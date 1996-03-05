The River Restaurant and Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At The River Restaurant & Lounge, we strive to provide our guests with an unforgettable culinary experience. Our menu offers the best in Southern Cuisine and Seafood, with something for everyone. Our team of experienced chefs use only the freshest ingredients to create dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.
Location
4012 Suite c Victory Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Scoreboards Restaurant and Lounge
No Reviews
4806 George Washington Highway Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Portsmouth
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Special Events
4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant