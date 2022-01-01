Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Town 9 Tap 7009 Fairfield Dr
No reviews yet
Rockfield Road
Richfield, WI 53076
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Draft Beer
3 Sheeps IPA
$5.50
Alaskan Amber
$5.50
Down East Cider
$5.50
Eagle Park
$6.00
Founders IPA
$6.00
Franz
$5.50
Hazy
$5.50
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel
$6.00
Lakefront Oktoberfest
$5.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
New Glarus Oktoberfest
$5.50
PBR
$4.00
RIVERWEST
$5.50
Spotted Cow
$5.50
Stella
$6.00
Stella Cidre
$6.00
Busch Lite
$4.00
Lagunitas IPA
$6.00
Wisconsin Badger
$5.50
Coors Lite
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Guinness
$6.00
Eagle Park
$6.00
Magners
$6.00
Hard Seltzers
Bottled Beer
Bud Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Busch Light
$3.00
Busch Light Tall Boy
$4.00Out of stock
Coors Light
$3.00
IPA
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Miller 64
$3.00
Miller High Life
$3.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
PBR
$3.00
Modelo
$4.00
Hamm's Tall Boy
$4.00
Corona
$4.00
Corona Premier
$4.00
Stella
$5.00
Stella Cidre
$5.00
Other Domestic Bottled Beer
$3.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Slinger House
Basket of Chips
$6.00
Basket of Fries
$6.00
Bowl Mac & Cheese
$5.00
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Cup Mac & Cheese
$3.00
Hand Dipped Cheese Curds
$10.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$10.00
Loaded Chips
$13.00
Loaded Fries
$13.00
Mozzarella Logs
$10.00
Plain Giant Bavarian Pretzel
$12.00
Stuffed Pretzel
$18.00
Stuffed Pizza Pretzel
$17.00
Pick Board
$15.00
Jumbo Wings - Appetizer
$7.50
Soup Of The Day
$7.00
Cup Of Soup
$5.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Carriage House
Town 9 Slinger House
Bacardi Limon Tall
$7.00
Bacardi Tall
$7.00
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Short
Bulleit Tall
$8.00
Captain Morgan Short
$5.00
Captain Morgan Tall
$6.50
Casamigos Silver Short
$5.00
Casamigos Silver Tall
$7.00
Jack Short
$5.00
Jack Tall
$7.00
Jose 1800 Gold Short
$5.00
Jose 1800 Gold Tall
$7.00
Ketel One Short
$6.00
Ketel One Tall
$8.00
Malibu Short
$4.00
Malibu Tall
$6.00
Ol' Smokey MH Short
$5.00
Ol' Smokey MH Tall
$7.00
Rail Gin Short
$4.00
Rail Gin Tall
$5.00
Rail Vodka Tall
$6.00
Rail Voka Short
$4.00
Rail Whiskey Short
$4.00
Rail Whiskey Tall
$6.00
Southern Comfort Short
$5.00
Southern Comfort Tall
$7.00
Titos Short
$5.00
Titos Tall
$7.00
Jack Honey Tall
$7.00
Jack Honey Short
$5.00
Jack Apple Tall
$7.00
Jack Apple Short
$5.00
Makers Mark Short
$9.00
Crown Short
$5.00
Ketel One Cucumber Tall
Buffalo Trace Short
$12.00
Jameson Tall
$10.00
Jameson Short
$9.00
Town Branch Short
$9.00
Town Branch Tall
$10.00
Carriage House
Bacardi Limon Short
$5.00
Bacardi Limon Tall
$6.50
Bacardi Short
$5.00
Bacardi Tall
$7.00
Beam Short
$4.00
Beam Tall
$6.50
Bulleit (Short)
$6.00
Bulleit (Tall)
$8.00
Bulleit Rye (Short)
$6.00
Bulleit Rye (Tall)
$8.00
Captain Morgan Short
$5.00
Captain Morgan Tall
$6.50
Crown Peach Short
$5.00
Crown Peach Tall
$7.00
Crown Short
$5.00
Crown Tall
$7.00
Crown Vanilla Short
$5.00
Crown Vanilla Tall
$7.00
Jack (Short)
$5.00
Jack (Tall)
$7.00
Ketel One Short
$5.00
Ketel One Tall
$7.00
Makers (Short)
$6.00
Makers (Tall)
$7.00
Rail Whiskey Short
$4.00
Rail Whiskey Tall
$6.00
Titos Short
$5.00
Titos Tall
$7.00
Jameson Tall
$7.00
Jameson Short
$5.00
Southern Comfort Tall
$7.00
Southern Comfort Small
$5.00
Rail Rum Tall
$6.00
Rail Rum Short
$4.00
Absolute
Soda & Juice
Sprecher Root Beet
$3.00
Sprecher Cream Soda
$3.00
Miscellaneous Juice
$2.00
Gun Coke
$1.00
Gun Diet Coke
$1.00
Gun Sprite
$1.00
Kiddie Cocktail
$2.00
Gun Lemonade
$1.00
Orange Cream Soda
$2.00
Gun Soda Water
$1.00
Water
Gun Cranberry Juice
$2.00
Gun Orange Juice
$2.00
Root Beer
$2.00
Ice Tea
$1.00
Gun Tonic
$1.00
Nitro Coffee
$6.00
Nitro Root Beer
$4.00
Cooler Shots
Rail Shots
Riser Shots
Burgers
Sandwiches
Specials
Wraps
CBR
$15.00
(Chicken / Bacon / Ranch) Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad Wrap
$15.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing, lettuce & Parmesan cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato & homemade ranch dressing.
BYO Wrap
$13.00
Philly Cheese Steak
$16.00
Entrees
Kid's Menu
Salads
Wings
6 Bone In Wings
$6.00
6 Boneless Wings
$3.00Out of stock
6 Butter Garlic Parm
$6.00
6 Creamy Garlic Parm
$6.00
6 Kickin Bourbon
$6.00
6 Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
$6.00
6 Mango Habanero
$6.00
6 Sassy
$6.00
6 Slow Burn
$6.00
6 Spicy Honey
$6.00
6 Thai Chili
$6.00
6 Traditional Jerk
$6.00
Side of Bleu Cheese
$0.50
Side of Ranch
$0.50
6 Buffalo
$6.00
Wednesday Specials
Old Fashioneds
Bloody Marys
Long Island Iced Tea
Sangria
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Craft Cocktails, Cold Beer, Great Food!
Location
Rockfield Road, Richfield, WI 53076
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
More near Richfield
Germantown
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Cedarburg
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.