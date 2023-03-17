- Home
- /
- Pompano Beach
- /
- Tulum Mexican Cuisine
Tulum Mexican Cuisine
No reviews yet
650 Riverside Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
8oz Salsa & Chips
32oz Salsa & Chips
8oz Prime Dip
16oz Queso Dip
Chicken Classic Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese
Beef Classic Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese
Grilled Chicken Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and green peppers, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and green peppers, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Maiz Callejero / Street Corn
Roasted corn on the cob topped with fresh lime juice mayo. queso fresco, and Mexican spices. Two cobs per order.
Chicken Stuffed Plantain Cups
Fried Plaintain cups stuffed with pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded chicken
Shredded Beef Stuffed Plantain Cups
Fried Plaintain cups stuffed with pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of shredded beef
Wings
10 wings. Choice of: Buffalo, Barbecue, Mango Habanero or Ancho Chipotle
Jalepeno Poppers
Deep fried ialapenos, breaded and stuffed with cheese.
Brava Fries
Fries with chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.
Guacamole
Classic Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, onion, and cilantro topped with pico de gallo.
Caliente Mango / Spicy Mango Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro topped with mango pico de gallo.
The Smoke Show / Smokey Bacon Guacamole
Avocado. bacon. tomato. onion. cilantro. cotia cheese. topped with ancho chipotle sauce.
Crab Guacamole
Avocado, crab meat, tomato, onion, cilantro.
Fajitas
Veggie Traditional Fajitas
Veggies with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Chicken Traditional Fajitas
Grilled Chicken with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Steak Traditional Fajitas
Steak with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Shrimp Traditional Fajitas
Shrimp with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Tulum Specials
Tulum Molcajete
Lava rock filled with chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, pork carnitas, onions, peppers, pico de gallo, fried cheese and sliced avocado. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. With your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Tulum Pina Maya
Half charbroiled pineapple stuffed with steak and grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, melted cheese and grilled pineapple. Served with spanish rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Prime Parrillada
Ribeye steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, shrimp, onions, and peppers. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream and guacamole. With your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
4 Prime Birria Tacos
Corn Tortillas, melted cheese, shredded beef, cilantro, onions, and special dip.
Chicken Flautas - Only In Tulum
Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Beef Flautas - Only In Tulum
Corn tortillas filled with shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Tulum Lechon Asado
Slow roasted pork topped with sautéed onions and cilantro. Served with black beans and white rice.
Mild Chile
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and sour cream drizzle. Served with soanish rice and refried beans.
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.
Shredded Beef Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.
Steak Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with steak. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.
Carnitas Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with carnitas. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.
Churrasco
Grilled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce, white rice, black beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Entrees
Tulum Chicken Chipotle Entree
Grilled chicken topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and chipotle sauce. Served with soanish rice and refried beans.
Prime Pollo A La Plancha
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Carne Asada Entree
Ribeye steak with grilled onions. Served with lettuce, Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Arroz con Pollo
Taco Callejero / Street Tacos
Carne Asada Street Taco
All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Pollo Asado Street Taco
All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Al Pastor Street Taco
All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Carnitas Street Taco
All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Enchiladas
Spinach & Chicken Enchilada
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, spinach topped with queso dip, verde sauce, cilantro and red onion. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Chicken Chipotle Enchilada
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, melted cheese topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Steak Chipotle Enchilada
Corn tortillas, steak, melted cheese topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Chicken Verdes Enchilada
Corn tortlilas, grilled chicken, melted cheese, and fresh tomatillo sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Steak Verdes Enchilada
Corn tortlilas, steak, melted cheese, and fresh tomatillo sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, peppers, and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, peppers, and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Cheese Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Shredded Chicken Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded chicken, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Shredded Beef Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded beef, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Ground Beef Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, ground beef, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Steak Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, steak, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Shirmp Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shrimp and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Seafood
Shrimp Ceviche Tower
Shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, tomatoes, cilantro, and onions. Served with fresh avocado slices.
Plantain Tulum
Whole plantain stuffed with shrimp, topped with chipotle sauce, melted cheese, and mango pico de gallo.
Shrimp Tacos
Four tacos topped with mixed pineapple cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole and ancho chipotle sauce
Mahi Tacos
Four tacos topped with mixed pineapple cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole and ancho chipotle sauce
Tulum Mahi-Mahi
Mahi, grilled shrimp, sauteed spinach and mushrooms. Served with rice and mixed vegetables.
Burritos
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Steak Fajita Burrito
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Chicken Chipotle Burrito
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Steak Chipotle Burrito
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Shrimp Chipotle Burrito
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Chicken Monster Burrito
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Shredded Beef Monster Burrito
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Ground Beef Monster Burrito
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Bowls
Chicken Rice Bowl / Only In Tulum
White rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cojita cheese. avocado with A cheese quesadilla.
Steak Rice Bowl / Only In Tulum
White rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cojita cheese. avocado with A cheese quesadilla.
Shrimp Rice Bowl / Only In Tulum
White rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cojita cheese. avocado with A cheese quesadilla.
Chicken Fajita Bowl
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Steak Fajita Bowl
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Shrimp Fajita Bowl
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Chicken Chipotle Bowl
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Steak Chipotle Bowl
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Shrimp Chipotle Bowl
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Chicken Monster Bowl
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Shredded Beef Monster Bowl
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Ground Beef Monster Bowl
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Soup & Salad
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Spanish rice, peppers and onions, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado. topped with crispy tortillas strips.
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Shredded Beef Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Steak Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Steak Fajita Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Fajita Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Dessert
TULUM CHURROS & ICE CREAM
Mexican pastry sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream, caramel, and chocolate drizzle.
PRIME CHIMICHANGA CHEESECAKE
Tortilla stuffed with cheesecake, bananas, and acaramel, and deep fried. Served with vanilla ice cream and caramel.
ALWAYS GOOD TRES LECHES
Three milk sponge cake topped with whipped cream.
PRIME FLAN
Mexican egg custard topped with caramlized sugar and whipped cream.
Kids Menu
Kids Shredded Chicken Taco
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Beef Taco
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Ground Beef Taco
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Chicken Burrito
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Beef Burrito
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Ground Beef Burrito
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Chicken Enchilada
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Beef Enchilada
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Ground Beef Enchilada
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Beef Quesadilla
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Ground Beef Quesadilla
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Chicken Tenders
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Mac & Cheese
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Sides
Side Bandera Salad
Side Chiles Toreados
Side De Frijol Negro
Side Enchilada
Side Fajita Salad
SIde Grilled Onion
Side Grilled Peppers
Side Guacamole
Side House Salad
Side Nopal Asado
Side of Ground Beef
Side of Ice Cream
Side of Maduros
Side of Shrimp
Side of Steak
Side of Steamed Veggies
Side Pinto Beans
Side Pollo Linea
Side Queso Dip
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Tamale
Side Chorizo
Bacon
Fries
Fresh Fruits
Toast
Tortillas
Side Rice
Pico
Avocado
Side Sour Cream
Large Rice - White
Large Rice - Spanish
Small Rice- White
Small Rice-Spanish
We Are Not The Same
The Money Matt Colossal
100% Wild and Natural Colossal Alaskan King Crab (3 lbs) Topped with a truffle infused in-house made cajun butter. Limited - Ask your server if available.
The Milli-Marcos Tomahawk
2.5 pound Tomahawk Ribeye Steak served with Truffle infused mashed potatoes & steamed veggies. Limited - Ask your server if available.
LA SPICY MEXICANA SURF-N-TURF
20 oz Jumbo Wild Caught Lobster Tail paired with a 12 oz USDA Prime T-Bone Steak topped with our spicy Reposado infused in-house made onion/garlic + cajun butter served with white Truffle infused spicy Mashed potatoes. Limited - Ask your server if available.
N/A Beverages
N/A Beverage
Flavored Lemonade
CATERING
LUNCH
TULUM BOTTLES
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Patron Silver
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Repo
Milagros Blanco
Hennessey
Black Label
VG Victor George Vodka
Titos
Kettle One
Moet
Veuve Clicquot
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
🇲🇽 Authentic Mexican Restaurant 🍹 Best Margaritas in town!
650 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071