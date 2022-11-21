Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cozy Cottage

review star

No reviews yet

4363 Tennyson Street

Denver, CO 80212

From The Barista

Bhakti Chai Latte

$7.29

Cafe Americano

$4.89

Cafe Latte

$5.99

Cafe Mocha

$6.49

Cappucino

$5.59
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Drip Coffee

$4.49

A la carte flavor

$1.00

Espresso Shot

$3.99

Iced Coffee

$4.89

N/A Beverages

Orange Juice

$4.99+

Cranberry Juice

$4.99+

Apple Juice

$4.99+

Tomato Juice

$4.99+

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Mr. Pibb

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

$2.99+

Iced Tea

$4.29

Hot Loose Leaf Teas

English Breakfast

$5.99

Organic Assam, yunnan black teas

Irish Breakfast

$5.99

Organic Assam, keemun, Ceylon black teas, cacao nibs

Rainforest Mint

$5.99

Organic Yerba mate, peppermint, lemongrass, ginseng, ginger root, star anise, cinnamon, orange peel

Earl Grey Royale

$5.99

Organic Sri Lankan black tea, oil of Bergamot, roobios

Lemon Ginger Medley

$5.99

Organic Chinese green tea, lemon myrtle, ginger root, essential oil of lemon

Strawberry Fields

$5.99

Chinese dragonwell, strawberry and Rhubarb extracts, cornflower, mallow flowers

Colorado Sunset

$5.99

BlackBerry leaves, peppermint, apples, lemon balm, cranberries, rosenhips, hibiscus

Vanilla Berry

$5.99

Organic roobios, honeybush, hibiscus, black currants, white chocolate

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Choco Milk

Kids Coke

Kids Cran Juice

Kids Diet

Kids Grapefruit Juice

Kids Hot Chocolate

Kids Lemonade

Kids Milk

Kids OJ

Kids Pibb

Kids Sprite

Daily Comforts

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$18.99

Freshly made country fried steak smothered in grandma’s sawmill gravy, 2 eggs, potato or grits and toast or buttermilk pancakes

Cozy Breakfast

Cozy Breakfast

$8.59

2 eggs any style, potato or grits and toast or buttermilk pancakes

The Allison

The Allison

$13.59

2 eggs with fresh avocado over toast and fresh fruit

Country Breakfast

$16.59

2 biscuits smothered in gravy with 2 eggs and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

Protein Power

Protein Power

$15.49

3 eggs, 3 bacon, 3 sausage, and ham

Hungry Protein Power

$18.99

Omelets/Scrambles

CYO

$15.09

3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 items

Denver

Denver

$16.59

A Denver favorite with ham, peppers, onions, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Cesar Chavez

$16.59

Chorizo, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Rosa’s green chili

Greek Garden

$16.59

Olives, tomato, onions, spinach and Feta cheese

Border Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Egg, potato and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham rolled into a tortilla, smothered in Rosa’s green chili and cheddar cheese served with black beans

Cozy Huevos

Cozy Huevos

$13.99

2 eggs, house made black beans and potato over corn tortillas smothered in Rosa’s green chili and cheddar cheese

Huevos Escondidos

Huevos Escondidos

$14.99

Chorizo sausage, black beans and cheddar cheese tucked between 2 corn tortillas, smothered with Ranchero salsa and topped with 2 eggs, salsa fresca

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.99

Eggs, black beans and cheddar cheese melted between 2 flour tortillas, served with potato, sour cream and salsa fresca.

Skillets

Veggie Hash

Veggie Hash

$16.89

2 eggs over a hash of peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and potato, finished with fresh avocado and cheddar cheese

The Tennyson

The Tennyson

$16.89

2 eggs over a hash of peppers, onions, potatoes, and diced ham, finished with cheddar cheese

Carnitas Hash

Carnitas Hash

$16.89

2 eggs over a hash of pulled pork, roasted Anaheim chilis and sweet onions, finished with cheddar cheese, served with Ranchero salsa

Benedicts

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$16.59

House made Florentine with spinach, tomato and bacon in our garlic/rosemary cream sauce over a Parmesan crusted English muffin, 2 eggs, and Swiss cheese

Bluebird Benedict

Bluebird Benedict

$16.59

2 eggs, crisp prosciutto and creamed Brie over a crisp English muffin, finished with our original asparagus cream sauce

Berkley Park

Berkley Park

$16.59

2 eggs, fresh avocado, and pulled pork over a Parmesan crusted English muffin, finished with original garlic/rosemary cream sauce

Country Benedict

$16.59

2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham over a fresh buttermilk biscuit, finished with grandma’s sawmill gravy and cheddar cheese

Mexi Benedict

$16.59

2 eggs on a toasted English muffin with crispy bacon and guacamole, topped with green chili and cheddar cheese

Pesto Benedict

$16.59

Two eggs, sautéed onions, and tomatoes atop of a Parmesan crusted English muffin. Finished with our signature pesto cream sauce. Served with choice of potato or grits.

Fresh & Light

Fruit Split

Fruit Split

$13.89

A split banana packed with fresh fruit, topped with yogurt and homemade granola, served with toast or pancakes

Southern Oatmeal

$9.99

Oatmeal made with sugar in the raw, raisins, Vietnamese cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla finished with sliced banana and walnuts. Dairy free and vegan!

Cozy Blintz

Cozy Blintz

$13.89

Creme fraiche tucked inside 2 crepes with fresh fruit

Griddle Cakes

Buttermilk

$6.99+

Gluten Free

$8.99+

Our house recipe with nutmeg and Madagascar vanilla

Pigs in a Blanket

$14.59

3 sausage links wrapped in our buttermilk pancakes, served with 2 eggs any style

French Toast

French Toast

$13.99

5 slices of our French bread dipped in batter and dusted with powdered sugar. Don’t forget to add your favorite toppings!

Special Pancakes:

$8.59+

Creative Options

Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$16.59

Half avocado stuffed with our tuna salad, served with quinoa tabouleh salad, fresh fruit and your choice of toast

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$14.59

Quinoa tabouleh, hummus, sliced avocado, sliced tomato, mixed toasted nuts with a warm pita, served over mixed greens

Greens

City Park

$16.89

Turkey, tomato, avocado, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese and sunflower seeds on a bed of mixed greens

Front Range

$16.89

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, strawberries, pecans and sunflower seeds on mixed greens

Harvey Park

$16.89

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tomato, guacamole, and fresh tortilla strips

Shades Of Purple

$16.59

Baby spinach, tomato, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, pecans

Sammies

Caprese Sandwich

$15.59

Turkey, mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, sweet onion on pesto grilled bread

Colorado Club

$15.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and cheddar cheese and mayo on your choice of toasted bread in the traditional “triple-decker style”

Open Faced Veggie

$15.59

Pita base with house made hummus, guacamole, lettuce, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, sprouts and sunflower seeds, served with quinoa tabouleh salad

B.L.A.T

$13.99

Our twist on the old tradition. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado on your choice of toasted bread

Cozy Reuben

$15.99

Piled high with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing, grilled on our best marbled rye

Tuna Melt

$15.09

House made tuna salad, Swiss and cheddar cheese, on your choice of bread

Highlands Grilled Cheese

$13.59

Sharp cheddar and creamed Brie, fresh basil, on your choice of bread

Kids

Kids Basic

$7.49

1 egg, potato, toast or pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage

Mr. Smiley

$6.99

A pancake with strawberry eyes, whipped cream hair, and a bacon or sausage mouth

Kids Cakes

$6.99

3 dollar sized pancakes

Kids French Toast

$6.99

3 pieces of house battered French toast

Kids Pigs

$6.99

2 pancakes wrapped around 2 sausages

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Classic sandwich, served with waffle fries

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheese quesadilla served with waffle fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.49

Sides

Bacon

$5.99

Carnitas

$6.99

Chorizo

$5.99

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Ham

$4.99

Sausage

$5.99

Add Egg

$1.99

Add 2 Eggs

$3.99

Add 3 Eggs

$5.99

Cheddar

$1.99

Swiss

$1.99

Cream Cheese

$2.49

Feta

$2.49

Apples

$2.00

Bananas

$2.00

Blueberries

$4.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Strawberries

$4.00

Chili

$1.75+

Cream Sauce

$3.50

Cream Sauce (Asparagus)

$4.00

Dressing

$0.50+

Gravy

$2.50

Guacamole

$1.39

Hollandiase

$2.00

Mayo

$0.50

Salsa

$0.75+

Sour Cream

$1.00

1/2 Oatmeal

$5.00

Side B & G

$5.49

Fries

$3.99

Fruit

$2.50

Grits

$2.50

Hummus

$3.80

Potatoes

$3.99

Quinoa Tabouleh Salad

$3.80

Side French Toast

$5.49

Side Salad

$4.29

Loaded Potato

$5.50

Chorizo Cheese Potato

$5.50

Chili Cheese Potato

$5.50

White

$2.50

Wheat

$2.50

Sourdough

$2.50

Rye

$2.50

GF Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.50

GF English Muffing

$3.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Corn Tortilla

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4363 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212

Directions

