Pucks Sports Bar & Grill
4143 S Yale Ave
2nd Floor
Tulsa, OK 74135
BEER/WINE
HAT TRICK SAMPLER
DRAFT
- Blue Moon Draft$6.00
- Blue Moon Pitcher$24.00
- Dos XX Lager Draft$6.00
- Dos XX Lager Pitcher$24.00
- Sam Adams Seasonal Draft$7.00Out of stock
- Sam Adams Seasonal Pitcher$28.00Out of stock
- Voodoo Ranger IPA Draft$8.00
- Voodoo Ranger IPA Pitcher$32.00
- Yuengling Flight Draft$6.00
- Yuengling Flight Pitcher$24.00
- Yuengling Lager Draft$6.00
- Yuengling Lager Pitcher$24.00
- Coop F5 Grapefruit Draft$6.00
- Coop F5 Grapefruit Pitcher$24.00
CANS
- Angry Orchard$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Cabin Boys Cast-a-line Kolsch$7.00
- Cabin Boys Trail Magic Hazy IPA$8.00
- Coop DNR Dark$8.00
- Coop F5 IPA$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Dead Armadillo Pickle Recovery$6.00
- Dead Armadillo Tulsa Flag$6.00
- Guinness Stout$8.00
- Marshall Sundown Wheat$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- PBR$6.00
- Prairie Sherbet Sour$7.00
- Scarlett Letter Seltzer G$6.00
- The Nook Crazy Town Vanilla Blonde$7.00
- The Nook Arnie Irish Red$7.00
- The Nook Deadly Silent Pb Stout$8.00
- The Nook Hat Trick IPA$8.00
- STELLA$6.00
WHITE WINES
- Benziger Chardonnay$9.00
- Benziger Chardonnay BTL$35.00
- C.H. Berres Riesling$13.00
- C.H. Berres Riesling BTL$51.00
- Castillo San Simon Chardonnay$7.00
- Castillo San Simon Chardonnay BTL$27.00
- Crossing Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough$10.00
- Crossing Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough BTL$39.00
- Ruffino Pinot Grigio Venezia$8.00
- Ruffino Pinot Grigio Venezia BTL$31.00
RED WINES
SWEET WINES
COCKTAIL
VODKA
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Scotch
Whiskey
- Jim Beam - Well$6.00
- Crown Royal Canadian Blend Whiskey$10.00
- Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey$7.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$10.00
- Redemption Straight Rye Whiskey$9.00
- Jim Beam - Ginger$6.50
- JIM BEAM WELL DBL$12.00
- CROWN ROYAL DBL$20.00
- FIREBALL DBL$14.00
- MAKERS MARK DBL$20.00
- REDEMPTION DBL$18.00
- JIM BEAM GINGER DBL$13.00
Liqueur
- Aperol Aperitivo$12.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$9.00
- Campari$12.00
- DiAmore Amaretto$7.00
- Dekuypers Blue Curacao$5.00
- Dekuypers Buttershots$5.00
- Dekuypers Cherry Brandy$5.00
- Dekuypers Crème De Cocoa Dark$5.00
- Dekuypers Crème De Cocoa Light$5.00
- Dekuypers Crème De Menthe$5.00
- Dekuypers Peachtree$5.00
- Dekuypers Razzmatazz$5.00
- Dekuypers Sour Apple Pucker$5.00
- Dekuypers Strawberry Pucker$5.00
- Dekuypers Triple Sec - Well$5.00
- Dekuypers Watermelon$5.00
- E & J Dry Vermouth$5.00
- E & J Sweet Vermouth$5.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kamora Coffe$6.00
- Midori$6.00
- Rumchata Horchata$7.00
- Limon Chata$7.00
- Rumplemintz$6.00
Carafes Cocktails
- Carafe Painkiller$35.00
Tequila, lime juice, bitters, pistachio syrup, tequila, fresh lime juice, bitters, salt, garnish dried lime wheel
- Carafe Celly$35.00
Bourbon, amaretto, ginger, sour, club soda, bourbon, amaretto liquor, ginger concentrate, fresh lemon sour, club soda, garnish dried lemon, candied ginger
- Carafe Dirty Mary$35.00
Spicy house morning wood bloody Mary with pork rinds, blue cheese olives with everything bagel rim, morning wood blood Mary mix, vodka, olive juice, everything bagel rim, garnish
- Carafe Bender$35.00
Vodka, strawberry, grapefruit, mint with club soda with mint garnish
- Carafe Sinbin$35.00
Gin, lime juice, cucumber, no cal syrup, sage leaves club soda, sage leaves, cucumber concentrate, sweetener, gin, top with club soda garnish cucumber slice and sage leaf
- Carafe Big Dill$35.00
Dirty spicy pickle vodka martini: spicy dill pickle shot, rim celery salt half, mini dill pickle
- Carage Stanley Cup$35.00
Cold brew espresso martini with espresso coffee rim, grind coffee liqueur, splash heavy cream, rim can syrup & ground instant coffee, garnish espresso bean
- Carafe Buck Wild$35.00
Whiskey, ginger, lavender syrup, fresh lemon juice, club soda, honey, lavender syrup, ginger syrup, fresh lemon juice, club soda, rim hot honey & salt
COCKTAILS
- PAINKILLER GLS$10.50
Tequila, lime juice, bitters, pistachio syrup, tequila, fresh lime juice, bitters, salt, garnish dried lime wheel
- CELLY GLS$10.50Out of stock
Bourbon, amaretto, ginger, sour, club soda, bourbon, amaretto liquor, ginger concentrate, fresh lemon sour, club soda, garnish dried lemon, candied ginger
- DIRTY MARTY GLS$10.50
Spicy house morning wood bloody Mary with pork rinds, blue cheese olives with everything bagel rim, morning wood blood Mary mix, vodka, olive juice, everything bagel rim, garnish
- BENDER GLS$10.50
Vodka, strawberry, grapefruit, mint with club soda with mint garnish
- SINBIN GLS$10.50
Gin, lime juice, cucumber, no cal syrup, sage leaves club soda, sage leaves, cucumber concentrate, sweetener, gin, top with club soda garnish cucumber slice and sage leaf
- BIGDILL GLS$10.50Out of stock
Dirty spicy pickle vodka martini: spicy dill pickle shot, rim celery salt half, mini dill pickle
- STANLEY GLS$10.50Out of stock
Cold brew espresso martini with espresso coffee rim, grind coffee liqueur, splash heavy cream, rim can syrup & ground instant coffee, garnish espresso bean
- BUCK WILD GLS$10.50Out of stock
Whiskey, ginger, lavender syrup, fresh lemon juice, club soda, honey, lavender syrup, ginger syrup, fresh lemon juice, club soda, rim hot honey & salt
- L.I.T$10.50
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
FOOD
SHARED PLATES
- PIG SKINS$10.00
Fresh fried pork rinds dusted with ranch, salt & vinegar or barnburner
- PUCK'S NACHOS$18.00
Fresh fried pork rinds or tortilla chips piled high with shredded pulled pork or tender beef topped with white queso, fresh jalapeños, cilantro & pico salsa
- SHROOMS$12.00
Hand-breaded sliced mushrooms served with house-made herb aioli dipping sauce
- JUMBO PRETZEL$13.00
Brushed with herbed butter, sprinkled with sea salt served with house-made Yuengling beer cheese & spicy mustard
- BAKED BRIE$20.00
Topped with spicy bacon jam, herb roasted grape tomatoes, roasted mushrooms served with crusty french bread
- BONE-IN WINGS$18.00
- BONELESS WINGS$18.00
SALADS
- CAESAR SALAD$11.00
Grilled romaine, Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, crouton crumbles topped with house-made Caesar dressing
- HOUSE SALAD$8.00
Romaine, grape tomatoes, shredded Cheddar, crouton crumbles & choice of ranch, Italian or blue cheese dressing
- BLT & C$12.00
Romaine, crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, red onions & Cheddar cheese tossed with house-made herb vinaigrette dressing topped with crouton crumbles
- SPINACH SALAD$11.00
Red onions, tomatoes, crisp bacon, goat's cheese & mushrooms topped with crouton crumbles, hard-boiled eggs served with warm house balsamic dressing
SANDWICHES
- FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Topped with smoked bacon, spicy bacon jam, shredded romaine, white queso & fresh jalapeños served on a toasted brioche bun
- GRILL CHZ$14.00
Havarti, sharp Cheddar & goat's cheese on grilled buttery Italian bread served with house-made tomato basil bisque
- GRILL CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Goat's cheese, crisp lettuce, sliced onion topped with grilled spicy jerk pineapple on a toasted brioche bun
- PORK SANDWICH$14.00
Tender shredded pork, cabbage slaw, bread & butter pickles topped with tangy BBQ sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll
- ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$14.00
Slow-cooked roast beef, grilled peppers & onions, pepperoncini peppers with house-made Yuengling beer cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
CRAFT BURGERS
- PUCK BURGER$14.00
Topped with sharp Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & pickles
- FUN-GUY BURGER$14.00
Topped with house-made Yuengling beer cheese, seasoned fried mushrooms & crisp lettuce
- POPPER BURGER$16.00
Topped with house-made jalapeño cream cheese, smoked shoulder bacon, shredded romaine & sliced red onions
- TWIG BURGER$16.00
Topped with spicy bacon jam, smoked shoulder bacon, goat's cheese & arugula
ENTREE'S
- Chicken Fried Chicken$18.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast served with smashed Yukon gold potatoes, grilled broccolini topped with house-made Yuengling beer cheese
- Grilled Chicken Breast$18.00
Grilled chicken breast served with smashed Yukon gold potatoes, grilled broccolini topped with traditional piccata sauce
- Grilled Sirloin$35.00
Grilled seasoned sirloin served with loaded smashed Yukon gold potatoes, grilled broccolini topped with fried mushrooms
- Roast Beef$16.00
Served over smashed yukon gold potatoes, fried mushrooms topped with horseradish demi-glace
- Pulled Pork Elote Bowl$17.00
Served with seasoned rice, grilled street corn, black beans, fresh jalapeños, cilantro topped with white queso
- Wasabi Brown Sugar Salmon$25.00
Grilled salmon served over seasonal rice, roasted broccolini topped with toasted sesame oil & wasabi peas
SOMETHING SWEET
PIZZA
Puck Cluck
- 7" Puck Cluck$14.00
White queso, grilled chicken, mozzarella, red onions, street corn, fresh jalapeños & cilantro
- 12" Puck Cluck$22.00
White queso, grilled chicken, mozzarella, red onions, street corn, fresh jalapeños & cilantro
- 16" Puck Cluck$28.00
White queso, grilled chicken, mozzarella, red onions, street corn, fresh jalapeños & cilantro
Sin Bin
- 7" Sin Bin$14.00
House made red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh basil, Parmesan, mozzarella & drizzled with hot honey
- 12" Sin Bin$24.00
House made red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh basil, Parmesan, mozzarella & drizzled with hot honey
- 16" Sin Bin$26.00
House made red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh basil, Parmesan, mozzarella & drizzled with hot honey
The Dangle
The Dirty
- 7" The Dirty$12.00
House made red sauce, sausage, red onions, mozzarella, fresh spinach topped with fried mushrooms
- 12" The Dirty$22.00
House made red sauce, sausage, red onions, mozzarella, fresh spinach topped with fried mushrooms
- 16" The Dirty$26.00
House made red sauce, sausage, red onions, mozzarella, fresh spinach topped with fried mushrooms
The Grind
- 7" The Grind$11.00
House-made red sauce, mozzarella with your choice of one topping (pepperoni, Italian sausage crumbles or double cheese)
- 12" The Grind$16.00
House-made red sauce, mozzarella with your choice of one topping (pepperoni, Italian sausage crumbles or double cheese)
- 16" The Grind$24.00
House-made red sauce, mozzarella with your choice of one topping (pepperoni, Italian sausage crumbles or double cheese)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in, meet the Pucks Girls, and experience the exciting atmosphere! If you are not a raving fan when you arrive, we guarantee you will be a raving fan when you leave.
