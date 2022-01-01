Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Toast Cafe Anderson, IN

681 Reviews

$

28 E 13th St

Anderson, IN 46016

Breakfast Specialties

The Toast Classic

$9.95

Your Choice of Sausage, Bacon, Ham.....

The Pancake Platter

$9.69

French Toast Platter

$9.69

Breakfast Manhattan

$9.49

Big Breakfast

$11.95

Ground Round

$10.95

Country Fried Steak

$10.95

Pork Chop Breakfast

$11.95

Belgian Waffle Platter

$9.69

1/2 Breakfast Manhattan

$6.99

One Egg

One Egg w/ Five Strips Of Bacon

$5.89

One Egg w/Sausage

$5.89

One Egg w/Ham

$5.99

One Egg w/Smoked Sausage

$5.99

One Egg w/Turkey Sausage

$5.89

One Egg

$3.19

One Egg Only

$1.09

Two Eggs

Two Eggs w/Five Strips Of Bacon

$6.19

Two Eggs w/Sausage

$6.19

Two Eggs w/Ham

$6.29

Two Eggs w/Smoked Sausage

$6.29

Two Eggs w/Turkey Sausage

$6.19

Two Eggs

$3.69

Two Eggs Only

$2.15

Omelets - Our Specialty

American Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Swiss Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Ham and Cheese omelet

$9.49

Bacon Omelet

$9.49

Sausage Omelet

$9.49

Hungry Man Omelet

$9.95

Western Omelet

$9.49

Denver Omelet

$8.29

Philly Cheese Omelet

$9.49

Fiesta Omelet

$9.95

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$9.95

Chili & Cheese Omelet

$8.79

Reuben Omelet

$9.49

Spinach Omelet

$7.95

Omelets ONLY

American Cheese Omelet Only

$4.99

Swiss Cheese Omelet Only

$4.99

Ham Omelet Only

$7.49

Bacon Omelet Only

$7.49

Sausage Omelet Only

$7.49

Hungry Man Omelet Only

$7.95

Western Omelet Only

$7.49

Denver Omelet Only

$6.29

Philly Cheese Omelet Only

$7.49

Fiesta Omelet Only

$7.95

Chicken Fajita Omelet Only

$7.95

Chili & Cheese Omelet Only

$6.79

Reuben Omelet Only

$7.49

Spinach Omelet Only

$5.95

Other Breakfast

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$3.69

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

$4.89

Belgian Waffle

$6.29

Fruity Belgian Waffle

$7.89

Cinnamon Roll

$3.29

One Slice French Toast

$3.49

Two Slice French Toast

$4.49

Three Slice French Toast

$5.49

Omelet Puff

$5.99

One Pancake

$3.49

Two Pancakes

$4.49

Three Pancakes

$5.49

Cup Oatmeal

$2.49

Bowl Oatmeal

$3.49

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.29

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.29

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$6.29

Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Bacon Sandwich

$5.89

Ham Sandwich

$5.89

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$5.89

Sausage Sandwich

$5.89

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.29

Blueberry Muffin

$3.29

Turkey Sausage And Egg Sandwich

$6.29

Chocolate Chip muffin

$3.29

Bacon Sandwich

$5.89

Smoked Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.29

Early Bird Specials

#1

$5.19

#2

$5.19

#3

$5.19

#4

$5.19

#5

$5.19

#6

$5.19

#7

$5.19

#8

$5.19

#9

$6.59

#10

$6.59

#11

$6.59

#12

$6.59

# 13

$6.59

#14

$6.59

Breakfast Extras

Toast

$1.89

Biscuits

$2.59

One Biscuit

$1.59

1 Sausage Patty

$2.19

1 Slice Of Ham

$2.19

1 Turkey Sausage Patty

$2.19

1/2 Order Of Bacon

$3.19

2 Patties Sausage

$4.39

2 Slices of Ham

$4.39

2 slices Tomato

$0.75

2 Turkey Patties

$4.39

Bacon

$4.39

Bowl of Gravy

$3.19

Bowl Of Grits

$3.19

Brown sugar

$0.60

Cheese

$0.95

Cup of Grits

$2.19

Cup Of Sausage Gravy

$1.99

English Muffin

$2.19

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.95

Hamburger Patty

$3.99

Hash Browns

$2.49

Home Fries

$2.49

Jalepenos

$0.95

Peanut Butter

$0.95

Salsa

$0.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.39

Smoked Sausage

$4.39

SourCream

$0.95

Raisens

$0.75

Whip Cream

$0.75

Flavored Syrup

$0.75

Kid's Breakfast

1 Egg, Toast, 2 Slices Of Bacon

$4.39

1 Pancake

$4.39

1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy

$4.39

French Toast Sticks

$4.39

Sandwiches & Burgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Chicken Charlie Sandwich

$9.29

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$9.29

Chicken Breast Melt Sandwich

$9.29

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Ham & Cheese Deluxe Sandwich

$9.29

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.29

Spinach Melt Sandwich

$7.99

Reuben Sandwich

$9.49

French Dip Beef Sandwich

$9.29

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.19

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.29

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.29

Fish & Chips

$9.89

Blt Sandwich

$6.99

Blt Club Sandwich

$9.59

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

$9.59

Ham And Cheese Club Sandwich

$9.59

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.29

Giant Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.59

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.59

Codfish Fillet Sandwich

$9.59

Chili Burger

$9.29

Patty Melt Burger

$8.49

Frisco Melt Burger

$9.59

Onion Burger

$9.59

Toast 1/2 Pounder Burger

$9.59

Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Burger

$9.59

Cheeseburger

$7.69

Double Cheeseburger

$8.79

Hamburger

$6.99

Double Hamburger

$8.29

1/2 Lb Burger

$8.29

1/2 Lb Cheeseburger

$8.79

Entrees

Ground Round Dinner

$10.49

Country Fried Steak

$10.49

Pork Chops

$11.49

Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Battered Cod

$10.49

Chicken Strips

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$9.95

Shrimp Dinner

$11.99

Single Chicken Strip

$3.29

Manhattans

1/2 Roast Beef Manhattan

$7.19

1/2 Ground Round Manhattan

$7.19

1/2 Grilled Tenderloin Manhattan

$7.19

1/2 Breaded Tenderloin Manhattan

$7.19

Breaded Tenderloin Manhattan

$9.95

Roast Beef Manhattan

$9.95

Ground Round Manhattan

$9.95

Grilled Tenderloin Manhattans

$9.95

On The Lighter Side

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.59

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Chef Salad

$9.49

Cup Homemade Chili

$3.29

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.29

Tuna Salad Plate

$8.59

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Bowl Homemade Chili

$4.89

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$4.89

Toast Delight

$8.79

Side Dishes

French Fries

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.49

Hash Browns

$2.49

Home Fries

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Mozzarella sticks

$2.49

Soup Of The Day

$3.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Macaroni Salad

$2.49

Potato Salad

$2.49

Tossed Salad

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Applesauce

$2.49

Peaches

$2.49

Pears

$2.49

Hot Vegetables

$2.49

Corn Muffin

$2.49

Chips

$2.49

Cup Of Brown Gravy

$2.49

Tater Tots

$2.49

Tomato Slices

$0.75

1 Pound Macaroni salad

$4.49

Zucchini Sticks

$2.49

Kid's Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.39

Kids Chicken strips

$5.39

Kids Hamburger

$5.39

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.39

PB & J

$5.39

Desserts

Fresh Baked Desserts

$3.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$2.79

3 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.19

Cookies

$1.89

Specials

Tuna Melt

$7.89

Stuffed Green Peppers

$9.95

Meatloaf

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Soup & Salad

$7.29

Beef and Noodles

$9.95

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$8.79

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.49

Catering

$13.00

Catering Tour

$25.00

Chef Salad

$9.49

Chicken & Noodles

$9.95

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.95

Chili Burger

$8.49

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Cornbeef Sandwich

$8.29

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Fish And Chips

$9.49

Fr. Chicken Salad Special

$9.95

Gr. Cheese special

$8.29

Ground Round

$9.95

Ham & Beans

$9.95

Pot Roast

$9.95

Roast Beef Ricky

$8.99

Rueben

$8.49

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$7.99

Salisbury Steak

$9.95

Sloppy Joe

$8.69

Smoked Sausage And Kraut

$9.95

Taco Salad

$9.29

3 Sliders and a Side

$8.49

Roast Beef Manhattan

$8.99

Hot Brown

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Cheesy Beef

$8.99

Sausage Burgers

$8.95

Hobo Stew

$8.95

Sammy Burger

$7.95

SOS

$7.95

Salmon Pattie Dinner

$9.95

Black Bean Burger

$7.95

Seafood Platter

$10.95

Pork Chop Dinner

$10.49

BBQ Pork

$8.99

Breaded Chicken

$8.29

Shrimp Basket

$9.95

Dddd

Goulash

$8.95

Cheesy Hot Beef

$8.99

Blt Soup

$6.00

Blt Salad

$6.00

Sm Sausage Philly

$8.50

Breaded Chicken Charlie

$8.50

Br Beef Patty Sandwich

$6.49

Creamy Chicken Casserole

$8.95

Fiesta Taco Salad

$9.29

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.29

Beverages

Coffee

$2.29

Decaf Coffee

$2.29

Soft Drinks

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

Small Milk

$1.89

Large Milk

$2.29

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.89

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Small Orange Juice

$1.89

Small Tomato Juice

$1.89

Small Apple Juice

$1.89

Small Cranberry Juice

$1.89

Small Grape Fruit Juice

$1.89

Large Orange Juice

$2.29

Large Tomato Juice

$2.29

Large Apple Juice

$2.29

Large Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Large Grape Fruit Juice

$2.29

Kids Drink

$1.69

Water

Newspaper

Newspapper

$1.00

Sunday Paper

$2.00

T-shirt

$15.00

T-shirt 2X-3X

$18.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

1 LB GROUND COFFEE

$12.99

T Shirt 2 For 25.00

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

28 E 13th St, Anderson, IN 46016

Directions

