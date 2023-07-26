The Early Owl
451 West Western Avenue
Muskegon, MI 49440
Lunch
Appetizers
Chorizo Con Queso
House-made chorizo with smooth and velvety queso Blanco dip. Our chorizo is lovingly crafted in-house, infusing it with a blend of savory spices and authentic ingredients that result in a sausage bursting with flavor. Served alongside freshly made tortilla chips.
Truffle Fries
We start with our delicious fries, cooked to a golden crispness, and then toss them in truffle oil, infusing them with an aromatic and earthy essence. To add a touch of freshness, we sprinkle them with parsley, adding a vibrant pop of color. Grated Asiago cheese is generously sprinkled over the fries, providing a savory and creamy element that enhances every bite. As a perfect complement, we serve our Truffle Fries with a side of lemon pepper aioli, a zesty and tangy sauce that adds a delightful kick.
House Made Hummus
Crafted in-house, our hummus combines the richness of chickpeas, the nuttiness of tahini, the pungency of garlic, and the brightness of lemon juice. To add a touch of excitement, we drizzle it with Calabrian chili oil, infusing it with a subtle yet tantalizing heat. Accompanying this delightful hummus is a vibrant olive medley, featuring marinated olives that bring a briny and robust flavor to the mix. To complete the experience, we serve it with warm grilled naan, providing the perfect vehicle to scoop up every bite.
Handhelds
Reuben
Stacked between toasted marbled rye bread, you'll find tender pastrami, melty Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, crunchy pickles, and a generous spread of zesty Russian dressing. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.
Cuban
Juicy carnitas, savory sliced ham, crispy guanciale, tangy pickles, melty Swiss cheese, and a spread of bold brown mustard. All nestled between two slices of toasted sourdough bread, it's a mouthwatering combination of textures and flavors that will satisfy your cravings for a taste of Cuba. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.
Stacked Sandwich
Choose between pastrami, ham, or turkey, and we'll pile it high with provolone cheese, a generous portion of crunchy and tangy slaw, slices of juicy tomato, and a surprising addition of crispy fries for an irresistible crunch. It's a flavor-packed combination that will leave you fully satisfied and coming back for more.
Grilled Cheese
Crafted with care, it features a delectable blend of three cheeses, perfectly melted and nestled between two slices of toasted sourdough bread. pair your Grilled Cheese with a cup of our rich and flavorful tomato soup. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.
Classic BLT
Indulge in the timeless delight of our Classic BLT sandwich. We start with crispy bacon, cooked to perfection, adding a savory and smoky flavor. Layered on top is a generous amount of fresh lettuce, providing a crisp and refreshing texture. Juicy slices of tomato add a burst of sweetness and tang, perfectly complementing the other ingredients. To tie it all together, we spread a creamy and smooth mayo on toasted sourdough bread, adding a delightful richness. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.
Club Sandwich
Stacked between a soft hoagie bun is fresh turkey, savory ham, and crispy bacon, melted provolone cheese adds a creamy and melty element, while fresh lettuce and juicy tomato bring a refreshing crunch. Topped with a dollop of mayo and house-made pickles on the side. Prepare to savor every bite of our Club Sandwich, a timeless favorite that delivers a fulfilling and delicious meal experience. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.
Turkey Bacon
Tender turkey and crispy bacon, melted Swiss and white cheddar cheeses add a rich and creamy layer, fresh avocado slices, sweet onion and dressed lettuce bring a satisfying crunch, all of this deliciousness is nestled between two slices of toasted sourdough bread. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.
Soup
Salads
Half Spinach Salad
Features a combination of tender spinach and peppery arugula, juicy strawberries, tangy red onions, and creamy goat cheese add a burst of sweetness, tanginess, and richness to each bite. Candied pecans bring a delightful crunch and a touch of sweetness, while slices of creamy avocado provide a velvety texture. Tying it all together is our apricot vinaigrette dressing, which adds a delicate sweetness and a tangy twist.
Half Kale Crunch Salad
This invigorating salad features a blend of nutrient-packed kale and cabbage, combined with crisp cucumber, tart Granny Smith apples, and crunchy celery. Topped with crumbled feta cheese and sunflower seeds, it offers a creamy and nutty texture. To tie it all together, a zesty lime vinaigrette adds a burst of citrusy tang.
Half Grilled Romaine Salad
Our expertly grilled romaine lettuce brings a perfect balance of smokiness and crunch to every bite. Miso butter, imparting a rich and savory umami flavor. Completing the salad is a drizzle of our tangy citrus ginger dressing, which adds a refreshing and zesty note.
Grilled Romaine Salad
Our expertly grilled romaine lettuce brings a perfect balance of smokiness and crunch to every bite. Miso butter, imparting a rich and savory umami flavor. Completing the salad is a drizzle of our tangy citrus ginger dressing, which adds a refreshing and zesty note.
Kale Crunch Salad
This invigorating salad features a blend of nutrient-packed kale and cabbage, combined with crisp cucumber, tart Granny Smith apples, and crunchy celery. Topped with crumbled feta cheese and sunflower seeds, it offers a creamy and nutty texture. To tie it all together, a zesty lime vinaigrette adds a burst of citrusy tang.
Cobb Salad
crisp and fresh chopped salad greens, topped with creamy avocado, crispy bacon, and a vibrant tomato medley. Hard-boiled eggs, savory ham, and tender turkey add protein-packed goodness to the mix. To bring it all together, our Cobb Salad is generously drizzled with creamy ranch dressing. A timeless classic that brings a balance of freshness and heartiness to your plate.
Spinach Salad
Features a combination of tender spinach and peppery arugula, juicy strawberries, tangy red onions, and creamy goat cheese add a burst of sweetness, tanginess, and richness to each bite. Candied pecans bring a delightful crunch and a touch of sweetness, while slices of creamy avocado provide a velvety texture. Tying it all together is our apricot vinaigrette dressing, which adds a delicate sweetness and a tangy twist.
Smash Burger Tacos
Bacon Cheeseburger Smash
Experience the best of both worlds with our Smash Burger Tacos: Bacon Cheeseburger. Two beef patties are expertly smashed onto warm flour tortillas, creating a mouthwatering base for this innovative creation. Topped with melted American cheese, crispy bacon, tangy pickles, sweet onions, and crisp lettuce, these tacos are a flavor explosion. A drizzle of creamy Russian dressing adds a zesty kick, while sesame seeds provide a delightful crunch.
Asian Smash
We take succulent pork tenderloin patties and expertly smash them into soft flour tortillas, creating a flavorful and juicy base for these unique tacos. Topped with creamy muenster cheese, tangy Asian slaw, and a drizzle of savory Japanese BBQ sauce, each bite offers a delightful combination of sweet, tangy, and umami flavors.
Burgers
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Two beef-smash patties are seared to perfection, creating a juicy and flavorful base. Sautéed mushrooms and onions add a rich and savory element, while creamy Swiss cheese melts over the patties, a drizzle of balsamic aioli provides a tangy and slightly sweet contrast.
Hummus Olive Burger
Our seasoned beef and lamb patty delivers a juicy and robust foundation for this unique creation. Spread generously with creamy hummus, Sprinkled with minced olives, it offers a delightful burst of briny goodness. The tangy and zesty notes of pickled onions perfectly complement the savory elements, while dressed spinach adds a refreshing and crisp bite. A dollop of mayo adds a creamy finish that brings all the flavors together.
Michigan Cherry Burger
featuring a juicy beef patty topped with candied bacon, white cheddar, dressed spinach, cherry pepper jam, and mayo—a delightful blend of sweet, savory, tangy, and creamy flavors.
Classic Burger
This iconic creation features a juicy burger patty cooked to perfection. Topped with a slice of melty American cheese, it adds a creamy and savory touch. Crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and fresh onion complete the ensemble, providing a refreshing crunch and a burst of freshness. Indulge in the simplicity and deliciousness of our Classic Burger, a true classic that satisfies the burger lover in you.
Veggie BBQ Toastado
A crispy tostada serves as the base, generously topped with two flavorful veggie patties. On top, you'll find a vibrant Asian slaw, providing a refreshing and crunchy texture. Drizzled with savory Japanese BBQ sauce, the tostada is elevated with a touch of sweetness and umami richness. Garnished with fresh green onions, it adds a zesty and aromatic finish.
Little Owlets Lunch / Dinner
Desserts
Fruit Pie
Cherry pie locally sourced from Woodland Farm Markets. Ask for additional fruit flavors.
Chocolate Pie
Smooth and rich chocolate filling, buttery flaky crust, drizzled with chocolate and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Ice Cream
Key Lime Pie
Smooth, sweet, and creamy filling with Graham cracker crust, house-made whipped cream.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Juice
Small Apple Juice
Large Apple Juice
Small Tomato Juice
Large Tomato Juice
Small Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Large Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Small Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Small Cranberry Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Lemonade
Small Pineapple Juice
Large Pineapple Juice
Small Grapefruit Juice
Large Grapefruit Juice
Coffee / Tea
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Early Owl: Come dine with the early birds and drink with the night owls. Offering great American-Fare and Fancy-flares for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner with a full bar, rooftop seating, and great location.
451 West Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49440