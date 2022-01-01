  • Home
A map showing the location of TROPICS BEACH HUT 1778 ALA MOANA BLVD, #115 LL-12

TROPICS BEACH HUT 1778 ALA MOANA BLVD, #115 LL-12

review star

No reviews yet

1778 ALA MOANA BLVD, #115 LL-12

HONOLULU, HI 96815

Order Again

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$8.00

ABSOLUT DBL

$12.00

GEORGIA PEACH

$7.00

GEORGIA PEACH DBL

$11.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

GREY GOOSE DBL

$14.00

GREY GOOSE ORANGE

$10.00

GREY GOOSE ORANGE DBL

$14.00

KETEL ONE

$9.00

KETEL ONE DBL

$14.00

STOLI

$8.00

STOLI DBL

$12.00

TITOS

$8.00

TITOS DBL

$12.00

WELL VODKA

$7.00

WELL VODKA DBL

$11.00

WHISKEY

BLACK VELVET

$7.00

CROWN

$8.00

CROWN DBL

$12.00

CROWN APPLE

$8.00

CROWN APPLE DBL

$12.00

CROWN PEACH

$8.00

CROWN PEACH DBL

$12.00

FIREBALL

$8.00

FIREBALL DBL

$12.00

GENTLEMANS JACK

$10.00

GENTLEMANS JACK DBL

$15.00

HOWLER HEAD

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JACK DANIELS DBL

$12.00

JACK FIRE

$8.00

JACK FIRE DBL

$12.00

JAMESON

$8.00

JAMESON DBL

$12.00

JAMESON CASKMATES

$9.00

JAMESON CASKMATES DBL

$13.00

JAMESON IPA

$8.00

JAMESON IPA DBL

$12.00

OLD PALI ROAD

$10.00

OLD PALI RD DBL

$14.00

REDEMPTION

$12.00

REDEMPTION DBL

$17.00

SCREWBALL

$8.00

SCREWBALL DBL

$12.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.00

SEAGRAMS 7 DBL

$12.00

SLANE

$8.00

SLANE DBL

$12.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$8.00

TULLAMORE DEW DBL

$12.00

WELL WHISKEY

$7.00

WELL WHISKEY DBL

$11.00

WILD TURKEY

$8.00

WILD TURKEY DBL

$12.00

WILD TURKEY LONGBRANCH

$12.00

SCOTCH

CHIVAS 12YR

$9.00

CHIVAS 12YR DBL

$14.00

COPPER DOG

$9.00

DALMORE 12 YR

$13.00

DEWARS WHITE

$9.00

DEWARS WHITE DBL

$14.00

GLENFIDDICH 12 YR

$12.00

GLENFIDDICH 12YR DBL

$17.00

GLENFIDDICH 15YR

$15.00

GLENFIDDICH 15YR DBL

$21.00

GLENLIVET 12YR

$12.00

GLENLIVET 12YR DBL

$17.00

GLENLIVET 15YR

$14.00

GLENLIVET 15YR DBL

$19.00

GLENLIVET 18YR

$15.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12 YR

$15.00

JOHNNY WALKER RED

$10.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$12.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK DBL

$16.00

JOHNNY WALKER RED DBL

$15.00

MACALLAN 18YR

$25.00

MACALLAN 18YR DBL

$40.00

WELL SCOTCH

$7.00

WELL SCOTCH DBL

$11.00

RYE

BULLEITT RYE

$9.00

BULLEITT RYE DBL

$14.00

KNOB CREEK RYE

$10.00

KNOB CREEK RYE DBL

$14.00

TEMPLETON RYE

$8.00

TEMPLETON RYE DBL

$13.00

RUM

BACARDI SILVER

$8.00

BACARDI SILVER DBL

$12.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN DBL

$12.00

DON Q COCO RUM

$8.00

DON Q COCO RUM DBL

$12.00

MAHINA

$8.00

MAHINA DBL

$12.00

MALIBU

$8.00

MALIBU DBL

$12.00

PYRAT

$8.00

PYRAT DBL

$12.00

SAILOR JERRY'S

$8.00

SAILOR JERRY'S DBL

$12.00

WELL RUM

$7.00

WELL RUM DBL

$11.00

GIN

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$9.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE DBL

$13.00

HENDRICK'S

$10.00

HENDRICK'S DBL

$14.00

ROKU

$9.00

ROKU DBL

$13.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

TANQUERAY DBL

$12.00

WELL GIN

$7.00

WELL GIN DBL

$11.00

BRANDY/COGNAC

COURVOISIER

$9.00

COURVOISIER DBL

$13.00

HENNESSEY VS

$9.00

HENNESSEY VS DBL

$13.00

LAIRD'S APPLE JACK

$8.00

LAIRD'S APPLE JACK DBL

$12.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$9.00

REMY MARTIN DBL

$13.00

BOURBON

WELL BOURBON

$7.00

WELL BOURBON DBL

$11.00

ANGEL'S ENVY

$13.00

ANGEL'S ENVY DBL

$17.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00

BASIL HAYDEN DBL

$16.00

BASIL HAYDEN TOAST

$12.00

BLANTONS

$12.00

BLANTONS DBL

$17.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$9.00

BUFFALO TRACE DBL

$13.00

BULLEITT

$9.00

BULLEITT DBL

$13.00

FOUR ROSES

$9.00

FOUR ROSES DBL

$13.00

JEFFERSON OCEAN

$9.00

KNOB CREEK

$10.00

KNOB CREEK DBL

$14.00

MAKERS MARK

$9.00

MAKERS MARK DBL

$13.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$12.00

WOODFORD RESERVE DBL

$17.00

DRAFT BEER

21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon

$7.50

PINT

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider

$7.00

PINT

Deschutes Nitro Obsidian Stout

$5.00Out of stock

PINT

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$7.50

PINT

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

PINT

Dos Equis Lager

$7.00

PINT

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

PINT

805 Cerveza

$7.00

PINT

Mango Cart

$7.50

PINT

Guinness

$6.50

PINT

Big Wave

$7.00

PINT

Lagunitas IPA

$7.50

PINT

Maui Hard Seltzer P.O.G.

$6.50

PINT

Modelo Especial

$6.00

PINT

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

PINT

Pacifico

$6.00

PINT

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.50

PINT

Stella Artois Lager

$7.00

PINT

MAUI PILSNER

$7.00

TROPICS IPA

$8.00

HANA HOU HEFE

$6.00

SPACE DUST

$9.00

COCKTAILS

NEFARIOUS NATURE

$12.00

PALI PALOMA

$12.00

CORTES

$12.00

EL PASTOR

$12.00

DIABLO

$12.00

BYO MARGARITA

$9.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

BOMB

$10.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$8.00

CELEBRITY DEATH MATCH

$25.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$8.00

DIRTY BASTARD

$10.00

ELVIS PRESLEY

$9.00

GREEN TEA

$8.00

MAI TAI

$10.00

HAWAII TAI

$10.00

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

KAMIKAZE

$8.00

LAVA FLOW

$12.00

LEMON DROP

$9.00

LONG ISLAND

$10.00

MOJITO

$9.00

NAUGHTY NENE

$10.00

PEACH PALMER

$10.00

PINA COLADA

$12.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$8.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.00

SURFER ON ACID

$9.00

TRASH CAN

$12.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.00

VIRGIN COCKTAIL

$6.00

PINA COLADA

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$8.00

MICHELADA

$8.00

BTL/CAN

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.50

Corona Premier

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Miller High Life

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Red Stripe

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Tecate

$4.00

Truly Classic Margarita

$6.00

Truly Mango Chili Margarita

$6.00

Truly Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita

$6.00

Truly Watermelon Cucumber Margarita

$6.00

Non Alcohol

$5.00

TopoChico Seltzer

$6.00

LIQUOR

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00

BLANTON'S SNG BRL

$12.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$9.00

BULLEIT

$9.00

BULLEIT RYE

$9.00

FOUR ROSES

$10.00

JEFFERSON'S RESERVE

$12.00

KNOB CREEK 100

$10.00

KNOB CREEK RYE

$10.00

MAKERS 46

$12.00

MAKERS CASK STRENGTH

$12.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

MASTERSON'S RYE

$13.00

TEMPLETON RYE

$8.00

TEMPLETON RYE

$8.00

(WELL) MCCORMICK GIN

$7.00

B. BRAMBLE BLACK&RASP

$8.00

BOMBAY GIN

$9.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$10.00

DEATH'S DOOR GIN

$8.00

HENDRICK'S GIN

$10.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

360 GEORGIA PEACH

$7.00

APEROL

$9.00

BAILEYS

$9.00

CHAMBORD

$8.00

COINTREAU

$9.00

DISARONNO AMARETTO

$9.00

FERNET

$9.00

FIREBALL

$8.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

HENNESSEY VS

$9.00

JAGER

$8.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

LAIRDS APPLEJACK

$8.00

REMY MARTIN

$10.00

RUMCHATA

$8.00

RUMPLE MINZE

$8.00

SCREWBALL

$8.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$9.00

ST GERMAIN

$8.00

(WELL) SILVER RUM

$7.00

BACARDI SILVER

$8.00

CAPT MORGAN

$9.00

KAHANA DARK RUM

$8.00

MAHINA DARK RUM

$8.00

MALIBU

$9.00

OLD PALI ROAD

$9.00

SAILOR JERRY'S SPICED RUM

$9.00

COPPER DOG SCOTCH

$10.00

DEWARS

$10.00

GLENFIDDICH 12

$12.00

GLENFIDDICH 14

$15.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12

$15.00

JOHNNIE BLACK

$12.00

JOHNNIE RED

$11.00

(WELL) NIKOLAI VODKA

$7.00

ABSOLUT

$9.00

ABSOLUT MANDRIN

$9.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON VODKA

$7.00

DRAKE'S VODKA XII (CS)

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

GREY GOOSE ORANGE

$11.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

STOLI

$9.00

STOLI BLUEBERI (CS)

$9.00

STOLI CITRUS

$9.00

STOLI RAZZ

$9.00

STOLI STRAWBERRY

$9.00

SVEDKA

$8.00

THREE OLIVES BLUEBERRY

$8.00

THREE OLIVES CITRUS

$8.00

THREE OLIVES PEACH

$8.00

TITO'S

$9.00

BLACK VELVET CANADIAN WSKY

$8.00

CROWN

$8.00

CROWN APPLE

$8.00

CROWN PEACH

$8.00

EARLY TIMES WHISKEY

$7.00

HIGHLAND MIST

$7.00

HOWLER'S HEAD WHISKEY

$7.00

IRISH MANOR

$8.00

JACK APPLE

$8.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$8.00

JACK FIRE

$8.00

JACK GENTLEMEN JACK

$10.00

JACK HONEY

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

JAMESON'S CASK IPA

$10.00

JAMESON'S CASK STOUT

$10.00

JAMESON'S ORANGE

$8.00

JOHNNIE HIGH RYE

$8.00

KOOLAU OLD PALI ROAD WHIS

$8.00

OLD OVERHOLT STRAIGHT RYE (CS)

$7.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.00

SEAGRAM'S VO

$12.00

SLANE IRISH WHISKEY

$8.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$8.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.50

TRIVIA

LAGUNITAS IPA

$5.00

UFC

COORS LIGHT BTL

$4.00

MODELO DRAFT

$4.00

COLLEGE

DOS EQUIS

$5.00

DOS EQUIS AMBER

$5.00

DOS EQUIS PITCHER

$16.00

DOS EQUIS AMBER PITCHER

$16.00

TACO TUESDAY

TT TACO

$3.00

TT HOUSE MARG

$5.00

TT DOS EQUIS

$5.00

TT DOS EQUIS AMBER

$5.00

TT TECATE BUCKET

$20.00

TT CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.00

TT ELOTE BITES

$5.00

BEACH HUT SPECIAL

DIABLO TACO

$5.00

WINE

HOUSE RED

$8.00

HOUSE WHITE

$8.00

BTL RED

$30.00

BTL WHITE

$30.00

BREAKFAST

CHILAQUILES NACHOS

$12.00

SUPER BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.00

CARNITAS MACHACA

$12.00

CHORIZO LOADED TOTS

$12.00

SIDE EGG

$2.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.00

TOTS

$8.00

BEACH HUT FRIES

$8.00
