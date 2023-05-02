Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tradycja Polish Fusion Cuisine 2023

review star

No reviews yet

14478 S La Grange Rd

Orland Park, IL 60462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Higlander Beef Goulash

Higlander Beef Goulash

$23.00

Mushroom , onion , bell pepper , sour creame , pickle

Potato - cheese pierogi

Potato - cheese pierogi

$14.00

Sauted bacon & onion , sour cream

"Juhas" pork chop

$24.00

Truggle & garlic mushroom , sheep cheese

Food

Appetizers

Grilled sheep cheese

Grilled sheep cheese

$11.00

Bacon , Cranberry sauce

Beef Tartare

Beef Tartare

$18.00

Pickle, red onion , marinated mushroom , smoked spauts & mustard puree , egg yolk

Potato Pancakes Appetizer

Potato Pancakes Appetizer

$8.00

Sour cream , apple sauce

Shrimp & mango with pear

$15.00

Mango , pear , french baquette , chilli wine sauce

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Asian slaw , wheat taco , cilantro , gochujang sauce

Fried Pierogi

Fried Pierogi

$11.00

Goat cheese cream , plum chutney , arugula pesto

Chef Board

Chef Board

$25.00

Bacon , hause pate , fried pierogi , plum chutney , marinated mushroom , pickled veggies

Salad

Cesar

$14.00

Romaine salad , croutons , parmesan , kalamata olives , house dressing

Arugula & Romaine

Arugula & Romaine

$15.00

Goat cheese , cherry tomatoes , raspberry vineigrette , watermelon radish , fried parsnip , honey pecan

Soups

Chicken & beef broth

$5.00

Carrot , pasta

Cream of mushroom

Cream of mushroom

$8.00

Garlic & herb croutons

Sheep cheese soup

Sheep cheese soup

$8.00

Garlic & herb croutons , truffle oil

Sour soup

Sour soup

$8.00

White sausage , egg

Polish Dish

Breaded Pork chop

Breaded Pork chop

$17.00

"Juhas" pork chop

$24.00

Truggle & garlic mushroom , sheep cheese

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$21.00

Mushroom sauce

"Gypsy Steak "

$18.00

Balsamic onion

Seared Pork Loin

Seared Pork Loin

$21.00

Creamy mushroom , sheep cheese

Devolay

Devolay

$21.00
Fried Chicken Breast

Fried Chicken Breast

$18.00

Polish Special

Higlander Beef Goulash

Higlander Beef Goulash

$23.00

Mushroom , onion , bell pepper , sour creame , pickle

Pork & Beef stuffed cabbage

$17.00

Tomato sauce , basil pesto

Fried pierogi & Stuffed cabbage

Fried pierogi & Stuffed cabbage

$17.00

Mushroom sauce , balsamic onion

Rainbow Trout

Rainbow Trout

$22.00

Fried pierogi , lemon broccoli , balsamic onion '

Polish Plate

Polish Plate

$18.00

Fried pierogi , potato pancake , sauteed sauerkraut

Main Dish

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$22.00

Asian slaw , garlic mashed potato , sheep chhese & onion dip

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$22.00

Arugula pesto rissotto , broccoli with mushroom , parmesan sauce

Beef Ribs

Beef Ribs

$31.00

Potato pancakes , sauteed sauerkraut , rosemary demi glace

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$41.00

Wasabi mashed potato , arugula butter , truffle & garlic mushroom

Lamb Chop

Lamb Chop

$41.00

Chimichurri - mint sauce , fried brussel sprouts , balsamic onion

Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Marinated mango & pear , arugula pesto , wine cardamom sauce

Shrimp Risotto

$23.00

Spinach , cherry tomato , chilli wine sauce

Silesian Dumplings

Silesian Dumplings

$17.00

Shitakee mushroom , sheep cheese sauce , spinach

Pierogi

Potato - cheese pierogi

Potato - cheese pierogi

$14.00

Sauted bacon & onion , sour cream

Sauerkraut & mushroom pierogi

$14.00

Sauted dry tomato & onion , sour cream

Half Potato- cheese pierogi

Half Potato- cheese pierogi

$8.00

Sauted bacon & onion , sour cream

Half Sauerkrat & mushroom pierogi

Half Sauerkrat & mushroom pierogi

$8.00

Sauted dry tomato & onion , sour cream

Mix pierogi

$14.00

Breads

Tradycja Burger

Tradycja Burger

$16.00

Half pound beef , balsamic onion , crispy bacon , pickle , sheep cheese , dijon mayo

Gypsy Pork Butt

$15.00

Asian slaw , pickle , ranch dressing

Fried Chicken Breast

$15.00

Asian slaw , pickle , ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken breast

$15.00

Asian slaw , pickle , ranch dressing

Higlander Plate

Korytko / Higlander Plate fir 6 ppl

Korytko / Higlander Plate fir 6 ppl

$189.00

Gypsy Steak with balsamic onion , beef ribs , grilled chicken , devolay , breaded pork tenderloin , polish sausage , 8 pcs fried pierogi , sauteed suerkraut , baked potato , bacon , cold salad , garlic sauce

Sides

Mashed Potato

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Potato pancakes sides

$6.00

Baked rosemary potato

$6.00

Grilled veggies

$7.00

Sauteed Sauerkraut

$6.00

Brussel sprauts in spicy sauce

$6.00

Salad of the day

$5.00

House salad

$6.00

Truffle & garlic mushroom

$8.00

Silesian Dumplings

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

One Sausage

$4.00

Two Sausages

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Burger / fries

$9.00

Penne pasta w/tomato sauce

$8.00

Cheese sticks w / Ranch sauce

$9.00

Chicken soup w/ Abc pasta

$4.00

Tomato soup w / Abc pasta

$4.00

Extra Side

Sour Cream

$1.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Bread

$1.00

Mushroom Sauce

$2.00

Bread With Lard

$4.00

Small Lard(4oz)

$5.00

Large Lard(16oz)

$10.00

One Stuffed Cabbage

$5.50

Lunch

Lunch Menu

Breaded Pork chop Lunch

$14.00

Pork Tenderloin Lunch

$14.00

"Gypsy Steak " Lunch

$14.00
Seared Pork Loin Lunch

Seared Pork Loin Lunch

$14.00
Devolay Lunch

Devolay Lunch

$14.00

Fried Pierogi & Stuffed Cabbage Lunch

$14.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce , basil pesto

Higlander Beef Stew Lunch

$14.00

Mushroom , onion , bell pepper , sour creame , pickle

Fried Chicken Breast Lunch

$14.00
Tradycja Burger Lunch

Tradycja Burger Lunch

$16.00

Half pound beef , balsamic onion , crispy bacon , pickle , sheep cheese , dijon mayo

Chicken Sandwich Lunch

$15.00

Asian slaw , pickle , ranch dressing

Polish Plate Lunch

$14.00

Dessert

Halva Mousse

Halva Mousse

$9.00

Apple Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

One scoop ice cream pistachio

$3.00

One scoop ice cream vanilla

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14478 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60462

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The White Sheep
orange starNo Reviews
14335 S La Grange Rd Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub - Orland Park
orange starNo Reviews
9655 143rd St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Orland Ale House - 14225 95th Ave Suite 400
orange starNo Reviews
14225 95th Ave Suite 400 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Incredible Burger - Orland Square
orange starNo Reviews
288 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orland Park

Square Celt Ale House & Grill
orange star4.1 • 557
39 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Kismet of Orland - Orland Park
orange star4.5 • 372
9931 W 151st St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orland Park
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (17 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston