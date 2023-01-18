Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orland Ale House 14225 95th Ave Suite 400

review star

No reviews yet

14225 95th Ave Suite 400

Orland Park, IL 60462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Pretzels

$11.50

Chili Con Queso

$8.00

Irish Nachos

$11.00

Nachos

$11.00

Chips and Guacamole

$11.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

3 Angus Slider

$10.00

3 Prime Rib Slider

$13.00

Soup/Chili

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Salads

OAH House Salad

$8.00

Buffalo Tender Salad

$12.00

Flatbreads

Caprese FB

$9.50

5 Cheese FB

$9.00

BBQ Chicken FB

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken FB

$11.50

Southwest Chicken FB

$11.50

Pepperoni FB

$10.50

Sausage and Giardinara FB

$11.50

Pretzel Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$13.00

All American Grilled Cheese

$12.00

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Pepperoni Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Mains

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.50

Chicago Sub

$15.50

3pc Chicken Tender

$10.00

5pc Chicken Tender

$14.00

Chicken BLT Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Dessert

Dessert Pretzel

$8.00

Skillet Cookie

$11.00

Choc. Lava Cake

$10.00

Sides

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Beer Cheese 3oz

$1.50

Jalapeno Beer Cheese 3oz

$1.50

Marinara 3oz

$0.75

Hot Giardinara 2oz

$1.00

Mild Giardinara 2oz

$1.00

Salsa 2oz

$0.75

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.75

Ranch 2oz

$0.75

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.75

BBQ 2oz

$0.75

Tequila Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.75

Spicy Mustard 2oz

$0.75

Poblano Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Side Horsey Crm Cheese 2oz

$0.75

5 Cheese Mac and Cheese

5 Cheese Mac

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Berghoff Root Beer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

HH Food

HH Pretzel

$5.00

HH Angus Sliders

$7.00

HH Chips and Queso

$6.00

HH Nachos

$8.00

HH Drink

Rolling Rock btl

$2.00

HH Domestic Bottle

$2.50

HH Domestic Draft

$2.50

Goose Island Xmas IPA

$5.00

HH Wine Glass

$6.00

HH Mule

$7.00

BA Old Fashion

$11.00

Goose Island Neon Beer Hugs

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A great family owned business concentrating on local craft beer, premium cocktails, high end bourbons and quick and easy bar food

Location

14225 95th Ave Suite 400, Orland Park, IL 60462

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The White Sheep
orange starNo Reviews
14335 S La Grange Rd Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub - Orland Park
orange starNo Reviews
9655 143rd St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts - Orland Park
orange starNo Reviews
15646 South La Grange Rd Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
OPA! Modern Greek Cuisine- Orland Park - 8801W. 143rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
8801W. 143rd Street Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orland Park

Square Celt Ale House & Grill
orange star4.1 • 557
39 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Kismet of Orland - Orland Park
orange star4.5 • 372
9931 W 151st St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orland Park
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston