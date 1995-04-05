Main picView gallery

The Thorn

6976 SW 40 Street

Miami, FL 33156

Food - Dinner

Cold Plates

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Panzanela Salad

$16.00

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Oysters

Half-Dozen East Coast Oysters

$20.00

Dozen East Coast Oysters

$35.00

Half-Dozen West Coast Oysters

$25.00

Dozen West Coast Oysters

$40.00

Hot Plates

Fingerling Patatas Bravas

$14.00

Arancini

Out of stock

Cuban Sandwich Egg Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Tahini

$20.00

Half-Dozen Wings

$14.00

Wagyu Meatballs & Ricotta

$18.00

Octopus

Out of stock

Side Of Fries

$6.00

Chef's Fries

$10.00

The Meats

Thorn Burger

$18.00

8oz Prime Churrasco

$32.00

Vacio

Out of stock

Sauces/Dressings

Side Ketchup

$1.00

Side Purple Mustard

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Chimmichuri

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side Mignonette

$1.00

Side Tahini

$1.00

Side Chorizo Aioli

$1.00

Side Honey Truffle Sriracha

$1.00

Side Lemon Pepper

$1.00Out of stock

Side Scotch Bonnet

$1.00

Side Olive Oil

Side Mayo

Side Dijon Mustard

Side Salt

Side Pepper

Toppings/Extras

Side Pepperoni Crumbles

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Side N'Duja Crumble

$2.00

Side Lemon

Side Ricotta

$2.00

Side Parm

$1.00

Dessert

Banana Bread Pudding

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Chim Chim Chiree

$15.00

Doug's Old Fashioned

$14.00

They Call Her Lola

$14.00

Bad Juju

$15.00

El Muerto

$15.00

Socks N' Slides

$15.00

Tres Delinquentes

$13.00

Sunset Dreams

$14.00

Voodoo Doll

$13.00

Beer

House Beer

12oz Morning Glory Blonde Ale

$5.00

*SAMPLE* Morning Glory Blonde Ale

12oz Hazy Swayze

$6.00

*SAMPLE* Hazy Swayze

12oz P.Swayze IPA

$7.00

*SAMPLE* P.Swayze IPA

12oz Avenge Me Irish Red

$6.00

*SAMPLE* Avenge Me Irish Red

12oz Chet Belgian Tripel

$8.00

*SAMPLE* Chet Belgian Tripel

Out of stock

12oz Rotating Line

$10.00

*SAMPLE* Rotating Lincoln's Beard

16oz *CAN* Wonton Triple IPA

$11.00

16oz *CAN* Nutrient Dense Sour ale

$10.00

4-Packs *TO-GO ONLY*

4-PACK Hazy Swayze Hazy IPA

$18.00Out of stock

4-PACK Nutrient Dense Sour Ale

$20.00

4-PACK Crispo-Currency Lager

$15.00Out of stock

4-PACK Wonton Triple IPA

$20.00

Wine

Red Wine

GLS Cono Sur - Red Blend

$14.00

GLS Bonterra Estate Collection - Cabernet

$16.00

GLS Trivento Gold Reserve - Malbec

$15.00

GLS 1000 Stories - Pinot Noir

$15.00

BTL Trambusti - Brunello

$105.00

BTL Sanctuary - Cabernet

$120.00

BTL Cono Sur - Red Blend

$42.00

BTL Bonterra Estate Collection - Cabernet

$60.00

BTL 1000 Stories - Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Trivento Gold Reserve - Malbec

$55.00

$ 20 Corkage Fee

$20.00

White Wine

GLS Kettmeir - Pinot Grigio

$14.00

GLS Batasiolo - Gavi Di Gavi

$12.00

GLS Daou - Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Gran Riserva - Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

BTL The Roost - Chardonnay

$85.00

BTL Albert Bichot - Chablis

$92.00

BTL Kettmeir - Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTL Batasiolo - Gavi Di Gavi

$45.00

BTL Daou - Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Gran Riserva - Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

$20 Corkage Fee

$20.00

Sparkling + Rosè

GLS Torresella - Prosecco

$10.00

BTL Torresella - Prosecco

$36.00

GLS Champs De Provence - Rosè

$13.00

BTL Champs De Provence - Rosè

$38.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00Out of stock

House Made Lemonade

$5.00

Water

Pellegrino

$5.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.00

Liquid Death Still

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

6976 SW 40th St. Miami, FL. 33155 @thornmiami

Location

6976 SW 40 Street, Miami, FL 33156

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

