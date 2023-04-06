The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood 1583 Spinnaker Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a family-owned restaurant, established in 1994 and are dedicated to serving authentic Greek and Mediterranean food. The Greek is located in Ventura Harbor off Spinnaker Drive. We offer fine dining & Patio Dining with spectacular harbor views. Come in and enjoy!
Location
1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, CA 93001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brophy Bros. - Ventura - 1559 Spinnaker Drive
No Reviews
1559 Spinnaker Drive Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurant
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) - Ventura
No Reviews
4020 East Main Street Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurant
Ventura Music Hall | Ruffhouse BBQ - 1888 East Thompson Boulevard
No Reviews
1888 East Thompson Boulevard Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ventura
WaBa Grill - WG0227 - Ventura (Telephone)
4.6 • 1,609
4726 Telephone Road Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurant