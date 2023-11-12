ThoroughBread
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a micro-bakery in the Zilker neighborhood of Austin, Texas. Recently listed on 'Food & Wine' 100 Best Bakeries in America.
Location
1709 Bluebonnet Ln, Austin, TX 78704
