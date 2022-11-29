Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Doughnuttery Mayfair Mall

4 Reviews

$

2500 N Mayfair Rd

wauwatosa, WI 53226

Popular Items

Doughnuts 25 pc
Doughnuts 100 pc
Doughnuts 100 pc Fall Favorites

DOUGHNUTS

Doughnuts 6 pc

Doughnuts 6 pc

$4.75

Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts 6 pc Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)

Doughnuts 12 pc

Doughnuts 12 pc

$8.75

Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)

Doughnuts 25 pc

Doughnuts 25 pc

$17.75

Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)

Doughnuts 25 pc Classic Box

Doughnuts 25 pc Classic Box

$17.50

Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)

Doughnut 25 pc Fall Favorites

Doughnut 25 pc Fall Favorites

$17.50

Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)

Doughnuts 100 pc

Doughnuts 100 pc

$69.99

Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)

Doughnuts 100 pc Breakfast Box

Doughnuts 100 pc Breakfast Box

$69.99

Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)

Doughnuts 100 pc Classics Box

Doughnuts 100 pc Classics Box

$85.00

Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)

Doughnuts 100 pc Fall Favorites

Doughnuts 100 pc Fall Favorites

$69.99

Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)

Maker Box

Maker Box

$27.99

2oz DIPPING SAUCES

Beer Caramel 2oz

Beer Caramel 2oz

$0.99
Chocolate 2oz

Chocolate 2oz

$0.99
Dulce de Leche 2oz

Dulce de Leche 2oz

$0.99
Nutella 2oz

Nutella 2oz

$0.99
Raspberry Balsamic 2oz

Raspberry Balsamic 2oz

$0.99
Maple Syrup 2oz

Maple Syrup 2oz

$0.99

12oz DIPPING SAUCES

Beer Caramel 12oz

Beer Caramel 12oz

$9.99
Chocolate 12oz

Chocolate 12oz

$9.99
Dulce de Leche 12oz

Dulce de Leche 12oz

$9.99
Nutella 12oz

Nutella 12oz

$9.99
Raspberry Balsamic 12oz

Raspberry Balsamic 12oz

$9.99
Maple Syrup 12oz

Maple Syrup 12oz

$9.99

Drinks (Individual)

Hot Coffee 12 oz

$1.99

Hot Coffee 20 oz

$2.49
Iced Coffee 16 oz

Iced Coffee 16 oz

$3.49
Iced Tea 16 oz

Iced Tea 16 oz

$2.50
Arnold Palmer 16 oz (Lemonade / Iced Tea Mix)

Arnold Palmer 16 oz (Lemonade / Iced Tea Mix)

$2.49
Cold Brew 16 oz

Cold Brew 16 oz

$3.50

Cider Cold

$3.49

Cider Hot 12 oz

$2.49

Milk

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.49

Red Bull

$3.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Lemonade mixer

$2.99

Vitamin water

$2.49

Soda bottle

$2.49

Jarritos

$2.25

Slushie

$3.49

Donut cake

$8.99

Gatorade

$1.50

Flavored hot coffee

$2.49

Hot chocolate

$2.49

Drinks (Box)

Coffee 96 oz

Coffee 96 oz

$25.00
Ice Tea 96 oz

Ice Tea 96 oz

$22.00
Lemonade 96 oz

Lemonade 96 oz

$22.00
Arnold Palmer 96 oz (Lemonade / Iced Tea Mix)

Arnold Palmer 96 oz (Lemonade / Iced Tea Mix)

$22.00

Hot Cider 96 oz

$27.99

Drinks (Large Box)

Coffee 3 gallon

Coffee 3 gallon

$88.00
Iced Tea 3 gallon

Iced Tea 3 gallon

$84.00
Lemonade 3 gallon

Lemonade 3 gallon

$84.00
Arnold Palmer 3 gallon (Lemonade/Iced Tea Mix)

Arnold Palmer 3 gallon (Lemonade/Iced Tea Mix)

$84.00
Apple Cider 3 Gallon

Apple Cider 3 Gallon

$99.00

MERCHANDISE

Dog Treat

Dog Treat

$2.99
Doughnut Mix 1 lb

Doughnut Mix 1 lb

$7.99
DIY KIT

DIY KIT

$27.99

Specials Food

Free Doughnut

2 Free Doughnuts

Specials Drink

Free Coffee

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mini doughnuts are made with high quality local and exotic ingredients, which allow us to create some traditional (and not-so-traditional) fun and delicious flavor combinations. These unique flavors, coupled with our innovative cooking methods, make for an amazing and entertaining Doughnuttery experience! Stop by any of our locations for a treat that feeds all your senses! Watch (and smell) them being made, customize your flavors, and enjoy these little nuts, big flavor!

Location

2500 N Mayfair Rd, wauwatosa, WI 53226

Directions

