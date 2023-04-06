Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

9220 E. Via de Ventura #115

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Side Salad
Tuscan Chicken
Grilled Wings

FOOD

Starters + Shareables

Egg Rolls

$13.00

Choose your favorite: SOUTHWEST cajun chicken | black beans | pico de gallo cheddar jack cheese | chipotle ranch KOREAN PORK BELLY grilled pork belly | cilantro | sriracha aioli lemon-grass pickled cucumbers | wasabi crema PESTO grilled chicken | mozzarella | house made pesto alfredo sauce

Spicy Charred Edamame

Spicy Charred Edamame

$11.00

served warm and charred with a togarashi & soy garlic blend

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$15.00

beef tenderloin tips with balsamic reduction & micro greens served over flat fries

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

house made spinach & artichoke dip topped with parmesan & mozzarella cheese. served with garlic toast

Baked Pretzels w/ Cheese Fondue

$13.00

two jumbo baked pretzel rolls served with a red dragon cheddar & fontina fondue

Bruschetta Boards

$16.00

choose up to 3 variations: HEIRLOOM mozzarella | tomato | basil | basalmic STEAK pickled onions | garlic spread | gorgonzola APPLE brie | fig spread | fresh apple slices SPINACH ARTICHOKE mozzarella | sautéed mushrooms

Cheese and Charcuterie Board

$16.00

chef’s choice of seasonal meats, cheeses, fruit, jams, pickles & olive blend

Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

$15.00

one pound of wings served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo | Honey BBQ | Asian Zing | Mango Habanero

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

two balsamic marinated mushrooms filled with chef’s veggie & cheese blend

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Deep Fried Avocado

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Salads

Asian Ahi Tuna Salad

Asian Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Berry Spinach Salad

$14.00

Chef Salad

$14.00
Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00
Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$16.00

House

$9.00

Caesar

$9.00

Wedge

$9.00

Burgers/Platters/Sandwiches

California Wrap

$14.00
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$15.00
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.00
Parlay Burger

Parlay Burger

$17.00
Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$14.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.00
Crispy Chicken Platter

Crispy Chicken Platter

$15.00

Green Chile Pork Sliders

$14.00

Garden Burger

$18.00

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$33.00
Poblano Salmon

Poblano Salmon

$27.00
Lemon-Rosemary Chicken

Lemon-Rosemary Chicken

$23.00

Braised Short Ribs

$26.00
Steak Gorgonzola Pasta

Steak Gorgonzola Pasta

$25.00

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$24.00
Southwest Mac + Cheese

Southwest Mac + Cheese

$17.00
Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$19.00
Cajun Whitefish

Cajun Whitefish

$25.00

Mushroom + Balsamic Risotto

$18.00

Apple Bourbon Pork Chop

$24.00

Sides/Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Flat Fries

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Baguette (6 pieces)

$4.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Steak Bites

$9.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Street Corn

$5.00

Kids

KIDS Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries

$11.00

KIDS Fish Sticks w/ French Fries

$11.00

KIDS Alfredo Pasta

$11.00

KIDS Chicken Taco w/ Fries

$11.00

KIDS Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$11.00

KIDS Mac + Cheese

$11.00

Desserts

Brown Butter Cake

Brown Butter Cake

$9.00
Chocolate Layer Cake

Chocolate Layer Cake

$10.00
Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Flavored Tea/Lemonade

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

KIDS DRINK

$1.99

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Goslings' Ginger Beer

$4.00

Goslings' Ginger Beer Diet

$4.00

Kombucha Ginger Tumeric

$8.00

Kombucha Superberry

$8.00

NITRO Cold Brew

$6.00

Perrier

$5.00

Pellegrino 1L

$7.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer 500mL

$10.50

Mocktail

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

American gastropub serving modern cuisine of handcrafted recipes, a unique selection of craft cocktails, & a diverse beer & wine selection.

Location

9220 E. Via de Ventura #115, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pokitrition - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
9210 E Via De Ventura #106 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go - - Scottsdale (The Edge) 8870 N 90th St.
orange starNo Reviews
8870 North 90th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
Tandoori Times Indian Bistro - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
8140 N Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden
orange starNo Reviews
8300 E Hayden Rd Ste F104 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
Crust Simply Italian Scottsdale - Mercado del Lago
orange starNo Reviews
8300 N Hayden Rd F101 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
OBON - McCormick Ranch - 7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino - Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (349 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston