Town 9 Tap 7009 Fairfield Dr

Draft Beer

3 Sheeps IPA

$5.50

Alaskan Amber

$5.50

Down East Cider

$5.50

Eagle Park

$6.00

Founders IPA

$6.00

Franz

$5.50

Hazy

$5.50

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$6.00

Lakefront Oktoberfest

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

New Glarus Oktoberfest

$5.50

PBR

$4.00

RIVERWEST

$5.50

Spotted Cow

$5.50

Stella

$6.00

Stella Cidre

$6.00

Busch Lite

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Wisconsin Badger

$5.50

Coors Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

Eagle Park

$6.00

Magners

$6.00

Hard Seltzers

Truly

$4.00

Untitled Art

$5.00

Nutrl

$5.50

White Claw

$4.00

Other Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Carbliss

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Busch Light Tall Boy

$4.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$3.00

IPA

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Hamm's Tall Boy

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Stella Cidre

$5.00

Other Domestic Bottled Beer

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Canned Beer

Setlist IPA

$5.00

Deadman IPA

$5.00

Guinness Can

$5.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Slinger House

Basket of Chips

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Bowl Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Cup Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Hand Dipped Cheese Curds

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Loaded Chips

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Mozzarella Logs

$10.00

Plain Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Stuffed Pretzel

$18.00

Stuffed Pizza Pretzel

$17.00

Pick Board

$15.00

Jumbo Wings - Appetizer

$7.50

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Carriage House

Basket of Chips

$5.50

Basket of Fries

$5.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Appx 10 per order

Melted Beer Cheese

$0.75

Mozzarella Logs

$10.00

Pickle Chips

$6.00

Ranch

$0.50

Ruben Rolls

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Tenders

$8.00

Town 9 Slinger House

Bacardi Limon Tall

$7.00

Bacardi Tall

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

Bulleit Short

Bulleit Tall

$8.00

Captain Morgan Short

$5.00

Captain Morgan Tall

$6.50

Casamigos Silver Short

$5.00

Casamigos Silver Tall

$7.00

Jack Short

$5.00

Jack Tall

$7.00

Jose 1800 Gold Short

$5.00

Jose 1800 Gold Tall

$7.00

Ketel One Short

$6.00

Ketel One Tall

$8.00

Malibu Short

$4.00

Malibu Tall

$6.00

Ol' Smokey MH Short

$5.00

Ol' Smokey MH Tall

$7.00

Rail Gin Short

$4.00

Rail Gin Tall

$5.00

Rail Vodka Tall

$6.00

Rail Voka Short

$4.00

Rail Whiskey Short

$4.00

Rail Whiskey Tall

$6.00

Southern Comfort Short

$5.00

Southern Comfort Tall

$7.00

Titos Short

$5.00

Titos Tall

$7.00

Jack Honey Tall

$7.00

Jack Honey Short

$5.00

Jack Apple Tall

$7.00

Jack Apple Short

$5.00

Makers Mark Short

$9.00

Crown Short

$5.00

Ketel One Cucumber Tall

Buffalo Trace Short

$12.00

Jameson Tall

$10.00

Jameson Short

$9.00

Town Branch Short

$9.00

Town Branch Tall

$10.00

Carriage House

Bacardi Limon Short

$5.00

Bacardi Limon Tall

$6.50

Bacardi Short

$5.00

Bacardi Tall

$7.00

Beam Short

$4.00

Beam Tall

$6.50

Bulleit (Short)

$6.00

Bulleit (Tall)

$8.00

Bulleit Rye (Short)

$6.00

Bulleit Rye (Tall)

$8.00

Captain Morgan Short

$5.00

Captain Morgan Tall

$6.50

Crown Peach Short

$5.00

Crown Peach Tall

$7.00

Crown Short

$5.00

Crown Tall

$7.00

Crown Vanilla Short

$5.00

Crown Vanilla Tall

$7.00

Jack (Short)

$5.00

Jack (Tall)

$7.00

Ketel One Short

$5.00

Ketel One Tall

$7.00

Makers (Short)

$6.00

Makers (Tall)

$7.00

Rail Whiskey Short

$4.00

Rail Whiskey Tall

$6.00

Titos Short

$5.00

Titos Tall

$7.00

Jameson Tall

$7.00

Jameson Short

$5.00

Southern Comfort Tall

$7.00

Southern Comfort Small

$5.00

Rail Rum Tall

$6.00

Rail Rum Short

$4.00

Absolute

Soda & Juice

Sprecher Root Beet

$3.00

Sprecher Cream Soda

$3.00

Miscellaneous Juice

$2.00

Gun Coke

$1.00

Gun Diet Coke

$1.00

Gun Sprite

$1.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.00

Gun Lemonade

$1.00

Orange Cream Soda

$2.00

Gun Soda Water

$1.00

Water

Gun Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Gun Orange Juice

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ice Tea

$1.00

Gun Tonic

$1.00

Nitro Coffee

$6.00

Nitro Root Beer

$4.00

Coffee

Cup of coffee

$1.50

Carafe

$5.00Out of stock

Bombs

1 Bomb

$4.00

2 Bombs

$7.00

Cooler Shots

1 Shot

$3.50

Rail Shots

1 Shot

$3.50

Riser Shots

Riser 1

$4.00

Riser 2

$4.25

Riser 3

$4.50

Riser 4 Whiskey

$6.50

Riser 4 Tequila

$6.50

Riser 4 Gin / Vodka

$4.50

Burgers

Build Your Own Handheld

$13.00

The Deluxe

$15.00

Provolone Mushroom

$15.00

The Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Fajita Quesa Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Smothered Pulled Pork

$14.00

The Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BLT

$13.00

Specials

Stuffed 16 oz Pretzel

$15.00

Stuffed 24 oz Pretzel

$20.00

Beer & Brat Pizza

$22.00

Philly fries

$12.00

10 Wings & 1 Pint

$10.00

Wraps

CBR

$15.00

(Chicken / Bacon / Ranch) Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad Wrap

$15.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing, lettuce & Parmesan cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato & homemade ranch dressing.

BYO Wrap

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Entrees

Tuscan Chicken

$18.00

Beef Short Ribs

$23.00

Rosemary Pork Chop

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders Meal

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Burger Meal

$9.00

Salads

House Salad (Entree)

$12.00

Fajita Salad (Entree)

$14.00

Caesar Salad (Entree)

$13.00

Chef Salad (Entree)

$16.00

Wings

6 Bone In Wings

$6.00

6 Boneless Wings

$3.00Out of stock

6 Butter Garlic Parm

$6.00

6 Creamy Garlic Parm

$6.00

6 Kickin Bourbon

$6.00

6 Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$6.00

6 Mango Habanero

$6.00

6 Sassy

$6.00

6 Slow Burn

$6.00

6 Spicy Honey

$6.00

6 Thai Chili

$6.00

6 Traditional Jerk

$6.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

6 Buffalo

$6.00

Wednesday Specials

Basket of Chips (Wednesday)

$5.00

Basket of Fries (Wednesday)

$5.00

Loaded Basket of Chips (Wednesday)

$8.00

Loaded Basket of Fries (Wednesday)

$8.00

Old Fashioneds

Cherry/Van Short

$7.00

Rail Tall OF

$8.00

Rail Short OF

$6.00

Cherry/Van Tall

$9.00

Riser 1 Tall OF

$9.00

Riser 1 Short OF

$7.00

Riser 2 Tall OF

$10.00

Riser 2 Short OF

$8.00

Riser 3-4 Tall OF

$12.00

Riser 3-4 Short OF1

$10.00

Bloody Marys

Chaser

$2.00

Rail Liquor

$6.00

Riser Liquor

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

Rail

$6.00

Riser Liquor

$8.00

Sangria

Winter Sangria

$6.00

16" BYO

Sutter Home

$6.00

Mer Sol Silver Chardonnay

$8.00

Cakes/Pies

Oreo Cheese Cake

$6.00

Pumpkin Crunch Cake

$6.00

Drinks

Buttery Finger

$7.00

Almond Joy Martini

$7.00

Cookie Dough White Russian

$7.00

Grasshopper

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft Cocktails, Cold Beer, Great Food!

Location

Rockfield Road, Richfield, WI 53076

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
