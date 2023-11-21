Pumpkin Custard & Cream

$35.00

Celebrate the cozy essence of autumn with our Pumpkin Custard and Cream Pie, a seasonal sensation that's sure to delight your senses. Nestled within a buttery graham cracker crust is a luscious pumpkin custard filling, brimming with the warm, comforting spices of fall. Crowned with a generous layer of pumpkin cream, it's a blend of creamy and spiced perfection, making each bite a delightful taste of the season.