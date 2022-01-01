  • Home
  Honolulu
  TROPICS RESTAURANT & CRAFT HOUSE - 1778 ALA MOANA BLVD, #214 UL-10
TROPICS RESTAURANT & CRAFT HOUSE 1778 ALA MOANA BLVD, #214 UL-10

No reviews yet

1778 ALA MOANA BLVD, #214 UL-10

Honolulu, HI 96815

Order Again

410 APPETIZERS

AHI POKE PUPU

$18.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

CRISPY CALAMARI

$14.00

SINFUL RIBS APPETIZER

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

STEAMED EDAMAME

$10.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$14.00

SPINACH-ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

HOLO HOLO NACHOS

$15.00

ONION RINGERS

$12.00

JALAPENO BOMBS

$14.00

CRAFTY FRIES

$9.00

CHICKEN & FRIES

$16.00

410 AINA

MOZZARELLA BRUSCHETTA

$13.00

GREEK SALAD

$14.00

BACON BLEU

$15.00

CLASSIC CAESAR

$14.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

410 HAND-HELDS

PANIOLO BURGER

$19.00

KILLAH HOT CHX SANDWICH

$17.00

MAHIMAHI SANDWICH

$18.00

MAKAI FISH TACOS

$18.00

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$16.00

TROPICS CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

410 RUSTIC PIZZA

PULLED PORK PZ

$20.00

HOT HAWAIIAN NIGHTS

$20.00

ROASTED MARGHERITA

$17.00

BIANCA

$18.00

CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$20.00

MEAT-ZZA

$20.00

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$20.00

VEGGIE LOVERS

$18.00

BACON TRUFFLE

$20.00

CHEESEY PIE

$15.00

THE RONI

$17.00

410 ISLAND ENTREES

POKE BOWL

$22.00

DRUNKNEN CHICKEN

$19.00

LOCO MOCO

$18.00

STEAK & FRIES

$26.00

SINFUL RIBS ENTREE

$20.00

FISH & CHIPS

$16.00

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$18.00

SEARED AHI

$22.00

410 SWEET TOOTH

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

CHURRO BITES

$10.00

IL GELATO ICE CREAM

$8.00

410 BREAKFAST

TROPICS BREAKFAST

$13.00

JOB OMELET

$14.00

VEGGIE OMELET

$14.00

CHEESY OMELET

$13.00

LOCO MOCO

$18.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$14.00

AVO TOAST

$14.00

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

410 KEIKI

KEIKI CHZ BURGER

$8.00

KEIKI CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

SIDES

SIDE Ranch

$0.50

SIDE BBQ

$0.50

SIDE Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Buffalo

$0.50

Side Rice

$2.00

SIDE Spicy Mayo

$0.50

SIDE Greek Dressing

$0.50

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE Caesar Dressing

$0.50

450 BEVERAGES

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

CLUB SODA

$1.50

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

LEMON LIME

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.50

MILK

$2.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

RED BULL

$5.00

REFILL

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

TONIC

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

420 DRAFT BEER

Aloha Red Zeppelin

$8.00

PINT

Aloha Waimanalo Farmhouse

$6.00

PINT

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider

$7.00

PINT

BALAST POINT ALOHA SCULPIN

$7.50

Blue Moon Belgian White

$6.50

PINT

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$7.00

PINT

Coors Light

$5.00

PINT

Coronado Salty Crew

$7.50

PINT

Deschutes King Crispy

$7.00

PINT

Deschutes Squeezy Rider

$7.00

PINT

Dogfish Head Hazy-O!

$7.50

PINT

ELESIAN NIGHT OWL

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust

$9.00

PINT

Elysian Super Fuzz Blood Orange Pale

$8.00

PINT

Firestone Walker 805

$7.00

PINT

Firestone Walker Mind Haze

$7.50

PINT

Golden Road 10 Hop Hazy

$7.50

PINT

Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.50

PINT

Golden Road Oktober

$8.00

Guinness Draught Nitro

$7.00

PINT

Hana Koa Holua

$7.00

PINT

Honolulu Beerworks Pussy Grabs Back

$7.50

PINT

Knee Deep Tropics Life

$8.00

PINT

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$7.00

PINT

Kona Longboard Island Lager

$7.00

PINT

Lagunitas Beats

$7.00

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$7.50

PINT

Lagunitas IPA

$7.50

PINT

Maui Bikini Blonde Lager

$6.00

PINT

MAUI SELTZER

$7.00

MAUI SKINNY DIP

$8.00

Maui Waimea Red

$8.00

MODELO

$6.00

North Coast Old Rasputin On Nitro

$10.00

10 OZ

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

PINT

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$7.00

PINT

Silver City Tropic Haze IPA

$8.00

PINT

STELLA

$7.00

Waikiki EnglIsh Brown Ale

$7.00

PINT

Waikiki Hana Hou Hefe

$7.00

PINT

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1778 ALA MOANA BLVD, #214 UL-10, Honolulu, HI 96815

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

