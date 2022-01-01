Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Seaside

364 Seaside Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815

Order Again

Oysters

Stellar Bay Oyster

$6.00

Kusshi Oyster

$5.50

Kumamoto Oyster

$6.00

Fat Bastard Oyster

$6.00

Penn Cove Select

$5.00Out of stock

Taylor Pacific Oyster

$5.00Out of stock

Grand Cru Oyster

$6.00Out of stock

Kaipara Oyster

$5.50Out of stock

Fanny Bay Oyster

$5.00Out of stock

Glacier Point Oyster

$6.00Out of stock

Coromandel Oyster

$6.00Out of stock

Sumo Oyster

$6.00Out of stock

Soup

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Honolulu Cioppino

$59.00

Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Ahi Poke

$16.00

Spicy Poke

$15.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Octopus Ceviche

$19.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Land

Island Pickled Veggies

$9.00

Chips w/Guacamole

$11.00

Charcuterie

$28.00

Chips w/Artichoke

$12.00

Cheese &Honey Board

$20.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Pizza

Crab and Chimichurri

$26.00

Prosciutto and Arugula

$16.00

Caviar

Siberian Sturgeon "Reserve"

$120.00

Royal Russian Osetra

$180.00

Cocktails

Gin

$13.00

Vodka

$12.00

Whiskey

$11.00

Rum

$12.00

Tequila

$11.00

Patron

$16.00

Chandon Spritzer

$18.00

Draft Beer

CocoWeizen

$9.00

Hop Island IPA

$9.00

Canned - Cider - Mead

Paradise Guava

$8.00

Paradise Lilikoi

$8.00

Paradise Killah Dragon

$8.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Pineapple Sour Sparkling

$14.00

Slee Ping Potion

$14.00

By the Glass

House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

House Chardonnay

$12.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Simonet Sparkling

$11.00

Korbel Brut Champagne

$11.00

House Reisling

$13.00

House Prosecco

$12.00

Moet & Chandon GL

$19.00

House By The Bottle

Los Vascos Cabernet BTL

$45.00

Ryder Estates Merlot BTL

$45.00

Evolution Pinot Noir BTL

$55.00

Chehalem INOX Chardonnnay BTL

$45.00

Korbel Cal. Champagne BTL

$45.00

Centine Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Petite Pierres Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$50.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Caposaldo Prosecco BTL

$50.00

Simonet Blanc De Blancs BTL

$45.00

Butterfly Reisling BTL

$50.00

Moet & Chandon BTL

$99.00

Bottle Exclusives

Charles Smith Rose (Still)

$45.00

Mumm Napa Rose (Sparkling)

$60.00

Domaine Long Chablis

$120.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$55.00

Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis

$90.00

Sonoma Les Pierres Chardonnay

$95.00

Cade Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00

Bollinger

$225.00

Dom Perignon 2012

$400.00

Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

Soda & Juice

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Volcanic Sparkling Water

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 11:59 pm
Seafood - Raw Bar - Wine

364 Seaside Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

