TROPICS BEACH HUT 1778 ALA MOANA BLVD, #115 LL-12
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1778 ALA MOANA BLVD, #115 LL-12, HONOLULU, HI 96815
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Shokudo - 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110
No Reviews
1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110 Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in HONOLULU
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant