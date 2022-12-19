The Lei Stand
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Get Lei'd in Chinatown at our tropical cocktail lounge, located across from the iconic Hawaiʻi Theatre in the heart of downtown Honolulu, where Hawaiʻi's beauty and traditions are translated through food, drink, folk and flowers. Our elevated pupu menu, designed and executed by Chef Ricky Goings (Sooper Secret Izakaya), offers a whimsical nod to the neighborhood by showcasing the flavors of Honolulu's multicultural Chinatown district. 21+ over cocktail bar and lounge.
1115 Bethel Street, Urban Honolulu, HI 96813
