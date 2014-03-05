Restaurant header imageView gallery

Traveler's Cafe and Pub

review star

No reviews yet

5225 Portage Road

Portage, MI 49002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Reuben
Cubano
New York Cheesecake w/ Topping

Savory Sharables

App. Chips & Onion Dip

$5.00

Fresh deep fired potato chips served with our house made French Onion Dip.

App. Hand Dipped Onion Rings

App. Hand Dipped Onion Rings

$7.99

House made onion rings. Hand dipped to order. Served with our signature Bacon Onion BBQ for dipping.

App. Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

App. Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$6.99

Warm soft pretzel sticks served with our house made cheese sauce.

App. Potato Cakes

App. Potato Cakes

$6.99

Crispy deep fried potato rounds served with ranch sauce. Get them loaded with cheese and bacon for $2 more.

App. Cheese Curds

$6.99

App. Chicken Strips

$8.99

BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Soup and Salad

Cup of Soup

$4.29

Bowl of Soup

$5.29

Caesar Salad

Romaine lettuce tossed in classic dressing, with Parmesan Cheese & crispy croutons.

Chef Salad

$11.99
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

Fresh greens, Seasonal Veggies, Crispy Croutons with Choice of Dressing. Order it in a Full or Side salad option.

Caprese Salad

Fresh Greens topped with tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar reduction and basil infused olive oil.

Pub Wedge

Our version of this classic with a wedge of crispy iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, boiled egg, tomato, bacon & crispy haystack onions.

Hand Helds

First Class Burgers

First Class Burgers

$13.50

Our Signature Michigan Craft Beef topped lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche Bun. Check out our beef producer at https://www.michigancraftbeef.com/

Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked chicken smothered in our Travel Advisory BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun and topped with house made slaw. Pick your choice of side to go along with it.

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$11.25

Shaved Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & a Tangy Sauce on Grilled Marble Rye.

Cubano

Cubano

$11.25

Slow Cooked House Made Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle & Mustard on Cuban Bread.

S.C. Pork Sandwich

$9.99

house smoked pulled pork with Carolina - Gold mustard sauce.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.99

Impossible Burger topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche Bun. Impossible meat is plant-based. Can be made Vegan by selecting Vegan Bun.

Morningstar Veggie Burger

$8.99

Morning Star Patty with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Brioche Bun.

Traveler's Cheese Burger

Traveler's Cheese Burger

Our Signature Michigan Craft Beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche Bun. Choose how big you want your burger to be. Check out our beef producer at https://www.michigancraftbeef.com/

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

Michigan Craft Beef Thin Patty with Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Marble Rye. Order a half with one patty for or upgrade to double patty for 11.99. Check out our beef producer at https://www.michigancraftbeef.com/

Vegan Sausage Flatbread

Vegan Sausage Flatbread

$9.99

Rustic Flatbread Topped With Garlic Vegan Cream Cheese, Beyond Meat Vegan Sausage, Tomato & Giardiniera Veggies.

Pub Dishes

Bangers 'n Mash

Bangers 'n Mash

$10.99

Savory sausage served with mashed potatoes and brown onion gravy.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$11.99

Our Recipe House made Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Vegetable & Gravy.

Poutine

$10.50

Brisket Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Strips Platter

$11.99
Spaghetti and Impossible Meatballs

Spaghetti and Impossible Meatballs

$12.99

House made Impossible meat balls with red sauce and vegan thin spaghetti.

Spaghetti and Italian Meatballs

$11.99
Perch Platter

Perch Platter

$13.99

4 large deep fried Perch served with your choice of side and tartar sauce for dipping.

BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Murry's Dinner Menu (12 & Under)

Murry's Hamburger

$7.00

Michigan Craft Beef thin patty, on a grilled brioche bun with choice of side.

Murry's Cheeseburger

$7.25

Murry's Hot Dog

$6.00

Murry's Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Murry's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Murry's BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$6.25

House smoked chopped brisket on a grilled bun with BBQ sauce and choice of side.

Murry's Carolina BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.50

House smoked pork on a grilled bun with Carolina sauce & choice of side.

Murry's BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Murry's Perch Platter

$6.25

Murry's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.00

Murry's Mac-n-Cheese

$5.50

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.75

Side Sweet Fries

$3.75

Side Potato Cakes

$3.75

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.75

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.75

Side Onion Rings

$4.75

Side Chips & Dip

$3.75

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Side Daily Vegetable

$3.75

Side Garlic Toast

$3.75

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Side Potato Salad

$3.75

Soft Drink

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Cherry Pepsi

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Club Soda

$1.99

Tonic Water

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.00

SFree Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Mango Bubbly

$2.50Out of stock

Cherry Bubbly

$2.50

Blackberry Bubbly

$2.50Out of stock

Water

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Juices

Apple Juice Box

$1.99

LG Apple Juice

$2.49

SM Apple Juice

$1.99

SM Orange Juice

$1.99

LG Orange Juice

$2.49

SM Cranberry Juice

$1.99

LG Cranberry Juice

$2.49

SM Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

LG Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

SM Tomato Juice

$1.99

LG Tomato Juice

$2.49

Milk

SM Milk

$1.99

LG Milk

$2.49

SM Chocolate Milk

$1.99

LG Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$4.29Out of stock

New York Cheesecake w/ Topping

$4.29

Boston Cream

$4.25Out of stock

Fruit Pierogis

$6.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$5.75

Rootbeer Float

$3.79

Items

Refillable Travel Mug

$22.00

Trucker Hat

$35.00
Luggage Tags

Luggage Tags

$5.00
Beanie Hats

Beanie Hats

$12.00
Ceramic Coffee Mug

Ceramic Coffee Mug

$5.00

Black Baseball Caps

$12.00

Traveler's Mask

$10.00

Traveler's T-Shirt

$10.00

Soup and Sauce

Travel Advisory Sauce

Carolina Gold Sauce

Kansas City Sauce

St. Louis Sauce

Alabama White Sauce

Quart of Chilled Soup To Go

$8.50

Pint of Chilled Soup To Go

$5.25

Pint of Side To Go

$6.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Fresh American food with destination themed menus.

Website

Location

5225 Portage Road, Portage, MI 49002

Directions

Gallery
Traveler's Cafe and Pub image
Traveler's Cafe and Pub image
Traveler's Cafe and Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Viva Fajita
orange starNo Reviews
5402 Portage Road Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Angelo's - Portage MI
orange starNo Reviews
5401 Portage Road Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
La Chiva Colombian food truck - 5200 Portage Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5200 Portage Rd Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
orange star4.5 • 550
4213 Portage St Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Trak Houz Bar & Grill - at Zeigler Motorsports
orange star3.5 • 14
5003 Park Circle Dr KALAMAZOO, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Skinny Kennys BBQ & Ice Cream - Portage
orange starNo Reviews
6005 S Westnedge Ave Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portage

A Thai Cafe Portage
orange star4.3 • 586
7089 S Westnedge Ave Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Commissary NEW
orange star4.4 • 539
4211 E Centre St Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Commissary
orange star4.4 • 539
4211 E. Centre Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - E. Centre
orange star4.4 • 539
126 E. Centre Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Pizza - Portage
orange star4.5 • 417
5314 South Westnedge Ave. Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portage
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
No reviews yet
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston