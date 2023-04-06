  • Home
The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood 1583 Spinnaker Drive

1583 Spinnaker Drive

Ventura, CA 93001

Appetizers

Basket of Pita Bread

$3.00

Tzatziki

$9.00

Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic, Fresh Dill

Tabouli

$9.00

Quinoa, tomotes, onions, parsley, herbs

Hummus

$9.00

Garbanzo beans, garlic, tahini, lemon juice

Melitzanosalta

$9.00

Eggplant, red onions, garlic, and herbs

Taramoslata

$9.00

Red caviar Dip

Skordalia

$9.00

garlic, potato, lemon juice

Feta & Olives

$13.00

Artichoke Hearts

$11.00

Falafel Appetizer

$10.00

Saganaki

$16.00

Flaming Cheese

Horta

$12.00

Fresh Greens boiled, with lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Spanakopita

$9.00

2 Large filo pastries, spinach, feta, ricotta, cream cheese, spring onions, eggs, mint ,parsley, and dill

Calamari

$17.00

Octopus

$22.00

Sauteedd onions, kalamata olives, bell peppers

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

6 black tiger shrimp, arugula, tomato relish

Dolmades

$12.00

4 large beef and herb rice stuffed grape leaves, avgolemeno sauce

Loukaniko

$13.00

Spicy sausage link, onions, bell peppers

Keftedakia

$12.00

Lamb & Beef meatballs, argula, tomato , relish , tzatziki

Cocunut Shrimp

$18.00

Lunch Sampler for 2

$32.00

Choice of Lamb Chops, Sauages, Spanokopita, and Beef Dolmades

Mezze Veggie Platter

$26.00

Cold Sampler Platter

$18.00

Choice of 3 Dips, With Warm pita

Soup & Salads

Avgolemono Soup

$7.00

Lemon Chicken Soup

Vegan Lentil

$7.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cesear Salad

$17.00

Blue Med Salad

$20.00

Traditnal greek salad with chicken and avacado

Horiatiki Salad

$19.00

Greek Salad

$17.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomotes, Onion, Feta, Black Olives, Housemade vinagrette

Side Greek Salad

$9.00

Side Horiatiki Salad

$10.00

Burgers & More

Gyros Pita

$17.00

Gyro Meat, Romaine, Red onions, Tzatikit, Wrapped in a pita

Chicken Pita

$17.00

Romaine , Onions, Tomotoes, tzatkiki

Lamb Souvlakia Pita

$20.00

Tenderloin, wtih romaine, tomatoes, onions, and tzatiki

Keftedakia Pita

$16.00

Lamb and Beef meatballs, arugula, tomato relish

Lamb Burger

$16.00

Lamb Patty, argula, feta spread, tzatziki

Vegan Burger

$18.00

Fully loaded Vegan patty on a Vegan bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/4 lb all beef patty

Double Cheeseburger

$16.00

Falafel Pita

$15.00

Seafood

Scottish Salmon

$34.00

Fresh Halibut

$34.00

Fresh Seabass

$34.00

Fresh Swordfish

$34.00

Ahi Tuna

$34.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

3 large beer battered alaskan cod with fries

Salmon on a Plank

$36.00

Served on a cedar plank with rice and vegatbles

Cioppino Seafood Stew

$30.00

Spicy tomato clam broth with white fish, calamari, clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and orzo

Mediterranean Grill

Gyro Plate

$22.00

Beef and lamb blended togther with herbs and spices, served with pita wedges, lemon pototes, and oved baked carrots

Chicken Souvlakia Kebob Platter

$24.00

2 skewers of marintated chicken over rice

Beef F. Mignon Kebobs

$30.00

2 skewers of marinated filet over orzo

Lamb Kebob Platter

$30.00

2 skewers of lamb over orzo

Souvlakia Combo Platter

$36.00

Combo of all skewers over veggies

Surf 'n' Turf

$42.00

4 Lamb chops, 1 filet mignon kebob, 1 chicken kebob,3 shrimp scampi, 3 scallops, rice , and sauteed veggies

Grilled Lamb Chops

$38.00

Chops cut from rack cooked to order with aspargus, mushrooms, and lemon pototes

Ny Strip Steak

$32.00

Strip tenderloin

Filet Mignon Steak

$34.00

8 oz tender filet charbroiled to order

Pastas

Santorini Pasta

$18.00

Linquine tossed with creamy garlic sauce, broccoli , mushrooms, parmesam, and thyme

Macedonian Pasta

$15.00

Linquine or orzo tossed in garlic butter with mizthra cheese

Aegean Pasta

$18.00

linquine sauteed with red sauce and onions

Poseidon Pasta

$26.00

linquine with sauteed shrimp, sea scallops, calamari, onions , mushrooms , and herbs

Specialties

Greek Combo Platter

$36.00

Beef Mousaka, Beef Pastitsio. dolma, gyro meat, 2 lamb chops, spanakopita, lemon potatoes, baked carrots

Veggie Moussaka

$24.00

Casserole layered with eggplant, veggies, potatoes, and parmesan. Topped with creamy bechamel sauce

Beef Moussaka

$24.00

Casserole layered with eggplant, seasoned beef and pototes

Beef Pastitsio

$24.00

Casserole with beef and greek No. 5 noodles. topped with bechamel sauce

Veggie Stuffed Tomato

$22.00

3 stuffed tomatoes with rice, herbs, raisian and pine nuts

Veggie Combo Platter

$28.00

Suffed tomato, veggie moussaka , falfel, lemon pototes, and carrots

Corinthian

$45.00

4 Course family style meal

Ionian

$35.00

3 Course Famly style meal

Kids Food

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.99

Kids Meal

$15.00

Kids Pita Melt

$7.99

Kids Gyro Pita

$7.99

Kids Fruit Bowl

$2.50

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Desserts

Baklava

$5.00

Baklava Cheescake

$7.00

Baklava Sundae

$8.00

Choc Bundt Cake

$8.00

Fruit Platter

$15.00

Galataboureko

$8.00

Greek Yogurt

$5.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Tirimisu

$7.00

Kids Ice Cream

$1.00

Catering

Deposite

$500.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a family-owned restaurant, established in 1994 and are dedicated to serving authentic Greek and Mediterranean food. The Greek is located in Ventura Harbor off Spinnaker Drive. We offer fine dining & Patio Dining with spectacular harbor views. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

