The Saucee Sicilian 1807 North Classen Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1807 North Classen Boulevard

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

High Noon Peach
Focaccia
Club Special

Starters

Sauce and Balls

$8.00

Three of Nonna's Italian Meatballs, Meat Sauce, Shaved Parmesan

Focaccia

$5.00

Focaccia Oven bread, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Rosemary

Garlic Knots

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

Saucee Caesar

$10.00

Tossed Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Dressing

Saucee Spring

$10.00

Spring Mix, Carrots, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Parmesan, House Dressing

Dessert

Buona Vita

$8.00

Cannoli

$4.50

Featured Craft Cocktails

Weekly Special

$13.00

Italian Old Fashioned 12

$12.00

Evan Williams, Montenegro, Bitters, Orange Peel, Cherry

Club Special

$9.00

Svedka, Sweet and Sour, Lime Juice, Soda, Sprite, Lime

Limoncello Mule

$12.00

Mule 12 Tito's, Ginger Beer, Caravella Limoncello

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol, Ruffino Prosecco, Soda, Orange Slice

Negroni

$12.00

Campari, Vermouth, Gin, Orange Peel

Margarita

$7.00

Titos & Soda

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Vodka Mule

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Beer/Seltzers

Balls Deep Draft by Lively Beerworks

$6.00

Peroni Italian Draft

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Ranch Water Original

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Lively Amber Lager

$6.00

Lively IPA

$6.00

Prairie Vape Tricks

$8.00

ERWO IPA

$7.00

Seasonal Rotator

$8.00

Truly Mixed Berry

$7.00

Iron Monk 1890

$6.00

Grapefruit IPA

$7.00

Austin Eastsider Pineapple

$8.00

Red Wine Glass

Pertinace Barbera d'Alba

$11.00

Zaccagnini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$10.00Out of stock

Ruffino Chianti Classico

$10.00

Allegrini Valpolicella

$10.00

Locations Italy

$12.00

House Red

$6.00

Red Wine Bottle

Pertinace Barbera d'Alba Bottle

$38.00

Zaccagnini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Ruffino Chianti Classico Bottle

$32.00

Allegrini Valpolicella Bottle

$32.00

Locations Italy Bottle

$42.00

House Red (Carafe)

$20.00

White Wine & Rose Glass

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Pieropan Soave

$12.00

Mezzacorona Chardonnay

$9.00

Saracco Moscato D'Asti

$11.00

Aqua di Venus Rose

$12.00Out of stock

House White

$6.00

White Wine & Rose Bottle

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Pieropan Soave Bottle

$42.00

Mezzacorona Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Saracco Moscato D'Asti Bottle

$38.00

Aqua di Venus Rose Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

House White (Carafe)

$20.00

Bubbles

La Marca Proseco

$11.00

Ruffino Pros. Rosé

$8.00

Wycliff Brut

$6.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bubbles Bottle

Ruffino Proseco Rosé

$26.00

Wycliff Brut

$20.00

Spirits

Vodka

Whiskey

Rum

Gin

Tequila

Misc

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.89

Coke Zero

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Red Bull

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Red Bull Employee

$2.00

Canned Drink To Go

$2.00

Add In Syrups

$0.50

Add Cream

Add On's

Side of Hot Honey

$0.50

Side of Pesto

$0.50

Side of Red Sauce - Cold

$0.50

Spicy Red Sauce - Cold

$0.50

Nonna's Sauce - Hot

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side of EVOO

$0.50

Ceaser Dressing

$0.50

House Dressing

$0.50

Shirts

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Hot Honey

4 Ounces Hot Honey

$8.50

Room Rental

Room Fee

$250.00

Add On's

With Cream

$5.00

Strawberry

$0.50

Raspberry

$0.50

Peach

$0.50

Vanilla

$0.50

Mango

$0.50

Orange

$0.50

Cherry

$0.50

Italian Soda No Cream

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1807 North Classen Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
