Theodore's Bar and Market 114 Reynolda Village, Ste. D
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
114 Reynolda Village, Ste. D, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mama Zoe Michael’s - 2859 Reynolda Rd
4.7 • 504
2859 Reynolda Rd Winston Salem, NC 27106
View restaurant
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
No Reviews
1977 North Peace Haven Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
View restaurant
River Birch Lodge - 3324 Robinhood Rd,
No Reviews
3324 Robinhood Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Winston-Salem
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #01 Stratford
4.5 • 4,354
644 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #08 Reynolda
4.3 • 1,211
2905 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
View restaurant
More near Winston-Salem