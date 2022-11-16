The Sugar Bar imageView gallery

The Sugar Bar 373 Fisher Road

review star

No reviews yet

373 Fisher Road

Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage Egg and Cheese Bagel
Italian
Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

Blended Drinks

Caramel Frappe

$7.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

Oreo Shake

$7.00

Cookies and Cream Frappe

$7.00

Mocha Frappe

$7.00

Vanilla Frappe

$7.00

Espresso Frappe

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie

$7.00

Mango Smoothie

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Coffee Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$7.00

Slushie

$5.00+

Breakfast

Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

$7.50

Egg and Cheese Bagel

$7.50

Sausage Egg and Cheese Bagel

$7.50

Toasted Bagel

$3.00

Toasted Bagel with cream cheese

$4.00

Toasted bagel with butter

$4.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Americano

$5.00+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Iced Mocha

$6.00+

Green Iced Tea

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Pop

$1.00

Arnold Palmer Shaken Ice Tea

$5.00+

Strawberry lemonade

$4.00+

Water

$1.50

Black Ice Tea

$3.50+

Passion Fruit Shaken IceTea

$5.00+

Green Shaken Ice Tea

$5.00+

Can Of Coke

$1.50

Can of Diet Coke

$1.50

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Hibiscus Shaken Ice Tea

$5.50+

Iced Honey Lavender

$6.50+

Iced Cinnamon Vanilla Bean

$6.50+

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.50+

Apple Blast

$3.00+

Breve

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Caramel High Rise

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Coffee

$2.00+

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Latte

$4.75+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Red Eye

$2.75+

Tea

$2.00+

White Mocha

$5.00+

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50+

Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.25+

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.50

Italian

$8.50

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$7.00

Grilled Chicken and Cheddar

$10.00

Grilled Chicken and Cheddar with Bacon

$11.50

Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00

Mac-n-cheese with bacon

$7.00

Pastries

Donut

$2.50

Cookie

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee House Bakery

Location

373 Fisher Road, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

Directions

Gallery
The Sugar Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Crown - 15301 Kercheval Ave
orange starNo Reviews
15301 Kercheval Ave Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View restaurantnext
The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe
orange starNo Reviews
18480 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Detroit (Mack Ave)
orange starNo Reviews
18743 Mack Ave. Detroit, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive
orange starNo Reviews
350 Lakeshore Dr. Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Legendary Smokehouse BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
17222 E Warren Avenue Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grosse Pointe

Garrido's Bistro
orange star4.5 • 995
19605 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Grosse Pointe
orange star4.7 • 690
20273 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Bricks Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 541
15201 Kercheval Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
View restaurantnext
Ferlitos Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 495
20745 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Big Salad - Grosse Pointe
orange star4.3 • 330
19595 Mack Ave grosse pointe woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Grosse Pointe Woods
orange star4.6 • 106
21110 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grosse Pointe
Harper Woods
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Clair Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston