The Reserve Restaurant & Lounge
11411 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
LUNCH
Starters
- Ahi Tuna$17.00
Sesame encrusted ahi tuna seared and served over wonton chips, drizzled with wasabi aioli, sesame ginger vinegarette and kimchi
- Filet Bruschetta$17.00
French baguette toast points, sliced grilled beef tenderloin, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction and grape tomato
- Nachos$13.00
Pulled pork, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco, tri-colored seasoned chips served with salsa on side
- Onion Rings$12.00
Hand breaded and served with comeback sauce
- Potato Skins$14.00
Cheddar cheese, Cadillac bacon, sour cream and chives
- Pretzel$10.00
Bavarian style reserve logo pretzel, served with beer cheese and mustard
- Salmon Loxx$14.00
Thin sliced Irish smoked salmon, served with toast points, cream cheese, caper remoulade, tomato and red onion
- Seafood Ravs$17.00
Lobster, scallop, and shrimp stuffed ravioli, breaded and fried, served on a bed of flash fried spinach, topped with lobster sherry cream sauce
- Smoked Deviled Eggs$12.00
6 half deviled smoked eggs, cadillac bacon, fried jalapeno drizzled with (aioli) |
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Served with pita chips
- Wings$16.00
10 wings served with your choice of buffalo, Thai wings, spicy garlic, dry rub, reserve BBQ, bourbon glaze, or honey habanero
Soups
Ala Carte
- Asparagus$7.00
- Broccoli$5.00
- Chips$5.00
Our house made fresh potato chips
- Coleslaw$4.00
- French Fries - Seasoned$5.00
- Herb Risotto$5.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
Cavatappi pasta in our house-made cheese sauce
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Onion Rings Served with Comeback Sauce$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Waffle style seasoned to perfection
- Vegetables - Seasonal$5.00
- White Corn Cheesy Grits$5.00
- Wild Rice$4.00
Salads
- Blackened Chicken Salad$16.00
Spinach, shredded cheddar, blackened chicken, red onion, grape tomato, smoked deviled egg served with hot bacon dressing
- Caesar - Small$5.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with reserve croutons and freshly grated Parmesan
- Ceasar - Large$9.00
- Chef Salad$15.00
Romaine/spring mix, ham, turkey, roast beef, smoked deviled egg, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar and reserve croutons
- Grilled Steakhouse Salad$21.00
Romaine/spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, onion straws, grilled flat iron steak, served with creamy garlic ranch
- House - Small$5.00
Romaine/spring mix, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar, reserve croutons, smoked deviled egg
- House - Large$9.00
- Wedge$11.00
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, sliced tomatoes, reserve house herb vinegarette dressing
Sandwiches-Lunch
- Caesar Wrap$15.00
Romaine Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and grilled chicken
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$16.00
Ranch marinated seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, tossed in creamy garlic ranch
- Club$16.00
Triple Decker- house smoked turkey, ham, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- French Dip$16.00
Slow roasted roast beef, french baguette, provolone, and served with au jus
- Grouper Sandwich$16.00
Choice of blackened or fried, lettuce, remoulade sauce, tomato and creamy slaw
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Served with house-made slaw topped high on a fresh-baked pretzel bun
- Salmon BLT$19.00
8 oz grilled salmon, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, served with Black pepper aioli, Remoulade, or Mayo
- The Reserve Shrimp Roll$19.00
Large shrimp tossed in a celery, fresh dill, green onion, lemon and mayo sauce stuffed in a roll
- Turkey Melt$15.00
Toasted wheat bread, house smoked sliced turkey breasts, thick cut bacon, pepperjack, tomato and black pepper aioli
Half Sandwich & Soup or Salad
Bird or Burger
- Black & Blue$17.00
Blue cheese, black peppercorns, wood-fired grilled red onions
- Portabella$13.00
Marinated, grilled portabella cap, grilled tomato, spinach, red onion, tossed in balsamic vinegarette
- Smokehouse$17.00
Topped with cheddar, BBQ sauce, bacon, onion straws and served on a pretzel bun | $00
- South of the Border$17.00
Blackened, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and fried jalapeños
- Steakhouse Mushroom Swiss$17.00
Grilled mushroom, melted swiss, steakhouse sauce, served on a pretzel bun
- The Reserve$14.00
Grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and cheese. Add bacon $1.50
Flatbreads
- BBQ Chicken FB$16.00
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, charred onions, and cheddar cheese
- Carnivore FB$16.00
All meats (pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, ground beef) tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella
- Hawaiian FB$16.00
Ham, grilled pineapple, and tomato sauce
- Maple Pepper Bacon FB$16.00
Cadillac bacon, garlic aioli sauce, tomato and basil
- Traditional Margherita FB$14.00
Tomato, fresh basil, olive oil and fresh mozzarella
Lunch Entrees
- Strip - 10 Oz$24.00
Wood fired grilled topped with blue cheese butter, BLT butter, or herb butter served with baked or mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
- Filet Mignon - 8 oz$30.00
Wood fired grilled topped with blue cheese butter, BLT butter, or herb butter served with baked or mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
- Salmon - 8 oz$16.00
Wood fired grilled or blackened 8 oz Salmon served with wild rice and asparagus
- Cajun Pasta$12.00
Red bell peppers, white mushrooms, onions, cavatappi pasta, tossed in Cajun cream sauce
- Power Bowl$18.00
Wild rice, sauteed vegetables (peppers, asparagus, mushrooms, onion) Served with your choice of grilled chicken, portabella mushroom, ahi tuna, salmon, or flat iron steak
- Shrimp and Grits$28.00
White corn cheesy grits, jumbo shrimp in bouillabaisse sauce, topped with green scallions
DINNER MENU
Seafood
- Blue Crab Grilled Salmon$38.00
8 oz salmon filet topped with blue crab and tarragon lemon butter sauce served with wild rice and asparagus
- Grilled Mahi$32.00
8 oz mahi filet topped with pineapple chutney served with herb risotto and asparagus
- Grouper$30.00
Prepared grilled or fried served with 2 sides
- Jumbo Scallops$39.00
4 jumbo scallops, pan seared in a seasoned butter, served with 2 sides
- Jumbo Shrimp Scampi$30.00
6 jumbo shrimp served over seasonal vegetables (peppers, asparagus, broccoli), tossed in a garlic lemon butter
- Salmon Au Poivre$29.00
Peppercorn encrusted 8 oz salmon filet drizzled with a sherry cream sauce served with herb risotto and asparagus
Steaks
House Specialty Entrees
- Cajun Pasta$12.00
- Cajun Pasta - Chicken$17.00
Red bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, cavatappi pasta, tossed in a cajun cream sauce
- Cajun Pasta - Chicken & Shrimp$27.00
- Cajun Pasta - Shrimp$22.00
Red bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, cavatappi pasta, tossed in a cajun cream sauce
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$25.00
Wood fired served with 2 sides
- Chili Mac and Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi pasta with our house made cheese sauce topped with the reserve chili, onions, and cheddar cheese
- Pork Chop$36.00
14 oz double bone-in French cut pork chop sous vide then seared on our wood fired chargrill. Topped with a bourbon glaze and finished with your choice of mashed or loaded baked potato and seasonal vegetable
- Short Ribs$36.00
Succulent slow braised short ribs, served with jus lie over mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
- Shrimp and Grits$28.00
Cheesy white corn grits, jumbo shrimp, bouillabaisse sauce and topped with scallions
- The Reserve$49.00
8 oz filet mignon wood-fired grilled, sliced, topped with 3 jumbo shrimp scampi served over asparagus and loaded baked potato
NA BEVERAGES
- ARNOLD PALMER$3.50
- CAN GINGER BEER$3.50
- CLUB SODA$3.50
- COFFEE$3.50
- CRANBERRY$3.50
- DECAF$3.50
- DIET PEPSI$3.50
- DR PEPPER$3.50
- FROZEN VIRGIN DRINK$5.00
- GRAPEFRUIT JUICE$3.50
- HOT CHOCOLATE$3.50
- HOT TEA$3.50
- ICED TEA$3.50
- KILOWATT$3.50
- LEMONADE$3.50
- MILK$3.50
- MOUNTAIN DEW$3.50
- MUG ROOT BEER$3.50
- ORANGE GATORADE$3.50
- ORANGE JUICE$3.50
- PEPSI$3.50
- PINEAPPLE JUICE$3.50
- RED BULL$5.00
- SHIRLEY TEMPLE$3.50
- SOBE POMEGRANATE$3.50
- SPRITE$3.50
- SUGAR FREE RED BULL$5.00
- TONIC$3.50
- VIRGIN MARY$4.00
- WATER
KIDS MENU
Smash Burger
Grilled Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Mac & Cheese
Call for Open Hours
The Reserve is a casual atmosphere, with upscale menu. Also, enjoy hand-crafted cocktails in our sports themed lounge!
11411 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141