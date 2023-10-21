Starters

Bruschetta & Prosciutto
$15.99

Fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil and parsley on a fresh baked crouton with prosciutto. First two baskets of garlic bread are free

Calamari Fritti
$17.99

Fried and served with house made ranch dressing and cocktail sauce. First two baskets of garlic bread are free

Calamari Strips
$17.99

Fried and served with house made ranch dressing and cocktail sauce. First two baskets of garlic bread are free

Cheese Bread
$12.99

Our garlic bread with jack and mozzarella cheese, baked and sprinkled with Romano. First two baskets of garlic bread are free

Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto & Tomatoes
$17.99

Large slices of tomato, topped with fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar and a drizzle of pesto. First two baskets of garlic bread are free

Fried Zucchini
$14.99

Zucchini sliced thin and fried. Served with marinara and ranch dressing. First two baskets of garlic bread are free

Mediterranean Scallops
$28.99

We start with caramelized scallops, butter, olive oil, tomatoes, basil, parsley and lemon juice, topped with parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. First two baskets of garlic bread are free

Steamed Clams
$25.99

Olive oil, butter, garlic, lemon, chili flakes, parsley, basil and tomatoes. First two baskets of garlic bread are free

Salume Platter
$24.99

Served with Italian hard salami, capicola, marinated ciliegene mozzarella, aged provolone, poached garlic, Italian marinated olives, pepperoncini, roasted tomato and fresh bread. First two baskets of garlic bread are free

Salads & Soups

Antipasto Large
$19.95

Romaine & spring lettuces, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, pepperoni, olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes with our own Italian dressing

Antipasto Small
$15.99

Romaine & spring lettuces, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, pepperoni, olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes with our own Italian dressing

Caesar Large
$15.99

Our own dressing, made daily with the finest ingredients

Caesar Small
$11.99

Our own dressing, made daily with the finest ingredients

Garden Large
$15.99
Garden Small
$11.99

Spring mix and romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumber, pear tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini and croutons. Your choice of dressing

Lentil Bowl
$8.99

Traditional recipe from our family. Served for over 40 years, and made fresh daily!

Lentil Cup
$6.99

Traditional recipe from our family. Served for over 40 years, and made fresh daily!

Minestrone Bowl
$8.99

Traditional recipe from our family. Served for over 40 years, and made fresh daily!

Minestrone Cup
$6.99

Traditional recipe from our family. Served for over 40 years, and made fresh daily!

Mediterranean Large
$22.99

Grilled chicken, spring lettuces, cucumber, kalamata olives, pear tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized pecans and garlic, with balsamic basil vinaigrette

Mediterranean Small
$16.99

Grilled chicken, spring lettuces, cucumber, kalamata olives, pear tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized pecans and garlic, with balsamic basil vinaigrette

Spinach Salad
$16.99

Smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, crispy onion with dijon vinaigrette

Pizzas

Add Pizza
$18.99
Cheese Pizza
$18.99
Pepperoni Pizza
$21.98
Works Pizza
$29.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives and onions

Combo Pizza
$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage and mushrooms

Mini Cheese Pizza
$12.00
Veggie Pizza
$24.99

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and olives

Florentine Pizza
$24.99

Alfredo sauce with roasted garlic, ricotta cheese and fresh spinach, topped with parmesan and our own blend of cheeses

Genovese Pizza
$32.99

Pesto, roasted garlic, caramelized scallops, prosciutto, pine nuts, and our blend of cheeses

Hawaiian Pizza
$24.97
Sicilian Pizza
$28.99

Using our famous blend of pizza sauce and cheese, we add spicy Italian sausage, tomato, onion, bits of anchovy and oregano. Baked light with all items on top

Giulia Pizza
$22.99

Pesto, sliced tomatoes and feta cheese

Margherita Pizza
$23.00
Margherita Mini Pizza
$12.00
BBQ Chicken Pizza
$25.99
Hotwing Pizza
$24.99

Venetian Classics

Calamari Milanese
$32.95

Breaded squid steaks prepared with our special seasonings

Calamari Parmigiana
$32.95

Breaded calamari, smothered in marinara sauce and topped with our blend of cheeses

Calamari Piccata
$32.95

Breaded calamari, sautéed in butter, lemon, capers, Italian parsley and a dash of chardonnay

Chicken Cacciatore
$29.95

Boneless breast of chicken, breaded and fried. Prepared in the same manner as our veal cacciatore dish

Chicken Marsala
$29.95

Boneless breast of chicken, breaded and fried, then sautéed with fresh herbs, button mushrooms, garlic, chardonnay & marsala

Chicken Parmigiana
$29.95

Boneless chicken breast breaded and fried, smothered in our meat sauce. Baked with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Piccata
$29.95

Boneless breast of chicken, breaded and fried. Sautéed in butter, lemon, capers and fresh Italian parsley

Eggplant Milanese
$29.95

Eggplant, sliced thin, breaded and fried, then topped with fresh basil

Eggplant Parmigiana
$29.95

Eggplant sliced thin and breaded, fried and smothered in marinara sauce, then baked with a blend of cheeses

Veal Cacciatore
$32.99

Our version of a hearty Italian stew. Breaded veal in a rich marinara sauce, with sautéed mushrooms, and bell peppers

Veal Marsala
$32.99

Breaded veal, sautéed in butter, with fresh herbs, button mushrooms, garlic, chardonnay and marsala

Veal Milanese
$32.99

Breaded veal, quickly fried in extra virgin olive oil

Veal Parmigiana
$32.99

Breaded veal, smothered in our meat sauce, then topped with mozzarella cheese and baked

Veal Piccata
$32.99

Breaded veal, sautéed in butter, lemon, capers, Italian parsley and a dash of chardonnay

Seafood

Seafood Pasta
$37.99

Whole clams, shrimp, scallops and calamari, sautéed in olive oil and garlic, with marinara sauce, fresh parsley and basil

Shrimp Scampi
$35.99

Butterflied shrimp, dusted on one side with flour and bread crumbs then seared in olive oil. The shrimp is then added to a broth of garlic, diced tomato, butter, lemon and fresh herbs

Scampi Diavolo
$35.99

Shrimp sautéed with chili flakes, tabasco, our marinara sauce, fresh parsley and basil with a dash of wine

Scallops Arrabbiata
$35.99

Caramelized scallops, garlic, olive oil, chili flakes, a dash of tabasco, our marinara sauce, fresh parsley and basil

Shrimp Puttanesca
$34.99

Butterflied shrimp, dusted with flour and bread crumbs. Tossed with kalamata olives, capers, roasted tomatoes, pancetta, olive oil, garlic, chili flakes and a dash of marinara

Linguini with White Clams
$32.99

Whole and minced clams, butter, garlic, diced tomato, lemon, olive oil, and a dash of wine. White broth, red sauce, or cream sauce

Linguini with Clams & Scallops
$35.99

We start with caramelized scallops, whole and minced clams and can be made with your choice of: white broth, red sauce, or cream sauce

Pastas

Aglio Olio Large
$24.99

Imported spaghetti with a blend of fresh garlic, virgin olive oil, basil, roasted tomato and parsley with a dash of our marinara sauce

Aglio Olio Small
$19.95

Imported spaghetti with a blend of fresh garlic, virgin olive oil, basil, roasted tomato and parsley with a dash of our marinara sauce

Cannelloni
$24.95

Fresh made pasta, stuffed with ground beef, spinach and three cheeses. Baked in our meat sauce and topped with béchamel sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo
$25.99

The classic creation: ribbon noodles in butter, cream and Romano cheese sauce

Lasagna
$27.95

Large ribbon noodles layered with ricotta cheese, our meatballs, jack and mozzarella cheeses. Smothered with meat sauce and baked

Manicotti
$24.95

Fresh made pasta, stuffed with three types of cheeses, spinach and Italian herbs. Baked in our marinara sauce and topped with béchamel sauce

Pasta Farfalle
$27.99

Bowtie pasta with prosciutto, peas, diced tomato and mushrooms, in a rosé cream garlic basil sauce

Penne / Marinara
$18.99
Penne / Meat
$18.99
Penne Scappa Via
$24.99

Penne pasta, smothered in meat sauce, topped with jack and mozzarella cheeses and baked

Pesto Pasta
$24.99

Our traditional pesto made with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, basil, pecorino Romano cheese. Served with linguini

Ravioli and Spaghetti
$18.99
Ravioli Beef
$18.99
Ravioli Cheese
$18.99
Ravioli Parmigiana
$26.99

Baked ravioli (choice of meat or cheese) smothered in marinara or meat sauces. Topped with mozzarella and baked

Spaghetti w/ Marinara Sauce - Large
$19.95
Spaghetti w/ Marinara Sauce Small
$15.99
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce Large
$19.95
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce Small
$15.99
Spaghetti w/ Mushroom Marinara Sauce - Large
$21.99
Spaghetti w/ Mushroom Marinara Sauce - Small
$16.99
Spaghetti w/ Mushroom Meat Sauce - Large
$21.99
Spaghetti w/ Mushroom Meat Sauce - Small
$16.99

Sides

Dough Ball
$5.00
Pesto Sauce
$4.99+
Dressing Pint
$6.00
Side of Sauce
$6.00+
Meat Side
Jalapeno Side
$2.99
Ranch Side
$1.50
Marinara Side
$1.50
Pepperoncini Side
$4.00
Anchovy Side
$3.50
Spinach - Grilled
$6.95
Alfredo Side
$3.00+

Sandwiches

Calamari Sandwich
$18.99
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
$18.99
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
$18.99
Meatball Sandwich
$14.99
Sausage Sandwich
$14.99
Torpedo Regular
$13.99
Torpedo Special
$14.99
Veal Cutlet Sandwich
$18.99
Veal Parmigiana Sandwich
$18.99

Desserts

Cannoli
$12.95
Tiramisu
$12.95