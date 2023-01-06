Restaurant header imageView gallery

The White Sheep

review star

No reviews yet

14335 S La Grange Rd

Orland Park, IL 60462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Omelet
Steak Hash Bowl
All American Hash Bowl

Shareables

Deviled Eggs (V)

Deviled Eggs (V)

$9.00

Pickled red onion, smoked dijon topping.

Fruit Bruschetta (V)

$12.00

Seasonal fruit, cream cheese, honey glaze, mint garnish served with crostini.

Hash Bowls

Steak Hash Bowl

Steak Hash Bowl

$21.00

Steak, roasted potatoes, fried onions, roasted tomato, corn, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, fried eggs, waffle wedge.

Keto Hash Bowl

$15.00

Chipotle lime cauliflower rice, red pepper, garlic, red onion, chicken tinga, avocado crema, fried eggs.

Veggie Hash Bowl

Veggie Hash Bowl

$15.00

Roasted cauliflower, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, roasted potatoes, feta, zucchini, shredded brussel sprouts, maple bourbon sauce, fried eggs.

All American Hash Bowl

$17.00

Smoked ham, applewood bacon, sausage, bell pepper, red onion, cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes, fried eggs.

Pork Free All American Hash Bowl

$17.00

Applewood bacon, sausage, bell pepper, red onion, cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes, fried eggs.

Eggs, Eggs, Eggs

1 Eggs Breakfast

$10.00

An egg your way with choice of side and pancakes or toast.

2 Eggs Breakfast

$11.00

Two eggs your way with choice of side and pancakes or toast.

3 Eggs Breakfast

$12.00

Three eggs your way with choice of side and pancakes or toast.

4 Eggs Breakfast

$13.00

Four eggs your way with choice of side and pancakes or toast.

5 Eggs Breakfast

$14.00

Five eggs your way with choice of side and pancakes or toast.

Omelet

Omelet

$9.00

Some assembly required, with choice of side and pancakes or toast.

Garden Fresh

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, house croutons, grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, house caesar dressing.

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Avocado, tomato, spring greens, croutons, red onion, garbanzo beans, honey lime mint dressing.

Shepherd's Corner

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Tortilla chips, salsa verde, chihuahua cheese, cilantro lime crema, avocado, fried eggs.

Hangover Sandwich

Hangover Sandwich

$16.00

House chicken tinga, rosemary bacon syrup, bacon, house sauce, egg, cheddar cheese on brioche bread, served with side.

Breakfast Gnocchi

Breakfast Gnocchi

$14.00

Roasted mushroom, poached egg, roasted tomato, rosemary parmesan sauce.

Tinga Tostadas

$14.00

Corn tostadas, refried beans, chicken tinga, lettuce, pickled onion, chihuahua cheese, lime crema fried eggs.

Baby Boomer

Belgium Waffle

$9.00

Belgium waffles.

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00

House biscuits and a fresh in house made sausage gravy, served with side.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Smoked ham, poached egg, from scratch hollandaise sauce served on an English muffin with your choice of a side.

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00

Baked in house Brioche bread that we cut thick and dip in our signature batter, then grill to perfection.

Full Stack

$8.00

Full stack of pancakes.

GF Full Stack

$9.00

Steak & Eggs

$26.00

Beef tenderloin medallions, fried eggs served with side and choice of toast or pancakes.

Health Kick

Avocado Toast (V)

$12.00

Avocado spread, garlic, pickled red onion, radish. Served on wheat toast.

Loaded Avocado Toast (V)

$14.00

Avocado spread, garlic, pickled red onion, radish, feta cheese and red pepper flakes. Served on wheat toast.

House Parfaits (V)

$8.00

Vanilla bean yogurt, granola, seasonal berries, mint.

Buns with Stuff

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich (V)

$13.00

Green tomato, smoked aioli, spring greens, pickled red onion, fried egg served on English muffin.

Chicken and Waffle

Chicken and Waffle

$15.00

Fried chicken, waffle, sriracha maple mayo, spicy pickles.

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, sautéed spinach on tomato focaccia.

Bacon Burger

$16.00

Bacon, ground beef patty, red onion, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.

Pork Free Bacon Burger

$16.00

Bacon, ground beef patty, red onion, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.

Side Kicks

SD Avocado

$3.00

SD Egg ..

SD French Fries

$4.00

SD Fried Green Tomato

$5.00

SD Mac and Cheese

$5.50

SD Mixed Berries

$6.00

SD Pickled Onions

$1.00

SD Pickles

$1.00

SD Pork Free Mac

SD Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

SD Sauces

SD Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

SD Sliced Tomatoes.

$4.00

SD Strawberries

$6.00

SD Veggies

$4.00

SD Whipped Cream

$0.75

Side of Meats

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup Cup

$3.50

Toast or Pancake

Jam Jar Grape

$10.00

Jam Jar Strawberry

$10.00

Kid's

Kids Pancake

$4.00

2 pancakes with fresh fruit.

Kids GF Pancakes

$5.00

Kids Breakfast Meal

$6.00

Scrambled egg, 1 bacon and 1 sausage.

Kids Pork Free Breakfast Meal

$6.00

Scrambled egg, 1 bacon and 1 sausage.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Ground beef patty, brioche bun, American cheese, served with french fries.

Kids French Toast

$4.00

1 large thick cut slice of brioche bread.

Kids Bacon Mac Meal

$5.00

From scratch cheese sauce served with french fries.

Kids Pork Free Mac Meal

$5.00

From scratch cheese sauce served with french fries.

Doughnuts

Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut

Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut

$2.50Out of stock

Vanilla doughnut, chocolate icing, sprinkles.

Cinnamon Pecan Doughnut

Cinnamon Pecan Doughnut

$2.50

Caramel icing, chopped pecans, chocolate drizzle, sprinkle of cinnamon.

Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut

Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut

$2.50
Milky Way Doughnut

Milky Way Doughnut

$2.50
S'mores Doughnut

S'mores Doughnut

$2.50Out of stock

Lightly glazed, custard filling, brûléed sugar.

Vanilla Sprinkle Doughnut

Vanilla Sprinkle Doughnut

$2.50
Very Berry Doughnut

Very Berry Doughnut

$2.50

Pastries

Almond Cake

$8.00

Pistachio Cake

$8.00

Milk ChocolatCake

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Heart Cake

$8.00

Black Forest Cake

$8.00

Espresso

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Espresso Shot

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Single Espresso Shot

$4.00

Triple Espresso Shot

$6.00

Coffee

Bottomless Dine-in Drip

$4.00

Cafe au Lait

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Drip Coffee To-Go

$2.50

B&W Cold Brew

$6.00

Box of Joe

$20.00

Specialty Lattes

Apple Pie Chai

$6.00Out of stock

B&W Mocha Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

S'mores Latte

$6.00

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.00

Strawberry Mocha Latte

$6.00

White Sheep Latte

$6.00

Teas

Darjeeling Hot

$3.50

Darjeeling ICED

$4.00

Earl Grey HOT

$3.50

Earl Grey ICED

$4.00

Hot Cinnamon Sunset HOT

$3.50

Hot Cinnamon Sunset ICED

$4.00

Citron Green HOT

$3.50

Citron Green ICED

$4.00

Chamomile HOT

$3.50

Chamomile ICED

$4.00

Peppermint HOT

$3.50

Peppermint ICED

$4.00

English Breakfast HOT

$3.50

English Breakfast ICED

$4.00

Coffee Extras

Caramel

$0.50

Chocolate

$0.50

Hazelnut

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Peppermint

$0.50

Pumpkin

$0.50

SF Vanilla

$0.50

Vanilla

$0.50

White Chocolate

$0.50

Add Whipped Cream

$0.75

On The Side

Beans

1 Pound Ground Coffee

$15.99

1 Pound Whole Beans

$15.99

1/2 Pound Ground Coffee

$8.99

1/2 Pound Whole Beans

$8.99

1/4 Pound Ground Coffee

$4.50

1/4 Pound Whole Beans

$4.50

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

DrPepper

$3.25

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Horizon Regular Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kids Fountain

$2.00

Kids OJ

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Mocktail Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mocktail Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

OJ

$7.00

Pepsi

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Regular Lipton Iced Tea

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Pastries

Almond Cake

$8.00

Black Forest Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Biscotti

$1.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.50

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.50
GF Chocolate Cake

GF Chocolate Cake

$3.75

Milk ChocolatCake

$8.00Out of stock

Pecan Biscotti

$1.50

Pistachio Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Heart Cake

$8.00
White Chocolate Cheesecake

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.75

Cookies

Cookie Kit

$15.00Out of stock

Grab and Go Sweets

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$2.75Out of stock

Cheesecake Lollipop Heath

$3.00

Cheesecake Lollipop M&M

$3.00

Truffle Milk Chocolate caramel sea salt

$2.75

Truffle White Chocolate passionfrut

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

One stop breakfast shop featuring unique menu items paired with fresh baked pastries and in house roasted coffees.

Website

Location

14335 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60462

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Orland Ale House - 14225 95th Ave Suite 400
orange starNo Reviews
14225 95th Ave Suite 400 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
OPA! Modern Greek Cuisine- Orland Park - 8801W. 143rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
8801W. 143rd Street Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub - Orland Park
orange starNo Reviews
9655 143rd St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts - Orland Park
orange starNo Reviews
15646 South La Grange Rd Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Incredible Burger - Orland Square
orange starNo Reviews
288 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orland Park

Square Celt Ale House & Grill
orange star4.1 • 557
39 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Kismet of Orland - Orland Park
orange star4.5 • 372
9931 W 151st St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orland Park
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston