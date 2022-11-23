Restaurant header imageView gallery

TM Nortons

review star

No reviews yet

3315 Cherry Rd

Anderson, IN 46011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PANINI VEGGIE
PANINI BOURBON BACON CHICKEN
PANINI BACON RANCH CHICKEN

Appetizers

Hummus/Meat/Cheese Plate

$12.00

Pretzel Stick w/ Beer Cheese

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Pickle Spears

$0.60

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Desserts

Stupid Cookie Dessert

$7.00

Paninis

PANINI 5 CHEESE

$10.00

PEPPERJACK SWISS CHEDDAR PROVOLONE MOZZERELLA

PANINI BACON RANCH CHICKEN

$11.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI BLT

$11.00

BACON LETTUCE TOMATO RANCH CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI BOURBON BACON CHICKEN

$11.00

CHICKEN BACON BOURBON CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.00

CHICKEN WITH RED HOT & BUFFALO SAUCE CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI CHICKEN CORDON BLUE

$11.00

CHICKEN HAM HONEY MUSTARD CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI CHICKEN PESTO

$11.00

CHICKEN PESTO CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

CHICKEN SALAD WITH CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI CUBAN

$11.00

PORK HAM PICKELS MUSTARD CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HAM & CHEESE

$11.00

HAM CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI ITALIAN

$11.00

HAM PEPPERONI SALAMI PIZZA SAUCE CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI MEATBALL

$11.00

MEATBALLS PIZZA SAUCE CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI PULLED PORK

$11.00

PORK BBQ SAUCE CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI TUNA

$12.00

TUNA CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI VEGGIE

$10.00

BLACK OLIVE GREEN PEPPER ONION TOMATO MUSHROOM CHOICE OF CHEESE

Half Paninis

PANINI HALF BLT

$7.00

BACON LETTUCE TOMATO RANCH CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF BUFFALO CHICKEN

$7.00

CHICKEN REDHOT & BUFFALO WITH CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF CHICKEN BACON BOURBON

$7.00

CHICKEN BACON BOURBON CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$7.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$7.00

CHICKEN HAM HONEY MUSTARD CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF CHICKEN PESTO

$7.00

CHICKEN PESTO CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF CHICKEN SALAD

$7.00

CHICKEN SALAD CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF CUBAN

$7.00

PORK HAM MUSTARD PICKELS CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF FIVE CHEESE

$7.00

CHEDDAR PEPPERJACK MOZZERRELA SWISS PROVOLONE

PANINI HALF HAM & CHEESE

$7.00

HAM CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF ITALIAN

$7.00

PEPPERONI HAM SALAMI PIZZA SAUCE CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF MEATBALL

$7.00

MEATBALLS PIZZA SAUCE CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF PULLED PORK

$7.00

PORK BBQ SAUCE CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF TUNA

$7.00

TUNA CHOICE OF CHEESE

PANINI HALF VEGGIE

$7.00

BLACK OLIVES GREEN PEPPER ONION TOMATO MUSHROOM CHOICE OF CHEESE

Dogs and Burgers

BRATWURST

$7.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Hot Dog potato salad baked beans

$8.00

MUSHROOM SWISS PANINI

$12.00

BACON BURGER PANINI

$12.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

LETTUCE TOMATO ONION GREEN PEPPER CHEESE CHOICE OF DRESSING

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

LETTUCE CHICKEN BUFFALO SAUCE TOMATO CHEESE CHOICE OF DRESSING

Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

LETTUCE PARMESEAN CHICKEN CROUTONS CEASAR DRESSING

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Half order of Nachos

$8.00

Cauliflower Crust

CAULIFLOWER CRUST 4 OR MORE TOPPINGS

$15.00

CAULIFLOWER MEAT

$15.00

BACON SAUSAGE PEPPERONI HAM

CAULIFLOWER BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.00

CHICKEN BUFFALO CHEESE

CAULIFLOWER CHEESE

$12.00

CAULIFLOWER CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$14.00

CAULIFLOWER HAWAIIAN

$14.00

HAM PINEAPPLE BBQ CHEESE

CAULIFLOWER ONE TOPPING

$13.00

CAULIFLOWER PEPPERONI SAUSAGE

$14.00

CAULIFLOWER SUPREME SAUS PEPP ONION MUSH GRN PEPP

$15.00

CAULIFLOWER 2-3 TOPPINGS

$14.00

CAULIFLOWER VEGGIE

$13.00

BLACK OLIVE GREEN PEPPER ONION TOMATO MUSHROOM

CAULIFLOWER CHICKEN BOURBON BACON

$14.00

CAULIFLOWER GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$12.00

Flatbread

FLATBREAD 4 OR MORE TOPPING

$13.00

FLATBREAD ALL MEAT

$13.00

BACON SAUS HAM PEPP

FLATBREAD BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.00

FLATBREAD CHEESE

$10.00

FLATBREAD CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.00

FLATBREAD HAWAIIAN

$12.00

FLATBREAD ONE TOPPING

$11.00

FLATBREAD PEPPERONI SAUASAGE

$12.00

FLABTREAD SUPREME SAUS PEPP ONION MUSH GREENPEPP

$13.00

FLABTREAD 2-3 TOPPING

$12.00

FLATBREAD VEGGIE

$11.00

FLATBREAD CHICKEN BOURBON BACON

$12.00

FLABREAD GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$10.00

2 or more liqours

Two

$8.00

Three

$9.00

Four or More

$11.00

Penny beer

Penny beer

$0.01

Soda

Bottle water

$1.50

COKE

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

Employee Drinks

$1.20

ICE TEA

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root beer

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

Sugar Free RedBull

$4.00

Extras

2 Pickle Spears

$1.00

Basket of Chips

$1.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.60

Bourbon Sauce

$1.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Cowboy Caviar

$2.50

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hot Dog (no sides)

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$0.60

Pesto

$1.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Ranch

$0.60

Salsa

$0.60

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.80

Side of Jalapenos

$0.80

Sour Cream

$0.80

COLE SLAW

$2.00

BAKED BEANS

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine in and carry out!! Monday 11-9 pm Tuesday 4-9 Wednesday and Thursday 4-10pm Friday -Saturday 11am- 11pm Sunday 12-9pm Sundays 4-9 pm

Location

3315 Cherry Rd, Anderson, IN 46011

Directions

Gallery
TM Nortons image
TM Nortons image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Edge
orange star4.5 • 63
519 Golf Club Road Anderson, IN 46011
View restaurantnext
1925 PubHouse
orange starNo Reviews
1905 West Northshore Ext Anderson, IN 46011
View restaurantnext
The Toast Cafe - Anderson, IN
orange star4.5 • 681
28 E 13th St Anderson, IN 46016
View restaurantnext
JIMBO'S
orange star4.1 • 383
3100 Main St Anderson, IN 46016
View restaurantnext
Little Tokyo Hibachi Express - 2904 Columbus avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2904 Columbus avenue Anderson, IN 46262
View restaurantnext
La Nueva Charreada
orange star4.5 • 560
1805 University Blvd Anderson, IN 46012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anderson

Riviera Maya Mexican Grill #2 - 4434 S Scatterfield rd
orange star4.5 • 1,167
4434 S Scatterfield rd anderson, IN 46013
View restaurantnext
Art's Pizza - Scatterfield
orange star4.6 • 1,166
4762 S. Scatterfield Rd. Anderson, IN 46013
View restaurantnext
Lantern House Asian Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,152
4708 S SCATTERFIELD RD Anderson, IN 46013
View restaurantnext
Art's Pizza - Broadway
orange star4.6 • 880
2027 Broadway St Anderson, IN 46012
View restaurantnext
The Toast Cafe - Anderson, IN
orange star4.5 • 681
28 E 13th St Anderson, IN 46016
View restaurantnext
La Nueva Charreada
orange star4.5 • 560
1805 University Blvd Anderson, IN 46012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anderson
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston