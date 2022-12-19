Main picView gallery

The Lei Stand

1115 Bethel Street

Urban Honolulu, HI 96813

Lei's

Tier 1: Single White Orchid

$15.00

Tier 1: Single Orchid (2 Color) Tier 1

$16.00Out of stock

Tier 1: Single Ti

$11.00

Tier 2: Orchid with Flower

$20.00

Tier 2: Kuku w/Ti

$21.00

Tier 3:Tuberose

$45.00

Tier 3: Micro Ginger

$30.00

Tier 3: Spiral Orchid

$53.00

Glass Puakenikeni

$190.00

Pikake Strand

$40.00Out of stock

Shell Keepsake

$15.00

Tshirts

White Green Small

$25.00Out of stock

White Green Medium

$25.00Out of stock

White Green Large

$25.00Out of stock

White Burgundy Small

$25.00

White Burgundy Medium

$25.00

White Burgundy Large

$25.00

White hot pink Small

$25.00Out of stock

White hot pink Medium

$25.00

White hot pink Large

$25.00

White blue Small

$25.00

White blue Medium

$25.00

White blue Large

$25.00

Coconut Wireless Small

$30.00

Coconut Wireless Medium

$30.00

Coconut Wireless Large

$30.00

Coconut Wireless XL

$30.00

Black retro small

$25.00Out of stock

Black Retro Medium

$25.00

Black Retro Large

$25.00

Black Retro XL

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Get Lei'd in Chinatown at our tropical cocktail lounge, located across from the iconic Hawaiʻi Theatre in the heart of downtown Honolulu, where Hawaiʻi's beauty and traditions are translated through food, drink, folk and flowers. Our elevated pupu menu, designed and executed by Chef Ricky Goings (Sooper Secret Izakaya), offers a whimsical nod to the neighborhood by showcasing the flavors of Honolulu's multicultural Chinatown district. 21+ over cocktail bar and lounge.

1115 Bethel Street, Urban Honolulu, HI 96813

