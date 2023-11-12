Trail Mix

$6.50

We're not trying to pretend this cookie is healthy, but it's definitely the most healthful of our cookies! Inspired by camping trips, hiking excursions, and spending time on the Greenbelt, we set out to make the perfect cookie to throw in your backpack as a snack on your way to the South Rim in Big Bend National Park. We use half of the amount of cookie dough we normally use per cookie and stuff it with a made in-house trail mix blend of nuts, seeds, and dried fruit. Absolutely delicious!