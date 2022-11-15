  • Home
  • /
  • Irving
  • /
  • Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Music Factory
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Music Factory

review star

No reviews yet

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W.

Irving, TX 75039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey Club
Cobb Salad
Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken

Starters

Artichoke Spinach Dip

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.95

Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$11.95

Crispy fried cheese curds, coated in tempura beer batter. Served with sweet jalapeño jam.

Beer Cheese Soup - Cup

Beer Cheese Soup - Cup

$7.95

A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.

Beer Cheese Soup -Bowl

Beer Cheese Soup -Bowl

$9.95

A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins

$12.95

Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.

Oven Baked Soft Pretzel

Oven Baked Soft Pretzel

$13.95

One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.

Sliders Grilled Burger

Sliders Grilled Burger

$14.95

Three burger patties grilled with TL seasoning and prepared medium well. Served on toasted slider buns with melted cheddar cheese, burger sauce, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and pickle chips.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders

Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders

$14.95

Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.

Salads (dressings on side)

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$17.95

Soy marinated Ahi tuna poke, sushi rice, Napa slaw, avocado, carrot, cucumber, pickled radish, mango, daikon, nori, sesame seeds, Soy Joy glaze and Thai peanut vinaigrette.

Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad

Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.

Caesar Roasted Chicken

Caesar Roasted Chicken

$15.95

Roasted chicken, ciabatta croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese, fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio spring mix. Served with Caesar dressing. *Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*

Carnitas Salad Bowl

Carnitas Salad Bowl

$15.95

Freshly seared pork carnitas and roasted Tomatillo salsa circles a bed of steamed white rice drizzled with Sweet Chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, marinated jicima, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and red bell peppers. Topped with Napa slaw & spring salad mix that has been tossed in Sweet Chipotle dressing and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$18.95

Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.

Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad

Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.

Starter Caesar Salad

Starter Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio mixture combined with ciabatta croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our Caesar dressing. **Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*

Starter House Salad

Starter House Salad

$7.95

Fresh arugula, radicchio & spring salad mix. Topped with red grape tomatoes and served with guest’s choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$17.95

Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$18.95

Slow roasted, thinly sliced beef tip topped with melted provolone cheese piled high on a Parmesan grilled ciabatta bun and served with a side of horseradish cream and Rosemary Au Jus.

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$16.95

Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.

Burgers

All burgers are prepared medium to medium well
BBQ White Cheddar Burger

BBQ White Cheddar Burger

$16.95

1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with garlic aioli. Served with melted white cheddar cheese, Black Butte BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings on red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.95

Grilled plant based protein burger prepared on a toasted brioche bun spread with Thousand Island dressing. Served with melted cheddar cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and dill pickles chips.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.95

1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.

Gastropub Burger

Gastropub Burger

$17.95

1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty infused with Gorgonzola cheese, topped with melted white cheddar cheese , maple bacon and grilled balsamic soy glazed onions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun, spread with horseradish cream sauce and layered with arugula tossed in olive oil.

Jalapeno Pepperjack Burger

Jalapeno Pepperjack Burger

$16.95

1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a toasted pub bun spread with chipotle aioli. Served with melted pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapeños, crispy fried Tabasco onion strings, guacamole, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.

Kitchen & Seasonal Specialties

IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips

IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.95

Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$19.95

Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.

Szechaun Orange Chicken

Szechaun Orange Chicken

$19.95

Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.

Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken

Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken

$21.95

Crispy Romano & Panko crusted chicken served with a bed of Garlic Parmesan Noodles and seasonal dinner vegetables. Topped with balsamic marinated tomatoes, capers and drizzled with Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc.

Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.95

Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.

Spicy Sausage Mac and Cheese

Spicy Sausage Mac and Cheese

$17.95

Cavatappi pasta sautéed with Parmesan cream sauce, spicy Italian sausage, red pepper, Swiss, and cheddar & jack cheeses. Topped with breadcrumbs and baked till golden brown.

Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice

Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice

$21.95

Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.

Baja Fish Tacos - Cod

Baja Fish Tacos - Cod

$18.95

Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.

Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp

Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp

$18.95

Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.

Dessert

Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie

Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie

$9.95

Double chocolate porter brownie with pecans, caramel and chocolate fudge sauces, baked in a cast iron skillet.

Whiskey Apple Crumble

Whiskey Apple Crumble

$9.95

Whiskey glazed Granny Smith apples, baked with a cinnamon-pecan streusel topping, vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.95

Spring greens, cherry tomatoes and choice of salad dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, arugula, radicchio, Grana parmesan, ciabatta croutons, parmesan crisp and Caesar dressing.

Southern Jewel

Southern Jewel offers Southern fried chicken, Nashville hot chicken, sliders and Southern specialties. One of six diverse restaurants have been developed for Central Kitchen, each featuring scratch-made food that’s cravable with big flavors.
Jalapeno Cornbread & Honey Butter

Jalapeno Cornbread & Honey Butter

$4.95

Sweet cornbread baked with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served warm with our sweet honey butter.

Hush Puppy Corn Fritters

Hush Puppy Corn Fritters

$8.95

Deep fried cornbread nuggets with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served golden brown with our sweet jalapeño jam.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.95

Crispy fried cheese curds, coated in tempura beer batter. Served with sweet jalapeño jam and Sriracha dipping sauce.

Freakin' Good Pickles

Freakin' Good Pickles

$8.95

Crispy coated dill pickles, deep fried and served with Sriracha dipping sauce.

Homestyle Chicken Tenders

Homestyle Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Served with peppercorn ranch and Sriracha dipping sauces.

Nashville Hot Chicken ALC (4 Piece)

Nashville Hot Chicken ALC (4 Piece)

$12.95

Jalapeño buttermilk marinated chicken, double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Each piece is generously brushed with our Nashville HOT sauce.

Southern Fried Chicken ALC (4 Piece)

Southern Fried Chicken ALC (4 Piece)

$12.95

Buttermilk battered chicken, coated with seasoned flour.

6 Bone-In Wings

6 Bone-In Wings

$12.95

BONE-IN WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$10.95

BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

9 Bone-In Wings

9 Bone-In Wings

$15.95

BONE-IN WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

9 Boneless Wings

9 Boneless Wings

$13.95

BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN /NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

12 Bone-In Wings

12 Bone-In Wings

$19.95

BONE-IN WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$16.95

BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

Jewel Spicy Chicken

Jewel Spicy Chicken

$15.95

Marinated with jalapeño and buttermilk, dusted in spicy flour, crispy fried and topped with chipotle aioli, sweet chipotle Napa slaw and dill pickles.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandies

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandies

$12.95

Tender chicken marinated jalapeño & buttermilk, dusted in spicy flour and crispy fried. Topped with s chipotle slaw and dill pickles on a toasted brioche bun . 3 ea.

Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.95

Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.

Nashville Hot Chicken (4 Piece)

Nashville Hot Chicken (4 Piece)

$16.95

Jalapeño buttermilk marinated chicken, double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Each piece is generously brushed with our Nashville HOT sauce. Served with jalapeno cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Southern Fried Chicken (4 Piece)

Southern Fried Chicken (4 Piece)

$16.95

Buttermilk battered chicken, coated with seasoned flour. Served with jalapeno cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Crispy Tater Tots

Crispy Tater Tots

$7.95

Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauce.

French Fries - Large

French Fries - Large

$7.95

Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.95

Cheddar & jack cheeses, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, chipotle sour cream.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Made to order creamy, 5 cheese blend Mac & Cheese, made with red bell peppers and topped with cheddar & jack cheeses, breadcrumbs and a Lil’ Mamas sliced pepper.

Southern Slaw

Southern Slaw

$5.95

Napa cabbage and red cabbage mixed with red bell peppers, carrots, green onions and cilantro. All tossed in our creamy southern coleslaw dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.95
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.95
Red Bull (Sugar Free)

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$4.50
Red Bull (Red)

Red Bull (Red)

$4.50
Red Bull (Tropical Yellow)

Red Bull (Tropical Yellow)

$4.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.95
San Pellegrino (Blood Orange)

San Pellegrino (Blood Orange)

$4.50
San Pellegrino (Original)

San Pellegrino (Original)

$4.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.95
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.50
Tazo Iced Tea (Brewed)

Tazo Iced Tea (Brewed)

$3.95
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

Website

Location

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving, TX 75039

Directions

Gallery
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

Similar restaurants in your area

Green Gator - Las Colinas
orange starNo Reviews
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Kitchen 101 - Toyota Music Factory
orange starNo Reviews
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza ( Irving - O'Connor Road)
orange starNo Reviews
4835 N. O'Connor Road, Suite 136 Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue - Irving, TX
orange starNo Reviews
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue - Irving TX Old
orange star4.2 • 1,646
5910 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., suite 121 Irving, TX 75247
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irving

Red Hot & Blue - Irving TX Old
orange star4.2 • 1,646
5910 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
orange star4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 020 - Las Colinas
orange star4.5 • 461
7601 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 453
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190 Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Longview
orange star4.1 • 203
110 Triple Creek Dr Longview, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Urban Bricks - Irving, TX - UB53
orange star4.3 • 148
2000 Esters Road Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irving
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston