast Craves
- BLTE$10.95
Two eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on your choice of toast and choice of a side
- Breakfast Club$12.95
Two eggs with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of sausage, bacon, ham on your choice of toast. Served with your choice of a side
- Breakfast Quesadilla$10.95
Cheddar cheese, tater tots, and bacon on a flour tortilla topped with one sunny egg
- Breakfast Reuben$12.95
Two eggs topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, sliced corn beef, and thousand island dressing on a toasted English. Served with your choice of a side
- Buffalo Chicken and Waffles$14.95
Four buffalo chicken tenders served on a waffle
- California Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, and home fries on your choice of plain or wheat wrap. Served with your choice of a side
- Chorizo Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, Cheddar cheese, red onions, jalapeños, refried beans, salsa, and home fries on your choice of plain or wheat wrap. Served with your choice of a side
- Country Skillet$14.95
Tater tots mixed with ham, peppers, and onions topped with Cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and two sunny eggs with your choice of toast
- Dublin Skillet$14.95
Tater tots, homemade hash, onions, and Swiss cheese topped with hollandaise sauce, two scrambled eggs, and your choice of toast
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.95
- Huevos Rancheros$10.95
Two tortillas topped with refried beans, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and two sunny eggs
- Plain Chicken & Waffles$14.95
- Ranchero Skillet$14.95
Tater tots, chorizo sausage, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, avocados topped with jalapeño hollandaise, two sunny eggs, and your choice of toast
- The Yolk Sandwich$14.95
4 eggs, American cheese, bacon, sausage, ham, and home fries on our house roll
- Traditional Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
Two eggs with cheese; your choice of meat on an English or bagel served with choice of side
Sides
- Almond milk$1.00
- Special Fruit Cup$5.25
- Fresh Fruit Cup$4.25
- Homemade Muffin$3.25
- Sausage Biscuit and Gravy$5.75
- Homemade Hash$5.25
- Chorizo Sausage$4.75
- Italian Sausage$4.50
- Linguica$4.75
- Kielbasa$4.75
- Ham$4.50
- Bacon$4.25
- Patty$4.25
- Sausage Link$4.25
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.75
- Bagel$3.25
- English Muffin$2.25
- Toast$1.75
- Sliced Avocado$3.25
- Sliced Tomato$2.00
- Beans$3.50
- Loaded Tater Tots$6.95
- Loaded Home Fries$6.95
- Tater Tots$3.95
- Home Fries$3.95
- Side Sauce$0.75
- one egg$1.50
- Two eggs$3.00
- Ribeye Side$10.95
Kids Corner
Sweets and Treats
- Make it a Combo$4.95
- Captain Crunch French (2)$8.95
- Single Captain Crunch French$6.95
- Short Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes (2)$8.95
- Single Cinnamon Swirl$6.95
- Short Cookies Cream Pancakes (2)$8.95
- Single Cookies and Cream Pan$6.95
- Fruity Pebble Pan (2)$8.95
- Single Fruity Pebble Pancake$6.95
- Reese Cake (2)$8.95
- Single Reesecake$6.95
- Single Banana Fosters French$6.95
- Short Banana Walnut Pancakes (2)$8.95
- Single Banana nut Pancake$6.95
- Short Banana Fosters French (2)$8.95
- Single Pancakes$3.99
- Short Stack French Toast$6.50
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$13.90
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.95
- Churro Combo$15.90
- Churro$10.95
- Full Captain Crunch Combo$15.90
- Full Captain Crunch French Toast$10.95
- S'mores Combo$17.90
French toast dipped in crushed graham crackers stuffed with marshmallow fluff and Hershey's chocolate
- S'mores$12.95
French toast dipped in crushed graham crackers stuffed with marshmallow fluff and Hershey's chocolate
- Full Reese's Cake Combo$15.90
Peanut butter chocolate chip filled pancakes topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce
- Full Reese's Cake Pancake$10.95
Peanut butter chocolate chip filled pancakes topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce
- Full Cookies and Cream Combo$15.90
Oreo cookie filled pancakes topped with icing
- Full Cookies and Cream Pancake$10.95
Oreo cookie filled pancakes topped with icing
- Full Fruity Pebbles Combo$15.90
Topped with frosting & fruit
- Full Fruity Pebbles Pancake$10.95
Topped with frosting & fruit
- Full Banana Walnut Pancakes Combo$15.90
- Full Banana Walnut Pancake$10.95
- Stuffed French Toast Combo$15.90
A cheesecake filling with your choice of strawberries or blueberries
- Stuffed French Toast$10.95
A cheesecake filling with your choice of strawberries or blueberries
- Full Bananas Foster Combo$15.90
- Full Bananas Foster French Toast$10.95
- Tres Carne Pancakes Combo$15.90
Bacon, ham, sausage, and Cheddar filled pancake topped with cinnamon butter
- Tres Carne Pancakes$10.95
Bacon, ham, sausage, and Cheddar filled pancake topped with cinnamon butter
- Full Cinnamon Swirl Combo$15.90
- Full Cinnamon Swirl Pancake$10.95
- Full French Toast Combo$8.94
Single
- Single French Toast$3.99
Single
- Full Stack (3) Pancakes Combo$12.45
- Short Stack (2) Pancakes Combo$11.45
- Full Stack (3) Pancakes$7.50
- Short Stack (2) Pancakes$6.50
- Full French Toast$7.50
Waffles
- Classic Belgian Waffle$8.95
- Classic Belgian Combo Waffle$13.90
- Nutella Waffle$10.95
Topped with strawberries
- Nutella Combo Waffle$15.90
Topped with strawberries
- Fruity Pebbles Waffles$10.95
Topped with frosting
- Fruity Pebbles Waffles Combo$15.90
Topped with frosting
- Blueberry Crunch Waffle$10.95
Topped with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, and granola
- Blueberry Crunch Combo Waffle$15.90
Topped with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, and granola
- Fluffernutter Waffle$10.95
A waffle stuffed with peanut butter and fluff topped with bananas and strawberries
- Fluffernutter Combo Waffle$15.90
A waffle stuffed with peanut butter and fluff topped with bananas and strawberries
Breakfast Specials
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes$12.95
- Bacon Cornbread Benedict$14.95
- pumpkin waffle$10.95
- Strawberry Creme Pound Cake French Toast$12.95
- Queen Omelette$14.95
- Monster Burrito$16.95
- Breakfast Bread Bowl$14.95
- Cinnamon Swirl Pumpkin Pancakes$12.95
- Cookie Dough Waffle$10.95
- Banana Nutella French Toast$10.95
- Todays omelette$10.95
- Cookie Monster Pancakes$12.95
- Loaded Nutella Waffle$12.95
- Peach Foster French Toat$10.95
- Pumpkin Stuffed French$10.95
- Bacon Grilled Cheese Benedict$14.95
- Hawaiin Omelette$12.95
- French Toast Blast$10.95
- Linguiça Breakfast Burrito$14.95
- Veggie Skillet$14.95
- Linguica Oml$12.95
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast$10.95
- Cookie Dough Pancakes$10.95
- Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle$12.95
- Cali breakfast bowl$14.95
- Breakfast poutine$12.95
- Texas oml$10.95
- Halloween cakes$10.95
- Croissant FT$10.95
- Apple crisp wafff$12.95
- Cookie dough cakes$10.95
- Halloween french$10.95
- Southwest toast$10.95
- BBQ cornbread Benny$14.95
- Croissant Sandwich$10.95
- Meatloaf N Eggs$12.95
- Pastrami Oml$12.95
- Apple crisp French$12.95
- Very berry waffle$12.95
- Birthday Waffle$12.95
- Blueberry explosion Pancakes$12.95
- Hangover Benny$14.95
- BBQ pork Mac oml$12.95
- GRILLED Coffee Roll$4.95
- Banana bread pancakes$10.95
- Blueberry ex waffle$10.95
- Very berry French$12.95
- Hot honey chicken waffle$12.95
- Churro Waffle$12.95
- Cinnamon toast crunch pancakes$10.95
- Portuguese omelette$12.95
- Biscuit Flight$14.95
- Hangover bowl$14.95
- Crepes$12.95
- Crepe sandwich$14.95
Lunch
Starters
- Buffalo Chicken App$9.95
- Poutine Fries$8.95
Smothered in brown gravy and Cheddar cheese curds
- Tater Tot Nachos$12.95
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
- Quesadilla$10.95
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, and onions
- Loaded Fries$8.95
Topped with Cheddar cheese and bacon bits
- Buffalo Chicken Bites$9.95
Served with bleu cheese, celery, and carrot sticks
- Chicken finger App$9.95
Soups and Salads
- Cup Soup$5.95
- Bowl Soup$7.95
- Cup Chowder$6.95
Thurs & Fri only
- Bowl Chowder$8.95
Thurs & Fri only
- House Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons
- Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing
- Wedge Salad$10.95
A wedge of iceberg lettuce, on top of a balsamic drizzled plate, topped with bleu cheese crumble, bacon bits, and tomatoes topped with bleu cheese
- Special with Chowder$1.50
Juicy Burgers
- Typical Cheeseburger$12.95
Black Angus beef with your choice of cheese
- Chorizo Burger$14.95
Black Angus beef with sliced chorizo sausage and bleu cheese crumble
- Chicken Caesar BLT$14.95
Grilled chicken, caesar dressing, bacon, on brioche. (No onion)
- Hawaiian Chicken Burger$14.95
Grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with pineapples and Cheddar cheese
- The Hangover$16.95
Black Angus beef with bacon, Cheddar cheese, a sunny-side up egg, and onion rings
- Cali Chicken Burger$14.95
Grilled chicken topped with guacamole, bacon mayonnaise, and Cheddar cheese (no onion)
- Cajun Chicken Burger$12.95
Cajun seasoned chicken topped with coleslaw
- Chipotle Chicken Burger$14.95
Grilled chicken topped with avocado, Swiss cheese, and chipotle mayonnaise
Wrap It Up
- Turkey BLT$12.95
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$14.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar, ranch, and chipotle aioli
- Chicken Finger BLT$12.95
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise
- Buffalo Chicken$12.95
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and bleu cheese
- Steak Bomb$14.95
Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese
- Veggie Explosion$12.95
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli and your choice of cheese
- California Tuna$12.95
Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, and mayonnaise
- Greek Salad Wrap$12.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion, and feta tossed in Greek dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken tossed in caesar dressing
Cheese It Up
Sandwiches
- Turkey Sandwich$10.95
Fresh roasted turkey with lettuce and mayonnaise
- Cucumber Sandwich$10.95
Cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocados
- Tuna Salad$10.95
Tuna salad with lettuce
- Caprese Sandwich$14.95
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and chicken on a grilled brioche bun
- Triple Decker$14.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise. Your choice of BLT, turkey, ham and cheese, cheeseburger or grilled/fried chicken
- BLT$8.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Reuben$14.95
Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye
- Haddock Sandwich$12.95
Fried haddock with lettuce and tartar sauce on a grilled brioche bun
- Chicken Salad$10.95
Chicken salad with lettuce
- Fried Chicken Patty Sandwich$14.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar, and ranch dressing
Lunch Plates
- Homemade Chicken Fingers$15.95
- Open Faced Turkey Sandwich$14.95
Hot turkey served over toasted bread topped with gravy
- Crab Cake Plate$14.95
- Baked Haddock$16.95
Fresh haddock topped with crumbs
- Fish and Chips$15.95
- Country Fried Steak$16.95
Breaded sirloin deep-fried topped with brown gravy
- Hamburger Plate$15.95
2 hamburger patties topped with brown gravy
Lunch - Sides
Lunch Specials
- Cali Chicken Salad Croissant$14.95
- Buffalo chicken sandwich$14.95
- Fried Haddock$15.95
- Haddock Nuggets$15.95
- Shepards Pie$14.95
- Grilled Cheese N Soup$12.95
- Cali Tuna Salad Croissant$14.95
- Turkey Reuben$14.95
- Buff steak n chz Wrap..$14.95
- Grilled chicken cordon bleu$14.95
- Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
- Meatloaf$14.95
- Chicken salad BLT crossiant$14.95
- Pastrami melt$14.95
- Pastrami sandwich$14.95
- Meatloaf melt$15.95
- Haddock sandwhich$12.95
- BBQ pulled pork sandwhich$14.95
- Smothered meatloaf$14.95
- Thanksgiving Wrap$14.95
- Beer battered haddock$16.95
- Hamburger n Beans$12.95
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
We are a casual breakfast/lunch restaurant that strives on having something for everyone! From crazy milkshakes, breakfast cocktails, to a delicious fresh homemade meal!
6 Elm Street, Nashua, NH 03060