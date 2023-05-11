Cafe at Pharr | The Hungry Peach Cafe & Catering - Dunwoody 5533 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

  • Home
Popular Items

Jalapeno Chicken Salad

$13.49

Walnut Chicken Salad

$13.49

Celery Chicken Salad

$13.49

Cafe at Pharr

Cups

Small Walnut

$5.49

Medium Walnut

$7.99

Large Walnut

$12.99

XL Walnut

$23.99

Small Jalapeno

$5.49

Small Mild Pimento

$5.49

Small Celery

$5.49

Medium Celery

$7.99

Large Celery

$12.99

XL Celery

$23.99

Medium Jalapeno

$7.99

Medium Mild Pimento

$7.99

Small Curry

$5.49

Medium Curry

$7.99

Large Curry

$12.99

XL Curry

$23.99

Large Jalapeno

$12.99

Large Mild Pimento

$14.99

Small Tuna

$5.49

Medium Tuna

$7.99

Large Tuna

$12.99

XL Tuna

$23.99

XL Jalapeno

$23.99

Cup Teriyaki

$5.49

Small Egg

$5.49

Medium Egg

$7.99

Large Egg

$12.99

XL Egg

$23.99

Medium Shrimp

$10.99

Large Shrimp

$19.99

Small Shrimp

$5.99

Small Basil

$5.49

Medium Basil

$7.99

Large Basil

$12.99

Small Pasta Salad

$2.29

Medium Pasta Salad

$4.29

Salads

Walnut Chicken Salad

$13.49

Celery Chicken Salad

$13.49

Curry Chicken Salad

$13.49

Jalapeno Chicken Salad

$13.49

Basil Chicken Salad

$13.49

Egg Salad

$13.49

Tuna Salad

$13.49

Chopped Salad

$15.49

Club Salad

$13.49

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$13.49

Trio Salad

$15.99

Spinach Salad

$13.49

Shrimp Salad

$13.49

Vegan Veggie Salad

$11.49

Garden Salad

$7.99

Kale Salad

$4.99

Broccoli Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.99

Half Salads

Half Walnut Salad

$6.99

Half Celery Salad

$6.99

Half Curry Salad

$6.99

Half Jalapeno Salad

$6.99

Half Basil Salad

$6.99

Half Egg Salad

$6.99

Half Tuna Salad

$6.99

Half Shrimp Salad

$6.99

Half Teriyaki Salad

$6.99

Half Spinach Salad

$6.99

Sandwiches

Walnut Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Celery Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Basil Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Egg Potato Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Shrimp Sandwich

$12.49

Classic Club Sandwich

$12.59

California Club Sandwich

$13.59

Turkey Sandwich

$11.49

Ham Sandwich

$11.49

BLT Sandwich

$11.49

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.49

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Pimento Cheese BLT Sandwich

$12.49

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$11.99

Pesto Pannini

$11.99

Beef Pannini

$11.99

Vegetarian Sandwich

$10.99

Half Sandwiches

Half Walnut Sandwich

$5.99

Half Celery Sandwich

$5.99

Half Curry Sandwich

$5.99

Half Jalapeno Sandwich

$5.99

Half Basil Sandwich

$5.99

Half Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Half Tuna Sandwich

$5.99

Half Shrimp Sandwich

$6.49

Half Classic Club Sandwich

$6.79

Half Cali Club Sandwich

$6.99

Half Turkey Sandwich

$6.49

Half Ham Sandwich

$6.49

Half BLT Sandwich

$6.49

Half Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.79

Half Teriyaki Sandwich

$6.49

Half Pimento Cheese

$5.99

Half Pimento Cheese BLT

$6.49

Half Turkey Bacon Avocado

$6.49

Half Veggie Sandwich

$5.99

Extra

Ginger Dressing

$14.99

Teriyaki Sauce

$5.99

Cup Avocado

$2.99

Cup Of Grapes

$1.19

Medium Grapes

$5.59

Boiled Egg

$1.59

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Lunch Box

Kiddy Half Turkey

$6.99

Kiddy Half Ham

$6.99

Rice Plates

Teriyaki Rice

$11.99

Curry Rice

$11.99

Half Teriyaki Rice

$6.99

Half Curry Rice

$6.99

Side Of Rice

$2.49

Sweets

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.49

Yogurt Roll Single

$0.99

Pack Of 4 Yogurt Rolls

$3.89

12 Yogurt Rolls

$9.99

Sides

Chips

$1.59

Small Pasta Salad

$2.29

Medium Pasta Salad

$4.29

Pimento Cheese Snack

$7.99

Edamame

$5.99

Grocery

Emily G's Jam

$9.49

Emily G"s Pepper Vinegar Sauce

$7.99

Emily G's Mini Sampler

$11.99

Honey Bear

$6.99

Mtn. Wild Flower Honey

$10.99

Blueberry Honey

$8.99

South GA Wildflower Honey

$8.99

Honeycomb

$18.99

Soup

Tomato Basil

$6.29+

Italian Wedding

$6.29+

Chicken Noodle

$6.29+

Bread

Loaf of White

$8.00

Loaf of Wheat

$8.00

Loaf of Multi

$8.00

Baguette

$4.00

Croissant

$1.75

Half of White

$4.00

Half of Wheat

$4.00

Half of Multi

$4.00

Catering

Salad Platter 6 scoops

$90.00

Salad Platter 8 scoops

$100.00

Salad Platter 10 scoops

$110.00

Salad Platter 12 scoops

$115.00

Salad Platter 15 scoops

$130.00

Sandwich Platter

$80.00

Fruit Platter S

$40.00

Fruit Platter L

$70.00

Pasta Platter S

$35.00

Pasta Platter L

$55.00

Veggie Platter S

$40.00

Veggie Platter L

$60.00

Pimento Cheese Platter S

$45.00

Pimento Cheese Platter L

$65.00

Cheese Taster Platter S

$40.00

Cheese Taster Platter L

$70.00

Cookie Platter

$40.00

Yogurt Roll Platter

$45.00

Beverage

Combo

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Half & Half

$2.39

Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Coke Zero

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Bottled Water

$1.89

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Can Drink

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Gallon Of Sweet Tea

$12.00

Gallon Of Unsweet Tea

$12.00

Gallon Of Lemonade

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5533 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, dunwoody, GA 30305

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

