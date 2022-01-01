Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul 2 Go

9900 Whittier Ave

Detroit, MI 48224

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Wing Dinner
Peach Cobbler
Veggie Plate

Dinner

comes with 5 whole wings

BBQ 1/2 Chicken Dinner

$15.95

comes with 1/2 chicken

BBQ Beef Full Slab Ribs Dinner

$39.98

Comes with a full slab, 2 sides & bread

BBQ Beef Half Slab Ribs Dinner

$29.98

Half slab of ribs

BBQ Chicken Wing Dinner

$15.98

BBQ Mini Slab Dinner

$16.98

BBQ Pork Full Slab Ribs Dinner

$34.98

BBQ Pork Half Slab Ribs Dinner

$24.98

Half slab of ribs

BBQ Rib Tips

$16.98

Fried Catfish Filet (FRIDAY ONLY)

$22.98

Fried Catfish Nuggets (FRIDAY ONLY)

$21.98

Fried Chicken Wing Dinner

$15.98

Comes with four whole wings GRILLED OR FRIED

Fried Orange Roughy (FRIDAY ONLY)

$22.98

Fried Turkey Chops

$17.98

WHEN AVAILABLE

Grilled Turkey Chops

$17.98

No Sauce Beef Full Slab Dinner

$39.98

No Sauce Beef Half Slab Dinner

$29.98

No Sauce Pork Full Slab Dinner

$34.98

No Sauce Pork Half Slab Dinner

$24.98

Smo Turkey Chops

$17.98

Veggie Plate

$17.98

Choose four sides

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00+

Candied Yams

$5.00+

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Collard Greens

$5.00+

Cornbread Dressing

$5.00+

French Fries

$3.00+

Green Beans

$5.00+

With turkey meat

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Pinto Beans & Rice

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Seafood Pasta Salad

$5.00+

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Pound Cake

$5.00

One slice of cake

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

One slice

Banana Pudding (Copy)

$5.00

Extras

Cornbread Muffin

$1.00

Cranberry Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Misc

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Beverages

Canned Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Canned Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Canned Mountain Dew

$2.00

Canned Pepsi

$2.00

Canned Pepsi Zero

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Meats Only

BBQ Beef Full Slab Ribs

$34.98

Full slab

BBQ Beef Half Slab Ribs

$24.98

BBQ Pork Full Slab Ribs

$30.98

BBQ Pork Half Slab Ribs

$20.98

BBQ 1/2 Chicken

$10.98

1/2 chicken

Fried Wings

$12.98

Four wings

BBQ WINGS

$12.98

BBQ GRILLED WINGS

BBQ Rib Tips

$11.98
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
A great place were the food touches your soul

Location

9900 Whittier Ave, Detroit, MI 48224

Directions

