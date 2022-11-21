The Cozy Cottage
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4363 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
