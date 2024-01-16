- Home
Oats and Honey Cafe
624 North New Ballas Road
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Healthier Starters
- Avocado Toast$13.99
Fresh has avocados mashed with arugula, sea salt and lemon juice served on top of multigrain toast with goat cheese, fresh salsa, also served with two cage free eggs and fresh fruit salad
- Tropical Fruit Cocktail and Cereals$11.49
Seasonal fruit bowl, Greek yogurt, homemade granola and honey
- Molletes$10.99
A traditional Mexican open soft sandwich with refried beans, chorizo (Mexican sausage),melted Monterey cheese and Pico de Gallo, served with 2oz of salsa 10.50 + ADD cage free eggs
- Egg Bites$11.75
Baked eggs with a bell peppers, cheese and ham
- Chocolate Y Vainilla Basket of Pan Dulce Conchas
Traditional homemade Mexican sweet bread mix like (conchas, empanadas, cuernitos, orejas) perfectly accompanied if you add a fresh cup of coffee
Eggs Fresh from the Farm
Oats & Honey Eggs Special
- A La Mexicana$11.45
Mexican style scrambled eggs cooked in a sauce of tomatoes on open and jalapeños, served with your choice salad or potatoes and refried beans
- Motuleños$11.85
Three eggs served on fried tortilla and bathed in caldillo de tomate (special tomato sauce) served with cubes of ham, peas, cream, cheese and your choice of potatoes or salad and beans
- Divorced Eggs$12.75
Is an authentic Mexican breakfast dish made with a red and green salsa with fried eggs and refried beans
Combos
- OATS & HONEY TRIO$13.95
Two eggs any style, one meat of your choice, our homemade potatoes or ash browns.
- EL AMERICANO BREAKFAST$14.65
two any style eggs with your choice of two meats, served with homemade potatoes or ash browns.
- SUPER MEAT BREAKFAST$15.45
Two Eggs to your style ,three meats of your choice, home made potatoes or ash browns.
Absolute Benedicts
- Florentine Benedict$16.25
Traditional Benedict dish two poached eggs over English muffin French served with spinach and ricotta cheese. topped with hollandaise sauce, paprika and fresh chive. Also serve with homemade potatoes or salad.
- Canadian Benedict$15.99
Typical benedict with Canadian ham
- Crab Cake Benedict$16.99
House-made toasted English muffin. Crab patties, poached eggs and talked with holiday sauce
- Eggs Royale Benedict$17.25
The traditional English preparation muffin, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce served grilled salmon and capers
Oats & Honey Special Benny's
- Birria Benedit$17.50
Toasted with butter English muffin served with a base of birria, hollandaise-mexa birria sauce and garnished with pickled red onions also served with beans on the side
- Portobello & Bacon Benedict$16.50
Homemade butter grilled muffin, avocado purée, spinach, hollandaise sauce, poached eggs, grilled portobello mushrooms and crispy bacon chopped on top
- El Mexicano Benedict$16.99
Toasted with butter English muffin, avocado, carnitas meat (slow cook shredded pork), poached eggs and talked with hollandaise sauce
Signature Omelettes
- Basic Omelette
An ingredient of your choice, tomato, cheese, mushrooms or onion, salt and pepper prepared with 3 eggs pieces served with potatoes or salad
- Avocado Omelette
Basic omelette comes with fresh avocado, bacon and cherry tomatoes and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, toast and potatoes or green salad
- Toluca Omelette
Our basic omelette filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage), onions, potatoes, diced carrots and cheese. Served with black beans and tomatillo sauce on the side
- Healthy Side Omelet
- Carnita Omelette
- Poblano Omelette
- Spinach and Ricotta Omelette
Homemade omelette prepared with spinach and ricotta cheese and pomodoro tomato sauce, served with potatoes or salad
Frittatas
- Chilaquiles Rojos or Verdes
Chilaquiles is a mexican dish consisting of corn tortillas that are fried, then sauteed with green or red salsa and topped with sour cream, queso fresco,onions,cilantro and topped with two over easy eggs. +Add Grilled Chicken or Steak
- Veggies Frittata
A healthy and delicious option from our kitchen, it is a very delicious firm, crunchy and juicy frittata of eggs and potatoes with leek, roasted cherry tomatoes,mushrooms, green and red peppers.
Salads
- Sweet Chicken Honey
Chicken fillet with Dijon mustard glaze, panela cheese, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, alfalfa germs, asparagus roasted oats and black sesame seeds.
- Oats & Honey Salad
ur signature salad it's mix greens salad tossed on our delicious Honey vinaigrette dressing with roasted oats, goat cheese and herbs croutons
- Garden Salad
The best salad mix from our garden with romaine lettuce, baby spinach, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, black olives, green olives, fresh cheese and pickle mushrooms accompanied with a touch of olive oil.
- Caesar Salad
The classic and popular cesar salad with the typical elements that distinguish it, romans lettuce mixed with the famous César dressing topped with a crispy delicious chicken milanesa baked with herbs croutons and parmesan cheese on top.
Bowls
Soups
- CREAM ROASTED TOMATOE BASIL SOUP
The roasted tomato that gives it a rich flavor accompanied by our spices and basil gives a delicious fresh finish, crowned with our homemade croutons.
- CREAMY TOMATOE SOUP
Delicious creamy soup that is made by combining, meat and vegetables give it the creamy flavored add bacon bits, parsley on top.
- SOUPÉ A L´ONION
Classic French onion soup based on chicken stock, a touch of white wine & herbs. Homemade croutons on top and covered with a layer of delicious perfect gratin Gruyere cheese.
- SOPA DE LENTEJAS
Lentil Soup is a traditional Spanish dish. Immerse yourself into heart-warming soul-nourishment. A traditional Homemade lentils, chopped bacon, carrots, real fine chopped garlic, onion, tomatoes and a little pinch of cilantro and plenty of spices.
Bagels
- Original Bagel
Prepared with Philadelphia cheese, smoked salmon, arugula, dijon mostrado and capers, served with potatoes
- Asad Bagel
Delicious arrachera meat grilled with caramelized onions, gratin Monterrey cheese, avocado puree, spinach and jalapeño toreado served with potatoes
- Ciao Chicken Bagel
Grilled chicken with pesto sauce of your choice (red or green pesto) with Philadelphia cheese and spinach served with potatoes
- Pastor Bagel
Sandwiches
Pancakes
- Our Signature Pancakes
Three special homemade pancakes made with oats and almond flour and served with natural whipped cream, oats, praline and honey.
- Traditional Vanilla Pancakes
3 Traditional homemade vanilla pancakes flavored with honey, toasted black and white sesame seeds, roast oats and three small scoops of ice cream.
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Three pancakes with topping of ricotta cheese and lemon, oats crumble and honey, flax seeds and black sesame seeds.
- Berries and Nuts Pancakes
Three homemade pancakes with natural whipped cream covered with mixed berries coulis sauce and fresh berries and roasted nuts and oats
- Butter Pecan Pancakes
Three homemade pancakes topped with our frost and drizzle with chopped pecans and honey.
- Death of Chocolate Pancakes
Three homemade pancakes filled with chocolate chips, finished with chocolate syrup and more chocolate chips on top.
Waffles
- Chicken & Waffles
An American Classic combination of homemade golden Belgian waffles and a juice chicken tenders seasonings hand-breaded and cooked to order
- Crispy Sweet Bacon Waffles
Two soft and hot vanilla homemade waffles covered with honey sauce and served with crunchy and crispy bacon bites
- Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
Soft and hot homemade waffles from the house served with creamy scrambled eggs
- Very-Berry Waffle
Half golden Belgian Waffle with your pick of strawberries or blueberries and creamy whipped topping.
French Toast
- Oh La Là French Toast
Traditional french toast prepared with homemade bread and served with cinnamon betún on top
- Bonjour Banana and Bacon French Toast
Two pieces of traditional french toast with cinnamon and vanilla served with roasted banana and crispy and crunchy bacon covered with some honey sauce
- Berries and Nuts French Toast
Mixed wild forest berries served on top of two French bread toasted and add a little bit of whipped cream.
Crepes
The Pastas
- TAGLIATELLE PARMESAN AND GARLIC
Grilled chicken breast seasoning with rosemary, oregano and our delicious Italian spices seated on a classic fettuccine pasta cook in our garlic sauce, sprinkle with parmesan cheese and black pepper also served with toast white bread
- SPAGHETTI AL RAGÚ
The famous Italian spaghetti pasta bathed with our ragù sauce made from scratch tomato and spices accompanied by a delicious portion of grilled steak and finished with parmesan cheese thrown on top.
- FUSILLI AL RAGÚ CON ATÚN Y QUESO
Italian fusilli pasta bathed with our ragù sauce made from scratch with tuna and mozzarella cheese added to create a consistent creamy and delicious pasta finished with a little bit of basil and parmesan cheese on top.
- PENNE RIGATE WITH GREEN PESTO
Traditional penne pasta cooked to perfection and completely bathed in our delicious, intense and fragrant green pesto sauce made in house. Served with butter grilled chicken.
From the Griddle
- Creamy Chipotle Salmon
Two grilled salmon fillets bathed in a creamy chipotle sauce and spices served with our homemade potatoes or salad at your choice and bread
- Early Morning Steak and Eggs
Steak grilled with flavored butter and olive oil accompanied with 2 perfect fried eggs served with our homemade potatoes
Juices Bar
- Juices Factory
Orange, tangerine, and pink grapefruit (mixed)
- Papaya Club
Papaya, golden apple, oats and honey.
- Piña and Avocado
Pineapple and avocado
- Mexa Fit Detox
Nopal, orange juice and chía seeds
- From the Forest
Strawberry, blueberry, almond, and mint leaves
- Carrot Life
Carrot, apple, spinach, beetroot, and amaranth
- Citric Side
Orange, pineapple, pink grapefruit, almond, and flax
- Orange Duplex
Orange, papaya and flax
Milkshakes
Soft Drinks
Specialty Coffees
Kids Menu
- The Cheesy
An egg omelet with shredded cheese with your pick of fruit or pancake.
- Super Platter Onesies
An egg made to your favorite way. Crispy bacon or sausage with you pick of tots, mini pancakes or fresh fruits
- Very-Berry Waffle
Half golden Belgian Waffle with your pick of strawberries or blueberries and creamy whipped topping.
- Bee Cakes
3 Fluffy pancakes with chocolate sauce and banana toppings.
- Honey French Toast
6 Golden French toast sticks with whipped cream, sprinkled with powder sugar and a choice of crispy bacon or sausage.
- Berry Crepes
2 small crepes filled with strawberries, whipped cream and mothered with strawberries sauce.
- Classic KD ( Kraft Dinner Original )
Mac & Cheese favorite.
- Chicken Strips
2 Chicken Tenders fresh breaded on order with our delicious recipe , served with dipping ranch or honey mustard sauce and French fries.
- Cheeseburger
Cheese Burger with order of French fries
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Breakfast, brunch, and lunch in a manner of a Casual restaurant with a fusion of American and Latin cuisine featuring a fresh organic juice & espresso bar.
624 North New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141