Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tri City Taps LLC 5236 Outlet Dr

review star

No reviews yet

5236 Outlet Dr

Pasco, WA 99336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped hot dog

$8.00

Coconut Prawns

$12.00

Wings 8

$12.00

Nachos

$14.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Bean Dip

$10.00

Salsa & Chip

$6.00

Guacamole Dip

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Trio Dip, Guacamole, Bean Dip & Salsa

$12.00

Wings 16

$18.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Salad

Steak Salad

$14.00

Street Tacos

1 Chicken Taco

$3.00

2 Chicken Tacos

$6.00

3 Chicken Tacos

$9.00

4 Chicken Tacos

$12.00

5 Chicken Tacos

$15.00

6 Chicken Tacos

$18.00

1 Asada Taco

$3.00

2 Asada Taco

$6.00

3 Asada taco

$9.00

4 Asada Taco

$12.00

5 Asada Taco

$15.00

1 AdoVada Taco

$3.00

2 Adovada Taco

$6.00

3 Adovada Taco

$9.00

4 Adovada Taco

$12.00

5 Adovada Taco

$15.00

Taco Volcano for 2

$14.00

Quesibirria Tacos (3 Tacos)

$14.00

Taquitos Dorados 6 per order

$11.00

Taquitos de papa 3 per order

$10.00

Taco Tuesday Special 1 Taco

$1.50

Taco Tuesday Special 2 Tacos

$3.00

Taco Tuesday Special 3 Tacos

$4.50

Taco Tuesday Special 4 Tacos

$6.00

Taco Tuesday Special 5 Tacos

$7.50

Taco Tuesday Special 6 Tacos

$9.00

Tri City Taps Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries

$13.00

Cooked to Medium Temp

Guacamole Burger & Fries

$14.00

Cooked to Medium Temp

Chicken Burger & Fries

$14.00

Messy Onion Burger

$14.00

Cooked to Medium Temp

Shrimp Dish

Fresh Ceviche & Chips

$14.00

Contains Fish

Fajitas

Chicken fajita

$15.00

Steak Fajita

$17.00

Drinks

1800 Cristalino Shot

$16.00

1942

$30.00

Ay Caramba

$12.00

Casino Shot

$30.00

Coco Marie

$13.00

Tequila, Agave sweetener, coconut flavoring

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dinastia Real Shot

$15.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado Shot

$22.00

El Adios

$10.00

El Amo Shot

$15.00

El Tesoro

$15.00

Gummy Bear

$12.00

Hennesey Drink

$18.00

Hornitos

$14.00

Jamison

$10.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$17.00

Johnny Walker Red

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Shots

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mayafresca

$12.00

Refreshing juices, tequila, muddled raspberries with a splash of flavored soda

Michelada

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

Pack Mule

$13.50

Vodka, ginger beer your flavor of choice and mint

Paloma

$12.00

Pasco Beaver

$12.00

Pasco Bomb

$12.00

Patron Shot

$15.00

Pendleton Whiskey Shot

$10.00

Peparindo

$13.00

Pina Colada Shot

$10.00

Remy Drink

$15.00

Screw Driver

$12.00

The Alpha

$14.00

The Breeze

$13.00

Vodka, refreshing juices and Lime

The Gum Machine / 32oz

$21.00

Vodka, mixed flavoring, lime juice - 32oz drink

The Mating

$14.00

Rum, mixed fruit juices, bananas schnapps

The Splash

$13.00

The Wolfie

$15.00

Tinta Negra

$18.00

Tres Aromas Anejo Shot

$22.00

Tres Aromas Cristalino

$20.00

Vodka & Tonic

$10.00

Vodka Soda

$10.00

Vodka Tonic

$10.00

Woodford Whiskey Shot

$14.00

Clase Azul Plata

$35.00

Clase Azul Repozado

$40.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Dessert

Churros Locos

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Prime Rib Special

Prime Rib

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tri City Taps is the first and only self-pour tap wall experience in Washington’s Tri-Cities area. Our new taproom offers 50 self-serve taps of draft beer, wine, and more, plus a full bar and selection of tasty bar snacks.

Website

Location

5236 Outlet Dr, Pasco, WA 99336

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Swigg Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4845 BROADMOOR BLVD PASCO, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Raan Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
9425 Sandifur Pkwy Ste. 105 Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Kabob House - Pasco
orange starNo Reviews
5802 Road 68 Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
orange star3.9 • 402
4803 Clemente Ln Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Pasco - Pasco
orange star4.4 • 89
6627 Burden Blvd Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Pasco
orange starNo Reviews
6705 Chapel Hill Blvd Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pasco

Hops n Drops - Kennewick
orange star4.6 • 3,131
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd Kennewick, WA 99338
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
orange star4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Proof Gastropub
orange star4.8 • 1,139
924 N. Columbia Center Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Uncle Sam's Saloon
orange star4.4 • 166
8378 W Gage Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Poutine, Eh?
orange star4.8 • 108
3902 W Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasco
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston