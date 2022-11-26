Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shack Breakfast & Lunch Shack College & Metcalf

review star

No reviews yet

7218 COLLEGE BLVD

OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210

Order Again

Popular Items

MAKE A GROWN MAN CRY
BACON
DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN

Meg Ryan

DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN

$11.99

classic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)

Omelets

EVERYTHING TASTES BETTER IN DENVER

$12.49

Ham, bacon, green pepper, red pepper, onion & cheddar cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin

MRS. JOHN DENVER

$12.49

Spinach, mushroom, onion, bruschetta mix & Feta cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin

WITNESS PROTECTION

$12.49

Avocado, mozzarella & tomato served w/ hash browns & english muffin

KING OF CLUB

$12.59

Chicken sausage, bacon, tomato, Cheddar cheese & avocado ranch

DOWNSTREAM IS TOO MAINSTREAM

$13.99

Avocado, smoked salmon & Feta cheese

I LOVE CHORIZO

$12.49

Chorizo, salsa fresca, green pepper, red pepper, queso blanco cheese & green chili salsa over the top

STEAK N' CHEESE

$13.99

thinly sliced ribeye, green peppers & onions, topped with Shack Cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin

FIRST CLASS

$12.49

BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.50

Build your own 3 egg omelet served with hash browns and english muffin

Plates

PLEASE DAD, DON'T BUY THAT AFFLICTION T-SHIRT

$12.49

Breakfast sammie w/ toasted croissant, scrambled eggs, American cheese & bacon w/ hash browns

STARCHY & CLUCK

$12.49

Fried chicken breast w/ honey maple syrup glaze on waffles w/ chipotle aioli drizzle served w/ 2 eggs your way & hash browns

BECAUSE WE CAN E-Z

$14.99

2 eggs your way, sausage and bacon crammed between 2 pieces of french toast & served w/ hash browns

LOVE ME NOW, HATE ME LATER

$13.49

Breakfast burrito stuffed w/ scrambled eggs, hash browns, crushed fritos & Cheddar cheese nestled on a bed of chili smothered with SHACK cheese sauce & topped w/ green onion

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$12.49

Our fried steak, Our gravy, Our hash browns & eggs from someone else's chicken

MOMMY, WHERE DOES BACON COME FROM

$12.49

Breakfast sammie w/ a fried egg on a pretzel bun w/ bacon, White Cheddar cheese, avocado smear, salsa fresca, chipotle aioli, served w/ hash browns

MAKE A GROWN MAN CRY

$13.49

Breakfast burrito stuffed w/ bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs & onions served with a bed of crispy hash browns & topped w/ housemade Queso cheese & salsa fresca

BREAKFAST TACOS

$11.99

2 tacos in a flour tortilla w/ scrambled eggs & pork belly or chorizo, topped w/ salsa fresca, Queso blanco, served w/ hash browns

MA...THE MEATLOAF

$12.49

Bacon-wrapped meatloaf stuffed w/ onions & peppers and served over crispy hash browns & topped w/ homemade gravy & 2 sunnny side eggs

IGUANA HUEVO RANCHERO

$12.99

2 fried corn tortillas, refried beans, chorizo, queso blanco, salsa fresca, green chili salsa, sriracha drizzle, 2 eggs your way & hash browns

WHY THE FRENCH HATES US

$12.49

Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy

NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'

$11.99

Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns

BURRITO DEL CULO GRANDE

$14.49

burrito stuffed w/ chorizo, steak, hash browns, queso, salsa fresca & scrambled eggs topped w/ guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco & green chile salsa w/ hash browns and crushed doritos

Skillets

SMOKE 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM

$12.99

Smoked turkey, pork belly, Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno & chopped tomato

LOADED GREENS

$12.49

Spinach, mushroom, bruschetta mix, onion, green pepper, red pepper & Feta cheese

THE KITCHEN SINK

$12.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, green pepper, red pepper, mushroom, onion & White Cheddar cheese

JUNK IN THE TRUNK

$13.49

A St Louis slinger w/ seared burger patty, beanless chili, Cheddar cheese & green onion

IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON

$13.49

Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese

CORNED BEEF 'N HASH

$12.99

Slow-braised corned beef, bell green pepper, red pepper, white onion & melted Swiss cheese w/spicy mustard

GRINGO KILLER

$12.99

Chorizo, onion, green pepper, red pepper, green chili salsa & SHACK cheese

Griddle Love

BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

$6.29

Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip. Add Chocolate chips + .50

THE KING LIVES PANCAKE

$10.49

Chocolate chips, banana & peanut butter drizzle

LEMON CURD AND BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$10.49

Lemon curd, blueberry compote & powdered sugar

BELGIAN WAFFLES

$6.29

Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.

TOOT-TOOT WAFFLES (Here Comes some Fruit)

$11.49

Strawberries, bananas, whipped cream & powered sugar

S'MORES WAFFLES

$8.99

Golden grahams, marshmallow, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar & chocolate

FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE

$9.99

Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup

SHACK'S BIG CRUNCH

$10.49

Brioche french toast encrusted w/ corn flakes topped w/ powdered sugar

MERICA

$11.49

Strawberries, blueberries, mascarpone honey glaze topped w/ whipped cream & powdered sugar

Healthy(er) Habits

BRUSSELS 'N EGG

$11.99

Egg white skillet, onions, green & red peppers, chicken sausage or veggie sausage & brussels sprouts topped w/ shredded parmesan & brushetta mix

HOUSE SMOKED SALMON

$13.49

Dill creme fraiche, tomato, onion, capers, sunny side egg on Rye

SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO

$12.99

Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.49

Avocado spread, salsa fresca & egg whites on toasted 9 grain bread

DO I STILL LOOK GOOD IN THESE PANTS?

$12.99

Skillet w/ chicken sausage or veggie sausage, egg whites, mushroom, spinach chopped, tomato, feta cheese & brussels sprouts

BREAKFAST BANANA SPLIT

$8.99

Greek yogurt, banana, strawberries, blueberries & granola

Loaded Hash To Share...Or Not

I DON'T NORMALLY EAT HASH BROWNS, BUT WHEN I DO...

$7.99

Shredded hash, chorizo, queso blanco, pico de gallo, avocado ranch

GARY'S DRUNK GHOST AT LACLEDE

$7.99

Shredded hash, bacon bits, green onions, SHACK cheese, sour cream

JERSEY DISCO

$7.99

Shredded hash, sausage gravy, Cheddar cheese, green onion

Wolfpack/Griddle Fling

HAMPANADAS

$14.00

Ham Empanada stuffed with eggs & ham topped with queso & salsa fresca

NAKATOMI TOWERS

$11.00

Donuts topped with strawberry glaze and chocolate ganache

Sides

BACON

$4.49

SAUSAGE PATTY

$3.99

CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$3.99

SAUSAGE LINK

$3.99

VEGGIE SAUSAGE

$3.99

FRUIT BOWL SMALL

$3.99

FRUIT BOWL LARGE

$4.99

SHREDDED HASH BROWNS

$3.49

HOUSEMADE BISCUIT 'N GRAVY

$5.99

2 EGGS

$3.00

Made your way

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.00

CROISSANT

$2.00

BISCUIT

$2.00

WHEAT TOAST

$2.00

WHITE TOAST

$2.00

RYE TOAST

$2.00

GLUTEN FREE BUN

$2.00

CHILI BOWL SIDE

$5.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$5.00

W/ shredded parmesan

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$7.00

Lil Shackaroos

BREAKFAST SHACKAROO

$8.50

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

PANCAKE - GLUTEN FREE

GF PLAIN JANE

$5.99

Served with a side of butter and Syrup

CHOCOLATE CHIP - GLUTEN FREE

$5.99

Add Chocolate chips served with a side of butter and syrup

GF BLUEBERRY CURD

$10.49

Blueberries on top served with a sode of butter and syrup

GF KING LIVES

$10.49

Chocolate Chips, bacon, banana & peanut butter drizzle

GF BLUEBERRY

$5.99

OMELETS - GLUTEN FREE

EVERYTHING TASTES BETTER IN DENVER - GLUTEN FREE

$12.49

Ham, bacon, green pepper, red pepper, onion & Cheddar Cheese

MRS. JOHN DENVER - GLUTEN FREE

$12.49

Spinach, mushroom, onion, bruschetta mix & Feta cheese

KING OF CLUB - GLUTEN FREE

$12.59

Chicken sausage, bacon, tomato, Cheddar cheese and avocado ranch

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET - GLUTEN FREE

$10.50

Build your own 3 egg omelet served with shredded Gluten Free hash browns

DOWNSTREAM IS TOO MAINSTREAM

$13.99

Avocado, smoked salmon & Feta cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin

RIDING FIRST CLASS SITTING NEXT TO VANNA WHITE

$12.49

Bacon, avocado & salsa fresca smothered in liquid queso

WITNESS PROTECTION - GLUTEN FREE

$12.49

Avocado, mozzarella & tomato served w/ hash browns & english muffin

HEALTHY HABITS - GLUTEN FREE

GF BRUSSELS 'N EGG

$11.99

Egg white skillet, onions, green & red peppers, chicken sausage or veggie sausage & brussels sprouts topped w/ shredded parmesan & brushetta mix

GF HOUSE SMOKED SALMON

$13.49

Dill creme fraiche, tomato, onion, capers, sunny side egg on Rye

GF BREAKFAST BANANA SPLIT

$8.99

Greek yogurt, banana, srtrawberries & blueberries

SKILLETS - GLUTEN FREE

SMOKE 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM - GLUTEN FREE

$12.99

LOADED GREENS - GLUTEN FREE

$12.49

Spinach, mushrooms, bruschetta mix, onion, bell peppers & Feta cheese

CORNED BEEF 'N HASH - GLUTEN FREE

$12.99

Slow-braised corned beef, bell pepper medley, white onion & melted Swiss cheese w/spicy mustard

THE KITCHEN SINK - GLUTEN FREE

$12.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, green pepper, red pepper, mushroom, onion & White Cheddar cheese

BREAKFAST SIDES - GLUTEN FREE

2 EGGS

$3.00

Made your way

SM FRUIT BOWL - GLUTEN FREE

$3.99

LG FRUIT BOWL - GLUTEN FREE

$4.99

BACON - GLUTEN FREE

$4.49

SAUSAGE LINKS - GLUTEN FREE

$3.99

SAUSAGE PATTY - GLUTEN FREE

$3.99

CHICKEN SAUSAGE - GLUTEN FREE

$3.99

SHREDDED HASH BROWNS- GLUTEN FREE

$3.49

STUFF - GLUTEN FREE

BLT SAMMIE - GLUTEN FREE

$12.49

Double-cut bacon, spring mix, toamtoes & ranch served on a a GLUTEN FREE BUN

CEASE N' DESIST - GLUTEN FREE

$12.99

Two seasonal patties smashed on the griddle, red onion, American cheese, SHACK 1000 sauce, spring mix, tomato & double cut pecan-smoked bacon on a GLUTEN FREE bun

REUBEN - GLUTEN FREE

$12.99Out of stock

Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & SHACK 1000 sauce on a GLUTEN FREE BUN

TURKEY SAMMIE - GLUTEN FREE

$12.99

Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, White Cheddar & pepercorn aioli served on a GLUTEN FREE BUN

GOING GREEN - GLUTEN FREE

TOSTADA ENSALADA - GLUTEN FREE

$11.99

Spring mix w/ avocado ranch, salsa fresca, Pepper Jack cheese, green chile salsa, crushed doritos, served w/ a crispy corn tortilla w/ refried beans & topped w/ sour cream & guacomole

I HAD A SALAD FOR LUNCH - GLUTEN FREE

$12.99

Spring mix w/ avocado, smoked turkey, pecan-wood bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg & shredded Cheddar served w/ blue cheese dressing

LUNCH SIDES - GLUTEN FREE

CRINKLE CUT FRIES - GLUTEN FREE

$3.00

FRESH FRUIT - GLUTEN FREE

$3.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS - GLUTEN FREE

$4.00

SIDE SALAD - GLUTEN FREE

$5.00

SWEET POTATO TOTS - GLUTEN FREE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

Location

7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210

Directions

Gallery
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

