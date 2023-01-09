Thrive Açai Bowl Cafe 25 S main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
25 S main Street, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
4.5 • 509
111 COURTLAND ST ROCKFORD, MI 49341
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cedar Springs
More near Cedar Springs