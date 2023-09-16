The Wellness Bar @ Southern University SUBR
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Serving up Wellness and Cold-Pressed Juices | Smoothies | Wraps | Salads | Soups Clean Eating | Vegan | Plant-Based 📍 Located inside the Intramural Sports Complex Eat Well... Feel Well... Be Well
801 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807
