Legendary Smokehouse BBQ

Order Again

Popular Items

Rib Dinner 6 Bones

Pork Dinner and Sandwiches

Full Slab of Ribs/Meat Only

$29.00

St Louis pork ribs smoked in-house and smothered with your choice of sauce

Rib Sandwich/ LG End Only

$11.50

3 Bones St Louis pork ribs smoked in-house and smothered with your choice of sauce

Rib Dinner 6 Bones

$23.99

1/2 Slab of St Louis pork ribs smoked in-house and smothered with your choice of sauce, comes with 2 sides

Pulled Pork Dinner

$19.00

Pull Pork smoked in-house with your choice of sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pull Pork smoked in-house with choice of sauces

Ribs Tips/Meat Only

$20.00

Pork Rib smoked in-house with choices of sauces

Ribs Tips Dinner

$26.50

Pork Rib smoked in-house with choices of sauces

Half Slab 6 Bones

$14.50

Full Slad of Ribs Dinner with 2 sides 12 oz

$42.00

Corn Bread

$1.00

POULTRY/FISH

Half Bbq Chicken/Meat Only

$14.25

Pull Bbq Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Half Bbq Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Wings Bbq/Meat Only

$2.00

Wings Bbq Dinner

$22.00

8 whole wings and 2 sides

BEEF

Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Brisket smoked in-house with choice of sauces

Brisket/Meat Only

$25.99

1 LB Brisket smoked in-house with choice of sauces

Brisket Dinner

$26.00

1/2 LB Brisket smoked in-house with choice of sauces

Beef Ribs/Meat Only

$55.00

7 Bone Slab Ribs smoked in-house with choice of sauces

Beef Rib Dinner

$26.00

3 Bone Prime Rib smoked in-house with choice of sauces

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE

$3.75

CAKE

GERMAN CHOCOLATE

$5.00

CAKE

POUND CAKE

$4.00

CAKE

PEACH COBBLER

$5.50

CAKE

Lemon Cake

$4.00

6oz SIDES

6oz Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00

6oz Collard Greens(Cook with Turkey Meat)

$4.00

6oz Baked Beans (Vegetarian)

$4.00

6oz Potato Salad

$4.00

6oz Cole Slaw

$4.00

6oz Green Beans (cook with turkey meat)

$4.00

6oz Corn Bread Dressing

$4.00

6oz CandiedYams

$4.00

12oz SIDES

12oz Macaroni & Cheese

$6.50

12oz Collard Greens(Cook with Turkey Meat)

$6.50

12oz Baked Beans (Vegetarian)

$6.50

12oz Potato Salad

$6.50

12oz Cole Slaw

$6.50

12oz Green Beans (cook with turkey meat)

$6.50

12oz Corn Bread Dressing (On Weekends Only)

$6.50

12oz Candied Yams

$7.00

32oz SIDES

32oz Macaroni & Cheese

$14.00

32oz Collard Greens(Cook with Turkey Meat)

$14.00

32oz Baked Beans (Vegetarian)

$14.00

32oz Potato Salad

$14.00

32oz Cole Slaw

$14.00

32oz Green Beans (cook with turkey meat)

$14.00

32oz Corn Bread Dressing

$14.00

32oz Candied Yams

$14.00

DRINKS

Water Bottle

$2.00

16oz Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

16oz Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Vernor's Can

$2.00

Small Kool Aid

$2.75

Large Kool Aid

$4.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17222 E Warren Avenue, Detroit, MI 48224

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
