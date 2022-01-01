Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Edge

63 Reviews

$$

519 Golf Club Road

Anderson, IN 46011

Order Again

Popular Items

The Edge Club
Kids Chicken Tenders
Indiana Tenderloin

Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00

Bourbon marinated mushrooms, stuffed with spinach dip and covered in mozzarella cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Chopped spinach and artichoke hearts are combined with a rich cream cheese base, we add Parmesan cheese for sharpness and serve it alongside crispy corn tortillas

Wing Basket

$15.00Out of stock

Eight Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in one of our delicious sauces or rubs. Choice of hot, mild, spicy garlic, teriyaki, BBQ, buffyaki, cajun rub, and lemon pepper rub.

Classic Potato Skins

Classic Potato Skins

$9.00

Potato skins fried to a golden brown & covered in melted cheddar jack cheese blend, bacon, & scallions. Served with a side of sour cream

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Six jumbo shrimp poached & chilled served with a zesty cocktail sauce with fresh horseradish and a slice of lemon

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, black beans, Pico, and Cheddar cheeses, and served with salsa and sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Totchos

$8.00

Soups & Salad

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Cranberry Chicken Salad

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken over mixed greens, dried cranberries, cucumbers, pecans, and feta cheese served with our homemade cranberry poppy dressing

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.00

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese, and croutons and your choice of dressing. Served with a bowl of our savory soup of the day.

Complimentary Bread

Taco Salad

$15.00

Crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese, Pico, tomatoes, sour cream, taco meat, with crispy tortilla strips. Served with salsa ranch fajita chicken instead of beef $3.00

Chicken Salad

$15.00

The perfect blend of crispy or grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with fresh veggies and a side of your favorite dressing

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$3.50

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$5.50

Cup Of Chili

$3.50

Bowl Of Chili

$5.50

Entrees

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken

$16.00

Four piece chicken dinner brined, breaded & breasted to crispy and juicy perfection

Chicken Tender Platter

$15.00

Six beer battered and fried to perfection served with your choice of dipping sauce. Comes with coleslaw and French fries

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Beer battered and fried to perfection served with tartar sauce. Comes with French fries and Cole slaw

Parmesan Crusted Cod

Parmesan Crusted Cod

$15.00

8 oz cod filet coated with a creamy mayo base & seasoning topped with Parmesan cheese and baked to golden perfection. Comes with two sides

8oz. Sirloin

8oz. Sirloin

$21.00

8oz char grilled to perfection, finished off with a touch of garlic butter

Asian Glazed Salmon

Asian Glazed Salmon

$20.00

8 oz salmon filet seasoned, grilled, and basted in our sweet and tangy secret sauce. Served over a bed of wild rice. Comes with one side

12 Oz Ribeye

$32.00

Our 8 oz ribeye steak, seasoned and seared, cooked to the perfect temperature

6oz. Hand Cut Filet

$26.00

Tender and delicious hand cut 6 oz filet made to order

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$20.00

This entrée is made from beef cut into cubes and slowly simmered in a savory brown gravy with onions and mushrooms over a white rice. One side is included

Grilled Pork Chop

$16.00

Two bone in pork chops deep fried in our beer batter until they are golden brown and crispy

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Three soft corn tortillas filled with breaded fish, spicy avocado cream, and a spicy citrus slaw. Comes with sour cream and salsa on the side

Teriyaki Beef

$18.00

Burger

smashburger

smashburger

$14.00

Our classic burger on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese served with lettuce, pickle, and tomato

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Packed with protein this plant-based burger is served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Included is one side

Regular Hamburger

$14.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken breast, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, and ranch dressing on a brioche bun *Your choice of breaded or grilled

Cranberry Pecan on Bed of Lettuce

$15.00

Cranberry Pecan on Croissant

$15.00
Indiana Tenderloin

Indiana Tenderloin

$15.00

Hand cut fresh pork tenderloin, grilled or breaded, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

The Edge Club

The Edge Club

$15.00

Ham, turkey, american, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo piled high on your choice of bread. White, wheat, or rye

The Edge Melt

The Edge Melt

$12.00

An 8 oz steak burger topped with sautéed onions, american, & cheddar cheese on toasted white bread

The Reuben

The Reuben

$15.00

Slow cooked thinly sliced brisket on buttered Texas toast and thick cut corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on rye

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Slow cooked, thinly sliced brisket on buttered Texas toast with sliced cheddar cheese topped with BBQ sauce.

Cranberry Pecan wrap

$15.00

Delicious cranberry chicken pecan salad on a bed of mixed greens & feta cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Can be served on a bed of lettuce or a croissant

Crispy Cod Sandwich

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$15.00

Beer battered cod filet deep fried to a golden brown on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce

BLT

$6.00

Turkey and Spinach Dip Melt

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

Our creamy Alfredo sauce served over light and fluffy fettuccini noodles *add chicken $5.00

Spaghetti with Sauce

$12.00

Spaghetti pasta served with choice of marinara or our secret ingredient meat sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Spaghetti noodles covered in marinara or a meat sauce served with garlic bread

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

4 oz steak burger with American cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Three chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock

All beef hot dog nestled in a soft white bun

Kids Jr Grilled Cheese

Kids Jr Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American cheese on white bread *Add ham or bacon $3.00

Grilled PB & J

$6.00

Dessert

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Birthday Dessert

Funnel Fries With 3 Sauces

$7.00

1lbs Choc Cake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Lava Cake

$5.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

$6.00

Mini PB Mousse Cakes

$4.00Out of stock

Salted Carmel Browine

$7.00

Red Velvet CKes Mini

$4.00Out of stock

Tiramisu Cake

$5.00

Key Lime Mini Cake

$5.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00Out of stock
Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cup of S.O.D.

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
Twice Baked Potato

Twice Baked Potato

$3.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

$7.00

Homemade Chips

$3.00

Bowl Of Soup

$5.50

Wild Rice

$3.00

No Side

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

Homestyle Greenbeans

$3.00

Specials

Thursday Wings

$1.00Out of stock

Pot Roast Sandwich

$16.00

Beef Manhattan

$15.00

Fried Tenderloin Manhatten

$15.00

Beef Stroganoff

$17.00

Creole shrimp and cheesy grits

$18.00

Xmas Corner Fair

$20.00

Baked Potato

$3.00Out of stock
Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cup of S.O.D.

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

SIde of Onion Rings

$3.00

Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms

$1.00Out of stock

Side Caesar

$3.00

No Side

$2.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
Twice Baked Potato

Twice Baked Potato

$3.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

$7.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00

Add on Items

Chicken Breast

$5.00

4 Pieces Cooked Shrimp

$5.00

Bleu Cheese Wedge

$4.00

Extra Side

$3.00

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Extra Tomato

$0.50

Sliced Bacon 2 Slices

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Extra Cheese Slice

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Add Avocado

$1.00

Smothered with Muchrooms, Onion, Provolone Ch

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Edge Golf Inc

Location

519 Golf Club Road, Anderson, IN 46011

Directions

Gallery
The Edge image
The Edge image

