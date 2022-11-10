Pumo Miami 4372 SW 73 Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pumo Miami

No reviews yet

4372 SW 73 Ave

Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Popular Items

YELLOWFIN TUNA

CRUDO

$19.00

sashimi of yellowfin tuna, black garlic, crispy shallots, ginger, basil

KANPACHI

$17.00

sashimi of ocean raised small hamachi, ajo blanco, jamon iberico, grapes, toasted almonds, basil

PASTA

Cavatelli

$21.00

butternut squash, roasted mushrooms, basil, parmigiano

Garganelli Bolognese

$22.00

Garganelli Pasta ragu bolognese, oven dried tomatoes, ricotta

Orecchiette

$23.00

italian sausage, broccoli rabe pesto, calabrian chili, lemon bread crums

MAIN

Chicken Parmigiana (serves 2)

$28.00

breaded organic chicken cutlets, pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, jamon iberico, basil

Scottadito

$36.00

grilled lamb chops, roasted brussels sprouts, pistachio gremolata

APPS/SIDES

Hearty Fall Salad

$16.00

hearty field greens, pumpkin spiced roasted pear, goat cheese, walnuts, pomegranate dressing

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

roasted brussels sprouts, pancetta, pecorino romano

Kale Caesar

$14.00

baby kale, anchovy dressing, crispy chickpeas, pecorino, red onions

Local Burrata

$16.00

heirloom cherry tomaotes, genovese pesto, aged balsamico

WEEKLY MEAL FOR TWO

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

$65.00

APP Baby Kale Salad grated egg, parmigiano reggiano, lemon vinaigrette, lemon bread crumbs MAIN Black Angus Ribeye Roast horseradish sauce, onion agrodolce, SIDE Rosemary Potatoes baby yukon golds, brown butter, rosemary, roasted garlic, parmigiano

FRIDAY CRUDO-PASTA-DESSERT

$65.00Out of stock

CRUDO Yellowfin Tuna black garlic, basil, crispy shallots, ginger, lemon PASTA Herbed Ricotta Manicotti pomodoro, mozzarella, crispy soppressata, aleppo DESSERT Chocolate Mousse whipped cream, dark chocolate mousse, cocoa cookie crumble

All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Order and enjoy!

Location

4372 SW 73 Ave Glenvar Heights FL 33155, Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Directions

