Thrive Açai Bowl Cafe 25 S main Street

review star

No reviews yet

25 S main Street

Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Order Again

Popular Items

Red Hawk
Cheat Day
StrawBerryNanza

Acai Bowls

Red Hawk

$10.50

Acai, Peeanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi, Cocnut Shavings, Honey

Power Hour

$10.00

Acai, Granola, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Chips or Caco Nibs

Tropical

$10.00

Acai, Granola, Pineapple, Kiwi, Banana, Honey, Coconut

Cheat Day

$10.00

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Nutella

The OG

$9.75

Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola, Honey, Cocnut Shavings

Build Your Own

$8.00

Let the Imaginition Flow

Sale Bowl

$5.00

Toast/Bagels

PB+Banana

$6.00

Peanut Butter, Banana on your choice of Bread

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Avacado on your choice of Bread

Avo Smash

$8.00

Avacado, Feta, Tomato, Balsamic Drizzle

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50

Cream Cheese on your choice of Bread

The Sunshine

$6.00

Nutella, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut Shavings on your choice of Bread

Smoothies

Green Goddess

$8.00

Spinach, Kale, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Water

Acai Berry Bliss

$8.00

Acai, Banana, blueberries, strawberries, Coconut water

StrawBerryNanza

$7.50

Strawberry, Banana, Coconut water

Chalked Up

$8.00

Chocolate Protien, Peanut Butter, Banana, cocnut water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

