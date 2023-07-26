House Made Hummus

$13.00

Crafted in-house, our hummus combines the richness of chickpeas, the nuttiness of tahini, the pungency of garlic, and the brightness of lemon juice. To add a touch of excitement, we drizzle it with Calabrian chili oil, infusing it with a subtle yet tantalizing heat. Accompanying this delightful hummus is a vibrant olive medley, featuring marinated olives that bring a briny and robust flavor to the mix. To complete the experience, we serve it with warm grilled naan, providing the perfect vehicle to scoop up every bite.