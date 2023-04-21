Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Little Coffee Shoppe - Coral Springs 10732 Wiles Road

10732 Wiles Road

Coral Springs, FL 33076

COFFEE (3PO)

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.74

2 Oz of Coffee served in a 2 Oz Glass Vessel

AMERICANO

$4.03

two shots of espresso + water

MACCHIATO ESPRESSO

$4.77

two shots of espresso + two teaspoons of foam

CORTADITO

$4.89

2 shots of espresso + 2 Oz Milk + sugar

CAFE CON LECHE

$4.89

2 shots of espresso + 6 Oz Milk + foam

CAPPUCCINO

$5.18

2 shots of espresso + milk + foam

LATTE

$5.46

two shots of espresso + 10 Oz milk + foam

WHITE MOCHA LATTE

$6.04

two shots of espresso + milk + white mocha + foam

DARK MOCHA LATTE

$6.04

COLD BREW

$4.89

cold brewed coffee + coffee ice cubes

NITRO COLD BREW

$5.46

nitro infused cold brewed coffee

FOOD (3PO)

SALADs

Cilantro Lime Chicken Taco

$14.38

ACAI Banana Berry Bowl

$12.94

SANDWICH

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.22

egg + ham + cheese on a flaky butter croissant

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.56

chicken + eggs + onions + peppers + corn + black beans + cheese on a flour tortilla

Bacon, Eggs & Hash Skillet

$12.06

oven-roasted potatoes + 2 fried eggs + bacon + cheese

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$11.49

pancake mix + fresh fruit + organic maple syrup

Venezuelan Tequeños

4 pk cheese finger wrapped in dough

Venezuelan Cachapas

$12.08

sweet corn pancake + queso de mano + nata

Avocado Toast

$13.74

mashed avocado + mozzarella + tomato + basil + balsamic glazed on a rustic Italian toast

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.36

chicken + fontina cheese + pesto + tomato + on a rustic Italian bread

French Grilled Sandwich

$12.29

brie cheese + pear + thick cut bacon + arugula + raspberry jam on a French baguettine

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.06

chicken + onions + peppers + corn + black beans + cheese on a flour tortilla

SWEETS

FRENCH TOAST

$10.63

NUTELLA + peanut butter + banana stuffed french toast on a raisin challah topped with chocolate & caramel sauce

PASTRIES

Arepas

Arepa

$3.16

SPECIALTY DRINKS (3PO)

POWER GREENS

Coconutty Berry

$8.63Out of stock

The Power of Greens

$8.63Out of stock

SUPER DRINKS

Matcha Latte

$6.61

matcha + milk

Turmeric Latte

$6.61

turmeric powder + milk

Chai Masala Latte

$6.61

mix of are cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and black pepper + milk

LONDON FOG

$6.61

tea mix + milk

DRINKABLES (3PO)

DRINKS

Freshly Squeezed O.J

$5.75

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$5.18

Apple Juice Martinelli's

$3.45

Coco-Cola Can

$2.88

Sprite Can

$2.88

Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9Oz

$3.45

Voss Still Water 375ml

$3.45

TEA (3PO)

TEA

Earl Grey

$4.60

Ceylon black tea blended with bergamot and blue cornflowers. Ingredients: Sri Lankan black tea, bergamot, essential oil, cornflowers.

Hibiscus Berry

$4.60

Ingredients; Organic Hibiscus, Organic Rosehips, Organic Rooibos, Organic Orange Peel, Mango and Blueberry Flavoring.

Organic Citrus Ginger

$5.46

A delicious citrusy blend of hibiscus, orange peel, and ginger, Ingredients; Organic Hibiscus, Organic rosehips, Organic Ginger, Organic Licorice root, Organic Orange peel, Organic orange oil and Organic Tangerine Flavoring.

Emerald Green

$4.60

Boasting notes of butter, sage and melon, resembles the Chinese green teas, Green Tea.

Organic Turmeric Ginger

$5.46

turmeric plays off notes of lemongrass, fading into sweetness of licorice, ingredients; Organic Turmeric, Organic Ginger, Organic Lemongrass, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Licorice, and Organic Citrus Essential Oils.

Summer 365 (ICED)

$5.18

Caffeine-sensitive, herbal blend balancing floral and fruit profiles; Ingredients, Lemongrass, Spearmint, Peppermint, Chamomile, Lavender, Marigold, Tangerine and Bergamot Essential Oil.

Savannah Sunrise (ICED)

$5.18

Fruity Tea; Ceylon Black Tea, Peach, Orange, Cranberry, Rose and Cornflowers.

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
We are a crafty boutique coffee shoppe, with gourmet food!

10732 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL 33076

